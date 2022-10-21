ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Decision News

Brittney Griner reportedly made a tough decision in prison. The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. Griner, who was playing overseas in Russia, was arrested at the airport when drugs were allegedly found in her backpack. While the United States government...
Pelicans lose Zion, Ingram to injuries in loss to Jazz

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Injuries to Pelicans stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram took some of the luster off of New Orleans' promising start to the regular season. Williamson was diagnosed with a posterior hip contusion after crashing to the court on a transition dunk attempt that was blocked from behind by Utah's Jordan Clarkson during the fourth quarter of a 122-121 overtime triumph by the Jazz on Sunday night.
NBA YoungBoy Reportedly Signs with Motown

NBA YoungBoy has reportedly signed a new deal with Motown. The rapper finished his contract with Atlantic Records in August this year where he released four official studio albums and many mixtapes, earning multiple number 1s on the Billboard 200 chart. His latest album released this Friday, Ma’ I Got A Family (Gangsta Grillz), was also through Atlantic. Whether NBA still has a project to deliver on Atlantic Records is not confirmed.

