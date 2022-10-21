Naples man given maximum sentence for molesting child

Nearly a month has passed since Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm in western Florida. Yet cleanup and recovery efforts have practically just begun. Floodwaters continue to be a major problem for FL residents affected by the historic storm. This is not only due to property damage and loss, but also because the murky waters are now home to several dangerous inhabitants. Several include displaced reptiles like snakes and alligators, hordes of disease-carrying mosquitoes, and rare flesh-eating bacteria. Sadly, one man was killed by flesh-eating bacteria after aiding in cleanup and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO