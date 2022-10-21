Naples man given maximum sentence for molesting child

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Some EVs that were flooded during Hurricane Ian explodedVictorNaples, FL
This Massive Thrift Shop in Florida is a Must-VisitJoe MertensNaples, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
Florida is Back to Business as UsualToni KorazaFlorida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral man sentenced to 10 years for crimes against a child
A Cape Coral man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for crimes against a child. The State Attorney’s Office says Johan Alexander Munoz Fuentes, 19, of Cape Coral, was sentenced on Monday after being found guilty of lewd or lascivious battery, transmission of material harmful to a minor, and lewd or lascivious molestation.
NBC 2
Woman wanted in Fort Myers Lego heist
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are looking for a woman suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of Lego sets from a Target in Fort Myers. The woman pictured went into the Target at 9350 Dynasty Drive on Friday, October 21, around 7 p.m. She gathered the Lego sets and placed them into empty Target plastic bags she brought into the store with her, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.
Facing South Florida: Debris removal in Lee County
Jim takes a trip to Lee County to investigate a debris removal contract that would astronomically raise the rate to haul debris outside the county.
WINKNEWS.com
Did Lee County’s ‘Just-in-Time’ evacuation protocol for Hurricane Ian cost lives?
As Hurricane Ian barreled over Western Cuba toward the Gulf of Mexico, counties on the Southwest coast of Florida had their emergency management plans at the ready — plans that every Florida county must prepare and regularly update. But a close look at Lee County’s plan reveals that its...
Ian's flood waters deposited a big problem for Ft. Myers couple's apartment
A Fort Myers couple who barely escaped their ground-floor apartment says their landlord is demanding they clean up after the storm in order to get their deposit back.
NBC 2
Naples man dies in Pine Ridge Road crash
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A 40-year-old Naples man died in a crash in Collier County Tuesday morning. The man was speeding east on Pine Ridge Road, east of Logan Boulevard, according to Florida Highway Patrol. He then lost control and drove onto the grass median, re-entered the east travel...
WINKNEWS.com
New opportunity for people who lost jobs because of Ian
When Hurricane Ian tore apart Fort Myers Beach, it not only destroyed homes and businesses, it took away jobs from almost everyone. But, someone is stepping up and giving jobs to those who rely heavily upon the income that they provide. This means these people will be able to support...
WINKNEWS.com
1 person killed, 3 seriously injured in crash on Pine Ridge Road
One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a crash on Pine Ridge Road late Monday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 40-year-old man with a 26-year-old woman as his passenger, both from Naples, was traveling at high speed east on Pine Ridge Road, east of Logan Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. A pickup truck driven by a 47-year-old man with a 41-year-old woman as his passenger, both from Naples, was also traveling east on Pine Ridge Road, ahead of the car.
Men arrested for stealing more than $1,000 from Fort Myers Beach restaurant
Three men have been arrested after they were caught stealing from a Fort Myers Beach restaurant that was damaged by Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Presotea opens first Florida location in Fort Myers
Originally from Vietnam, Vu Pham moved to Fort Myers nearly 50 years ago, running a Taekwondo school in Lehigh Acres as a fifth-degree black belt for 25 years. Since retiring five years ago, Pham began sorting and researching through numerous boba tea franchises until finding Presotea. He is opening Presotea’s...
'Help us': Shrimping boats sit idle in Fort Myers after suffering Hurricane Ian’s wrath
Recreational boats were tossed around like toys during Hurricane Ian last month, and many of them have been located across Southwest Florida.
WINKNEWS.com
The rule that has Cape Coral recommending you wait to rebuild to save money
The City of Cape Coral is recommending you wait to start fixing your home if it was damaged by Hurricane Ian. The recommendation applies to other areas in Southwest Florida too. FEMA’s 50% rule says your home improvements can’t exceed 50% of the market value, or you’ll have to bring it up to current code, which could cost you a lot more.
Man Dies From Rare Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Helping Clean Up From Hurricane Ian
Nearly a month has passed since Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 storm in western Florida. Yet cleanup and recovery efforts have practically just begun. Floodwaters continue to be a major problem for FL residents affected by the historic storm. This is not only due to property damage and loss, but also because the murky waters are now home to several dangerous inhabitants. Several include displaced reptiles like snakes and alligators, hordes of disease-carrying mosquitoes, and rare flesh-eating bacteria. Sadly, one man was killed by flesh-eating bacteria after aiding in cleanup and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Lani Kai owners intend to rebuild on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian
Owners of Lani Kai Island Resort, a staple of Fort Myers Beach since 1978, intend to rebuild around the existing structure after the Sept. 28 devastation of Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian’s storm surge of at least 15 feet washed away the beach-side bars and Val’s Corner Bar. It also flooded Casa Blanca Café and Sabal Palm Restaurant on the second floor, which is about 20 feet above the ground level, but the 100 guest rooms in the hotel, and the 25 guest rooms across the street at the Bay Inn at Lani Kai remain intact.
3 Texas men arrested for stealing register, cash from destroyed Florida bar
Three Texas men were arrested after a Hillsborough County deputy, who was in Lee County to assist with Hurricane Ian cleanup, spotted the men rummaging through the rubble that was home to the Liki Tiki BBQ Restaurant.
WINKNEWS.com
Concerns over safety regulations at the North Fort Myers shelter
Questions surrounding conditions at the shelter in North Fort Myers where hundreds of hurricane victims are staying. People there have expressed concerns about the safety regulations of this specific shelter. WINK News talked to a number of people at this shelter on Saturday who all said there is mold inside...
LCEC and FPL will not charge you during the Hurricane Ian outage
You could see a partial charge on your electric bill, depending on when your billing cycle started and ended.
theknighttimes.net
The Worst Storm to Hit Florida Since 2005
Being one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit the United states, hurricane Ian has affected southwest Florida in a terrible way. At least 119 deaths have been reported, and millions of dollars of damage has been done. Although Florida seems so far away, even students and teachers at Knoch have been affected by the storm.
Three Florida Teens Arrested After Violent Burglary, Battering And Shooting At Victims
Three teens in Florida have been arrested after a burglary turned extremely violent and ended with the suspects battering deputies. On October 10th, 2022, deputies responded to a home in area of Alabama Road and Palm Boulevard in Lehigh Acres in reference to a burglary
WLBT
Miss. mom still searching for her son who went missing after Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WLBT) - Sixty-one people are confirmed dead after Hurricane Ian, but many more are still unaccounted for. One Mississippi mother is worried, because she doesn’t know where her son is. He has not been seen since before the storm, reports WBBH. He was last seen in...
