Homosassa man takes plea offer for 35 years in prison for child's sexual abuse

NEW YORK — Legit gross or crazy delicious?. Butter boards, the polarizing stepchild of charcuterie, have taken TikTok to new food-craze heights as some horrified safety and nutrition experts look on. And now, heading into the holidays, the boards are landing on tables as quick, inexpensive alternatives to the meat- and fancy cheese-laden OG despite a winter butter shortage projected for the U.S. that could drive up prices and make it more difficult to find in supermarkets.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO