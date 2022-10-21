ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

2 of the Best Family Places in the World are in Missouri

2. Shaw Park - 27 S Brentwood Blvd, Clayton, Missouri. They were impressed with Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and "the small water holes are now connected by chutes and waterfalls that allow visitors to slide, splash, and frolic from one pool to another". They also liked the wide variety of hiking, cabins and horse trails.
Marissa Newby

At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School Shooting

Two are confirmed dead, and 7 wounded, at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis Missouri. According to reports, a 19 year old former student Orlando Harris left a note in his car that detailed his isolation and misery shortly before opening fire at the school Monday morning.
Former Wildwood mayor dies in biking accident

WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- David Glaser, the first mayor of Wildwood and former CFO at the Rockwood School District, died Saturday after an apparent head injury while riding his bike. St. Louis County Police officers responded to the area of Melrose Road and Highway T in Wildwood Saturday around 10 a.m. A spokesperson for the department said paramedics treated Glaser for an apparent head injury. It is unclear what led to the injury. It appears that no cars were involved in the incident.
Sister of slain reality star asks: 'How can you sleep?'

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Relatives confronted the man who fatally shot a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” when he was sentenced to 32 years in prison. “How can you sleep?” Kalyn Griggs asked Travell Anthony Hill as the...
1 dead, 1 wounded in South City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman died and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in South City Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Michigan and Loughborough around 11 a.m. The woman who died was shot in the torso. The other was shot in the neck and was taken to the hospital. She was listed in stable condition early Sunday afternoon.
‘Peach Cobbler Factory’ to open in Florissant

FLORISSANT, Mo — The Peach Cobbler Factory in Florissant will have its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 29 at noon. They will have face painting, bouncy houses, live music, food trucks, and more. Some of the menu at the event are twelve flavors of cobbler, twelve flavors of banana pudding, and six styles of cinnamon rolls.
Costco opens new location in University City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Costco will have its grand opening of their new store Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 8 a.m. The warehouse will offer brand-name and private-label merchandise and will feature a gas station, bakery, produce, and deli department. “We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices...
Hi-Pointe Drive-In spinoff concept to open Sunday in Ballwin

BALLWIN, Mo. – Hi-Pointe Drive-In’s spinoff concept, “a Little Hi” will open in Ballwin on Sunday. The restaurant at 15069 Manchester Road will be “a mini version of the popular concept in both size and menu.” a Little Hi will serve Hi-Pointe burgers, fries, and shakes, from its 2,000 square foot space as well as […]
Thieves break into Steve’s Hot Dogs in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The storefront of Steve’s Hot Dogs was smashed early Friday morning. The incident happened at about 3:18 a.m. Surveillance video showed three men who appeared to be armed entering the store looking for cash. The employees had locked everything away like they were supposed to, and the criminals left empty-handed. Steve’s Hot […]
