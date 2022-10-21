Read full article on original website
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Hey TanushaSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School Shooting
Two are confirmed dead, and 7 wounded, at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis Missouri. According to reports, a 19 year old former student Orlando Harris left a note in his car that detailed his isolation and misery shortly before opening fire at the school Monday morning.
KMOV
Former Wildwood mayor dies in biking accident
WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- David Glaser, the first mayor of Wildwood and former CFO at the Rockwood School District, died Saturday after an apparent head injury while riding his bike. St. Louis County Police officers responded to the area of Melrose Road and Highway T in Wildwood Saturday around 10 a.m. A spokesperson for the department said paramedics treated Glaser for an apparent head injury. It is unclear what led to the injury. It appears that no cars were involved in the incident.
spectrumnews1.com
Sister of slain reality star asks: 'How can you sleep?'
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Relatives confronted the man who fatally shot a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show “Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s” when he was sentenced to 32 years in prison. “How can you sleep?” Kalyn Griggs asked Travell Anthony Hill as the...
KSDK
Kim Gardner, circuit attorney for the City of St. Louis, hopes for community healing
The Circuit Attorney for the City of St. Louis said she is praying for the community and collaborating with investigators. The school shooting is under investigation.
Photos of school shooting victims released in press conference
Three are dead, including the shooter, after a south St. Louis High School shooting Monday morning.
KMOV
1 dead, 1 wounded in South City shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman died and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in South City Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Michigan and Loughborough around 11 a.m. The woman who died was shot in the torso. The other was shot in the neck and was taken to the hospital. She was listed in stable condition early Sunday afternoon.
Massive fire broke out at Windermere Place for the second time in one day
A massive fire broke out at Windermere Place on Thursday.
‘Peach Cobbler Factory’ to open in Florissant
FLORISSANT, Mo — The Peach Cobbler Factory in Florissant will have its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 29 at noon. They will have face painting, bouncy houses, live music, food trucks, and more. Some of the menu at the event are twelve flavors of cobbler, twelve flavors of banana pudding, and six styles of cinnamon rolls.
KMOV
Costco opens new location in University City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Costco will have its grand opening of their new store Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 8 a.m. The warehouse will offer brand-name and private-label merchandise and will feature a gas station, bakery, produce, and deli department. “We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices...
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Boil water advisory cancels classes Monday
Students in the Festus School District get the day off Monday.
Hi-Pointe Drive-In spinoff concept to open Sunday in Ballwin
BALLWIN, Mo. – Hi-Pointe Drive-In’s spinoff concept, “a Little Hi” will open in Ballwin on Sunday. The restaurant at 15069 Manchester Road will be “a mini version of the popular concept in both size and menu.” a Little Hi will serve Hi-Pointe burgers, fries, and shakes, from its 2,000 square foot space as well as […]
Crews respond to vacant house fire in north St. Louis
Crews with the St. Louis Fire Department responded to a blaze Saturday morning in north St. Louis.
All St. Louis Public Schools on lockdown after CVPA shooting
All schools in the St. Louis Public Schools district have been placed on a hard lockdown for the rest of the school day following Monday morning’s shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.
Thieves break into Steve’s Hot Dogs in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – The storefront of Steve’s Hot Dogs was smashed early Friday morning. The incident happened at about 3:18 a.m. Surveillance video showed three men who appeared to be armed entering the store looking for cash. The employees had locked everything away like they were supposed to, and the criminals left empty-handed. Steve’s Hot […]
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
