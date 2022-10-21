ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Pines, NC

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Part of US-70, US-401 closed after Sunday morning crash, NCDOT says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of US-70 eastbound and part of US-401 southbound were closed Sunday morning after a crash in Raleigh, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT says officials closed the roads at 11:02 a.m. in the area near Carolina Pines Ave. As of 12:28...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

I-95 Reopens Following Three Vehicle Accident

BENSON – A three vehicle crash on Interstate 95 near Benson just after 7:00am Saturday caused major traffic delays. The collision involved a tractor trailer, passenger car, and work van. The semi trailer came to rest on a concrete barrier in a work zone. The driver of the tractor...
BENSON, NC
ourstate.com

Find Your Next Stop in Moore County

Year after year, golfers return to the courses at Pinehurst because they’ve discovered a secret: It’s more than a collection of perfectly manicured greens — there’s something special about the meandering stretches between each hole. The same could be said for Moore County as a whole....
MOORE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

One airlifted after fiery crash

A driver in a single-vehicle fiery crash was flown to a trauma center Saturday. The accident occurred on Highway 24-27, between Grady Road and Oakley Road, in Cameron around 8:30 p.m. A Hyundai Elantra traveling west had left the road and hit a tree stump, according to officials on scene....
CAMERON, NC
WRAL News

Fayetteville leaders break ground on $11.5 million tennis facility, plan to open courts in 2023

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville leaders broke ground Friday morning on a new tennis center. City leaders participated in a groundbreaking ceremony at 1300 Bragg Blvd. The 6,594-square-foot center will feature 15 tennis courts, one of which will be used as a championship competition court, four pickleball courts, locker rooms, a lounge, a learning area and a pro shop. As an attraction for beginners, amateurs and professionals, the $11.5 million facility will serve youth and adult tennis programs for both instruction and competition.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
Laurinburg Exchange

Sign up for the annual Christmas parade

LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting entries for the 2022 Jackson’s Diesel Service Annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade. The Christmas celebration begins Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and the final deadline for parade entries will be Nov. 11 before late fees are applied.
LAURINBURG, NC
jocoreport.com

Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase

SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
SMITHFIELD, NC
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy