cbs17
Part of US-70, US-401 closed after Sunday morning crash, NCDOT says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Part of US-70 eastbound and part of US-401 southbound were closed Sunday morning after a crash in Raleigh, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT says officials closed the roads at 11:02 a.m. in the area near Carolina Pines Ave. As of 12:28...
jocoreport.com
I-95 Reopens Following Three Vehicle Accident
BENSON – A three vehicle crash on Interstate 95 near Benson just after 7:00am Saturday caused major traffic delays. The collision involved a tractor trailer, passenger car, and work van. The semi trailer came to rest on a concrete barrier in a work zone. The driver of the tractor...
cbs17
8 injured after Interstate 40 crash in Wake County, NCSHP says
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — Eight people are in the hospital after a car crash on Sunday evening took place at Interstate 40 near the border of Wake and Johnston counties, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol. On Sunday at 5:20 p.m., six vehicles were involved in a car...
ourstate.com
Find Your Next Stop in Moore County
Year after year, golfers return to the courses at Pinehurst because they’ve discovered a secret: It’s more than a collection of perfectly manicured greens — there’s something special about the meandering stretches between each hole. The same could be said for Moore County as a whole....
sandhillssentinel.com
One airlifted after fiery crash
A driver in a single-vehicle fiery crash was flown to a trauma center Saturday. The accident occurred on Highway 24-27, between Grady Road and Oakley Road, in Cameron around 8:30 p.m. A Hyundai Elantra traveling west had left the road and hit a tree stump, according to officials on scene....
cbs17
‘Way too fast’: Teen driving nearly 100 mph crashes into home near Zebulon, displacing family, NC trooper says
MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A teen driver traveling about 100 mph crashed into a home in Johnston County late Friday night, displacing at least five members of a family who live there, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 11:57 p.m., troopers said they were called to...
Fayetteville leaders break ground on $11.5 million tennis facility, plan to open courts in 2023
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville leaders broke ground Friday morning on a new tennis center. City leaders participated in a groundbreaking ceremony at 1300 Bragg Blvd. The 6,594-square-foot center will feature 15 tennis courts, one of which will be used as a championship competition court, four pickleball courts, locker rooms, a lounge, a learning area and a pro shop. As an attraction for beginners, amateurs and professionals, the $11.5 million facility will serve youth and adult tennis programs for both instruction and competition.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Sushio O, Carolina Ale House and Mi Casita
5 On Your Side brings you restaurant ratings for Sushio O on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh, Carolina Ale House on Walnut Street in Cary and Mi Casita on North Bragg Boulevard in Spring Lake. 5 On Your Side brings you restaurant ratings for Sushio O on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh,...
Early Voting Has Started! Find Your Polling Place!
A list of where North Carolinians in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area can vote early for the 2022 NC midterm elections.
AW SHUCKS: Richmond County industries thanked with oyster roast
ROCKINGHAM — Manufacturing leaders from across Richmond County were treated to steamed oysters at the Richmond County Airport Thursday evening for the annual Industry Appreciation event. The annual shindig is sponsored by the Richmond County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development as a “thank you” to the largest local...
Sign up for the annual Christmas parade
LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting entries for the 2022 Jackson’s Diesel Service Annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade. The Christmas celebration begins Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. and the final deadline for parade entries will be Nov. 11 before late fees are applied.
jocoreport.com
Juvenile Driver Leads Officers On Brief Chase
SMITHFIELD – Just before midnight Thursday, a Wayne County State Trooper returning from assignment at the NC State Fair, attempted to stop a reckless driver near Smithfield in Johnston County. The 15 year-old driver reportedly led the trooper on a chase around West Smithfield. The driver was at one...
1-year-old hit, killed while crossing road in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A one-year-old child died after being hit by a car in Robeson County. Troopers were called around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Faith Road near Saint Anna Road in the Pembroke area, according to a report on WMBF News. Investigators said the one-year-old left a...
2 NC cities, including 1 in the Triangle, move up on ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
North Carolina motorcyclist dies in crash after kayaks fall off car’s trailer
An NCDOT traffic camera is showing all southbound lanes just south of the U.S. 64 interchange are closed.
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best Thrift Stores in North Carolina?
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're in the market for a few new pieces of clothing, there are some great thrift stores in North Carolina that you can check out. We've listed several in this article, including InJoy Thrift Stores in Rocky Mount and Raleigh, HANDmeUPs Thrift Store in Durham, Bargain Box in Greensboro, and ZABS Place in Matthews.
Dobbins Heights’ David among leaders recognized as Lumber River Council of Governments celebrates 50 years of regional excellence
PEMBROKE — On Oct. 20, 2022, the Lumber River Council of Governments celebrated 50 years of regional excellence and recognized individuals who have generously given their time and energy towards the work of the LRCOG. Robert Conoly, LRCOG Board of Directors Chairman, presided over the event. The evening began...
WRAL
The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was found dead on Friday night.
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — The teenage daughter of a Fayetteville city councilwoman was shot to death on Friday night. Coryonna Young, a tenth grader at Seventy-First High School and the daughter of Councilwoman Courtney Banks-McLaughlin, was found with a fatal gunshot wound, according to police. Officers and EMS responded to...
cbs17
Man stabbed, ‘patted down’ during robbery, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said a man was stabbed during a robbery Friday night. Sometime before 6:52 p.m., officers said they were called to the 2600 block of Sanderford Road near Raleigh Fire Station 10. When they got to the scene, a man told them he had...
Raleigh police investigating shooting after gunshot victim comes to Emergency Room
Investigators said the shooting is not random.
