University of Memphis Receives $700K Grant To Uplift Black-Owned Tech Businesses
The University of Memphis made a major announcement on Thursday to empower up-and-coming Black tech entrepreneurs. The university’s Center for Workplace Diversity in partnership with the Black Business Association of Memphis, and Community LIFT received more than $700,000 from The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA). The administration states that...
actionnews5.com
Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nikki Taylor was emotional on Saturday after she wrapped up her first shift back at the Starbucks on Poplar and Highland. ”Working my first shift today brought tears of joy... I never thought I would cry,” she said. Taylor was one of the seven employees...
actionnews5.com
Mid-South educators gathered for inaugural Man Up Black Male Educators summit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Educators from across the Mid-South came together for the inaugural Man Up Black Male Educators summit on Saturday. “Consider becoming the teacher you wish you had and knew you needed,” said Sharif El-Mekki CEO of the Center for Black Educator Development. Man Up Teacher Fellowship...
Mid-South’s first barrier-free women’s shelter opens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first barrier-free shelter for women experiencing homelessness is now open in Memphis. After more than a year of construction, the 2.2-acre facility is now home to one of our most vulnerable population groups. The opening of the Hospitality Hub comes at a time when organizer, Ellen Roberds, says the need is […]
WBBJ
Check donation honors Eliza Fletcher
JACKSON, Tenn. — Representatives from a local organization are keeping a fellow runner’s legacy alive, one step at a time. The Jackson Road Runners presented Fleet Feet Jackson with a donation to the Dream Center of Jackson in memory of Eliza Fletcher. On Sept. 2, Fletcher was jogging...
localmemphis.com
The African American Male Wellness Agency holds its second annual Walk to 'Close the Gap’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the life expectancy of Black men being significantly less than that of other races, the African American Male Wellness Agency held its walk to "Close the Gap" on Saturday. Men and women from all over Memphis gathered at Fourth Bluff Park for the African American...
actionnews5.com
The Memphis 7 Holds Press Conference
Mid-South Educators gathered for the inaugural Man Up Black Male Educators summit. Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Oct 22, 2022. Ark. Gubernatorial candidates face off publicly for the first time. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT.
tri-statedefender.com
Hurt, healing bared at symposium to get Ell Persons lynching site on federal registry
The horrors of lynching and the act’s lasting effects on the psyches of the victim’s relatives and witnesses were laid bare during a day-long symposium at First Congregational Church. “Confronting the Legacy of Lynching: A Conversation Among Descendants” was the fourth and final panel of the Memphis Lynching...
actionnews5.com
Reality TV star, Memphis native returns home to give back
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reality TV star and Memphis native returned home Saturday to give back to her community. You may have seen Mariel Swan on Racing Wives TV show, currently on Austin Dillion’s Life in the Fast Lane, or on the stage during her reign as Miss Teen Tenn. and Miss Tenn.
Things happening in Memphis this weekend: Oct 21-23
Events The Ronald McDonald House of Charities will hold the World Champion Hot Wing Contest and Festival this Saturday at Tiger Lane. Enjoy wings from teams from the Bluff City and all over the country as they compete in this wing contest. There will be fun for the entire family, even pets. More Support the […]
Memphis schools HR chief placed on leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The chief of human resources for Memphis-Shelby County Schools has reportedly been placed on leave. Friday, MSCS confirmed that Yolanda Martin has been placed on paid administrative leave. MSCS released a statement Friday evening. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our ongoing efforts to emphasize integrity in all MSCS […]
actionnews5.com
‘It is a significant problem in Memphis’: Pediatrician talks lead poisoning risk for Mid-South children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Le Bonheur Pediatrician Dr. Jason Yaun joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how lead exposure can impact a child’s health. “It is a significant problem in Memphis,” Dr. Yuan said. “A lot of it is due to...
actionnews5.com
Hospitality Hub opens, designed to shelter women healing from trauma
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hospitality Hub is now open in Memphis. The facility is located at 590 Washington Avenue. The grand opening was held Thursday. The city of Memphis says its the region’s first barrier-free emergency shelter for women designed to facilitate healing from trauma. “The Hospitality Hub’s...
localmemphis.com
Opinion | Homicide rate data shows Memphis may have turned a corner | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are some revealing numbers when it comes to how cities are dealing with their homicide rates. For once, Memphis isn't on a top 10 list that nobody wants to be on. WalletHub analyzed the data for all the major cities and found Memphis isn't struggling as much as other cities in terms of where homicides are spiking.
MPD issues alert for missing Memphis man
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a man who was being transported to Memphis Mental Health Institute for treatment. Authorities are searching for Billy Ray Thompson. He’s is 30 years old and described as being about 6’0″, 175 lbs, with short black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion. He […]
lakelandcurrents.com
Lake District Wine and Liquor Preparing To Open
“It’s been crazy like this for the last two weeks.” That’s what Brian Adams, General Manager of Lake District Wine and Liquor, told me as roughly 30 workers hustled around the store stocking shelves. “Our goal is to be open on Saturday, November 5th, so we’re working nonstop to make sure we’re ready,” he said.
Black photographer Ernest Withers, a hero until he wasn’t
Meet Ernest Withers, civil rights photographer, and FBI informant. “The Picture Taker” reveals the man and motives behind the iconic images. Withers was an Army vet, a police officer, a photographer, and it was later learned that he cooperated with the FBI on securing photos of everyday Memphis citizens and those who were committed to justice for Blacks.
whitestationscroll.net
Safety and mental health assurances at White Station
In less than one week, numerous kidnappings, a serial shooting spree and several school shooting threats unfolded — leaving Memphis residents fearing for their lives as they waited in suspense to what would come next. As a result, Memphis Shelby County Schools declared extra security would be enforced, which alleviated some students’ concerns while others claimed they felt indifferent.
Pepper spray deployed 32 times in two months at MSCS
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — During the first two months of the school year, Memphis-Shelby County Schools reports pepper spray was deployed 32 times. A district spokesperson said the use of “chemical agents” on students- including pepper spray- complies with state laws. District policy states the chemicals can be deployed, but each use must be reported.
localmemphis.com
'Support your local growers' | Agricenter Farmer's Market changing to winter hours
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six out of seven days a week in the spring and summer, Memphians flock to the farmer's market at the Agricenter from all corners of the city. In order to understand why the market is so popular, attendees would only need to look as far as the farmers selling their local produce.
