Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Last reinstated member of ‘Memphis 7′ completes first shift back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Nikki Taylor was emotional on Saturday after she wrapped up her first shift back at the Starbucks on Poplar and Highland. ”Working my first shift today brought tears of joy... I never thought I would cry,” she said. Taylor was one of the seven employees...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mid-South’s first barrier-free women’s shelter opens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first barrier-free shelter for women experiencing homelessness is now open in Memphis. After more than a year of construction, the 2.2-acre facility is now home to one of our most vulnerable population groups. The opening of the Hospitality Hub comes at a time when organizer, Ellen Roberds, says the need is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Check donation honors Eliza Fletcher

JACKSON, Tenn. — Representatives from a local organization are keeping a fellow runner’s legacy alive, one step at a time. The Jackson Road Runners presented Fleet Feet Jackson with a donation to the Dream Center of Jackson in memory of Eliza Fletcher. On Sept. 2, Fletcher was jogging...
JACKSON, TN
actionnews5.com

The Memphis 7 Holds Press Conference

Mid-South Educators gathered for the inaugural Man Up Black Male Educators summit. Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Oct 22, 2022. Ark. Gubernatorial candidates face off publicly for the first time. Updated: Oct. 21, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Reality TV star, Memphis native returns home to give back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reality TV star and Memphis native returned home Saturday to give back to her community. You may have seen Mariel Swan on Racing Wives TV show, currently on Austin Dillion’s Life in the Fast Lane, or on the stage during her reign as Miss Teen Tenn. and Miss Tenn.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Things happening in Memphis this weekend: Oct 21-23

Events The Ronald McDonald House of Charities will hold the World Champion Hot Wing Contest and Festival this Saturday at Tiger Lane. Enjoy wings from teams from the Bluff City and all over the country as they compete in this wing contest. There will be fun for the entire family, even pets. More Support the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis schools HR chief placed on leave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The chief of human resources for Memphis-Shelby County Schools has reportedly been placed on leave. Friday, MSCS confirmed that Yolanda Martin has been placed on paid administrative leave. MSCS released a statement Friday evening. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our ongoing efforts to emphasize integrity in all MSCS […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Hospitality Hub opens, designed to shelter women healing from trauma

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hospitality Hub is now open in Memphis. The facility is located at 590 Washington Avenue. The grand opening was held Thursday. The city of Memphis says its the region’s first barrier-free emergency shelter for women designed to facilitate healing from trauma. “The Hospitality Hub’s...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD issues alert for missing Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a man who was being transported to Memphis Mental Health Institute for treatment. Authorities are searching for Billy Ray Thompson. He’s is 30 years old and described as being about 6’0″, 175 lbs, with short black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion. He […]
MEMPHIS, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

Lake District Wine and Liquor Preparing To Open

“It’s been crazy like this for the last two weeks.” That’s what Brian Adams, General Manager of Lake District Wine and Liquor, told me as roughly 30 workers hustled around the store stocking shelves. “Our goal is to be open on Saturday, November 5th, so we’re working nonstop to make sure we’re ready,” he said.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Crusader Newspaper

Black photographer Ernest Withers, a hero until he wasn’t

Meet Ernest Withers, civil rights photographer, and FBI informant. “The Picture Taker” reveals the man and motives behind the iconic images. Withers was an Army vet, a police officer, a photographer, and it was later learned that he cooperated with the FBI on securing photos of everyday Memphis citizens and those who were committed to justice for Blacks.
MEMPHIS, TN
whitestationscroll.net

Safety and mental health assurances at White Station

In less than one week, numerous kidnappings, a serial shooting spree and several school shooting threats unfolded — leaving Memphis residents fearing for their lives as they waited in suspense to what would come next. As a result, Memphis Shelby County Schools declared extra security would be enforced, which alleviated some students’ concerns while others claimed they felt indifferent.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Pepper spray deployed 32 times in two months at MSCS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — During the first two months of the school year, Memphis-Shelby County Schools reports pepper spray was deployed 32 times. A district spokesperson said the use of “chemical agents” on students- including pepper spray- complies with state laws. District policy states the chemicals can be deployed, but each use must be reported.
MEMPHIS, TN

