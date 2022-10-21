Read full article on original website
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Alabama Football at LSU Kickoff Time, Network Announced
It will be another night game in Death Valley between the Crimson Tide and Tigers.
College Football World Reacts To LSU Punishment News
The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm following the Tigers' win over Ole Miss on Saturday. LSU has been hit with a big fine for its field storm following the upset win. It's a big one. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that Louisiana State University will...
SEC Announces Punishment For LSU's Field Storm
The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm on Saturday. LSU topped Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, for the biggest win of the Brian Kelly era to date. Sunday afternoon, the SEC announced a fine for LSU's field storm. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that...
brproud.com
Southern University to set historical marker for Louisiana School for Deaf and Blind Black students
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University will recognize the Louisiana State Schools for Deaf and Blind Negroes with a historical marker dedication ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28. This free event is open to the public and will begin at 1 p.m. at Swan Avenue between the Southern Laboratory...
brproud.com
Dessert in Baton Rouge, local favorites
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is known for its famous beignets. The pastry, a decadent fried dough, has been a favorite that’s captured the interest of the entire nation since the 18th century. While there are plenty of capital area eateries that include beignets on their menus,...
LSU Reveille
This Week In Baton Rouge: State fair kicks off, Halloween bar crawl
Sigma Alpha is hosting an event on the Parade Ground from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Students can destress from all their school and life worries while playing with some furry friends. This event is also a fundraiser for Companion Animal Alliance. Tuesday, Oct. 25. Bike the Levee | LSU...
pelicanpostonline.com
Louisiana Child ID Program launched
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and LSU football legend Kevin Faulk today announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to Louisiana students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grades. “As a father, I do anything to protect my child; and...
11 students injured at Louisiana university party
Baton Rouge police said a shooting injured 11 people at the fraternity home near the Southern University campus, which was in the midst of its homecoming celebrations, and two people are in custody.
fox8live.com
Historically low Miss. River makes for intriguing photos, but poses difficult challenges
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Mississippi River usually rests about mid-way up the USS Kidd in downtown Baton Rouge, but with the river’s waterline falling lower and lower, the warship’s underbelly is becoming a new spot for family photos. While some are peaking at propellers and areas of...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Southern University Homecoming 2022 – Cheerleaders Point of View
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Southern University Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football team is getting ready to score lots of touchdowns, the cheerleaders are there to get the fans on their feet to cheer for the Jaguars. The Human Jukebox marching band is there to wow the crowd with their sound and routine. We visited SU football pep rally to chat with the cheerleaders. Happy Homecoming Southern University!
Flu on Rise in Louisiana – One School Closes for 2 Days
Bad news on the battle with the flu this year. One major drug store is reporting flu activity is 10 times higher than just a year ago and the numbers of cases has doubled in just a week. At least one Louisiana school is closed because of high flu cases...
Look: Brian Kelly's Postgame Message For Lane Kiffin Goes Viral
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are in a celebratory mood following Saturday's 45-20 win over Ole Miss. After the decisive upset over the previously undefeated Rebels, LSU took a victory lap on Twitter. The team dug up a Jan. 28 post from Lane Kiffin, who mocked Kelly's awkward recruitment...
Acadiana Table
Creole Stuffed Turkey Wings
The rich Creole history of South Louisiana is a beautiful mixture of heritage and customs that have become an essential ingredient of the cultural gumbo of Acadiana. Time-honored Creole traditions of Zydeco music, the Acadian horse culture, and the delicious recipes handed down through generations add amazing depth to our local folkways. Stuffed Turkey Wings is one of those recipes.
brproud.com
LSU student charged with DWI after rear-ending vehicle on campus
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An LSU student was arrested over the weekend after confessing to drinking “two beers, three mixed drinks and three shots,” before slamming into the back of another vehicle, according to the affidavit. The student has been identified as Zachary Heitzmann, 22, of...
brproud.com
Pro-life group to give away diapers, formula in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge pro-life organization will hold a baby supply drive at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Louisiana Black Advocates for Life will host the event at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church until 3 p.m. Supplies including diapers, wipes, and formula will be given out to families in need. LABAL asks that families register before they arrive.
theadvocate.com
See these Halloween-themed yard decorations in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas
We asked, and you delivered. In our search for Halloween yard décor, readers submitted the spooky and the wholesome. The themed and the classic. Take a look at some of the fall yard and doorway submissions. Hundred Oaks: 'Stranger Things'. Elizabeth Martin, who lives in the Hundred Oaks neighborhood...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Hilton’s First Ever Masquerade Ball is Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The beautiful Heidelberg Ballroom at the Hilton Capitol Center downtown Baton Rouge is the setting for the Hilton Masquerade Ball on Saturday, October 29th from 7:00pm until 10:00pm. Here’s what you need to know. There will be a 3-hour premium open bar for...
KTBS
Work begins on new pump station on Bayou Lafourche
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials have broken ground for a critically needed $96 million pump station that could help revive the marshes and barrier islands that protect a large area of south Louisiana from hurricanes and sea level rise. The project, celebrated Friday, caps a larger $220 million...
brproud.com
Big Lots opening in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — A new Big Lots in Denham Springs is opening its doors on Saturday. The new store will be located at 2354 South Range Avenue in Denham Springs. A grand opening will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8:45 a.m. “We’re thrilled to be...
theadvocate.com
Besides LHSAA titles, wins what has Scotlandville's Carlos Sample netted now?
Carlos Sample calls it a “program” award. As the face of the Scotlandville boys basketball program, Sample has received a major honor — the National Federation of High Schools Louisiana Boys Basketball Coach of the Year honor for 2021-22. “I am elated about it,” Sample said. “This...
