ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To LSU Punishment News

The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm following the Tigers' win over Ole Miss on Saturday. LSU has been hit with a big fine for its field storm following the upset win. It's a big one. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that Louisiana State University will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For LSU's Field Storm

The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm on Saturday. LSU topped Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, for the biggest win of the Brian Kelly era to date. Sunday afternoon, the SEC announced a fine for LSU's field storm. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Dessert in Baton Rouge, local favorites

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is known for its famous beignets. The pastry, a decadent fried dough, has been a favorite that’s captured the interest of the entire nation since the 18th century. While there are plenty of capital area eateries that include beignets on their menus,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Louisiana Child ID Program launched

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and LSU football legend Kevin Faulk today announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to Louisiana students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grades. “As a father, I do anything to protect my child; and...
LOUISIANA STATE
thelouisianaweekend.com

Southern University Homecoming 2022 – Cheerleaders Point of View

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Southern University Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football team is getting ready to score lots of touchdowns, the cheerleaders are there to get the fans on their feet to cheer for the Jaguars. The Human Jukebox marching band is there to wow the crowd with their sound and routine. We visited SU football pep rally to chat with the cheerleaders. Happy Homecoming Southern University!
BATON ROUGE, LA
Acadiana Table

Creole Stuffed Turkey Wings

The rich Creole history of South Louisiana is a beautiful mixture of heritage and customs that have become an essential ingredient of the cultural gumbo of Acadiana. Time-honored Creole traditions of Zydeco music, the Acadian horse culture, and the delicious recipes handed down through generations add amazing depth to our local folkways. Stuffed Turkey Wings is one of those recipes.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

LSU student charged with DWI after rear-ending vehicle on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An LSU student was arrested over the weekend after confessing to drinking “two beers, three mixed drinks and three shots,” before slamming into the back of another vehicle, according to the affidavit. The student has been identified as Zachary Heitzmann, 22, of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Pro-life group to give away diapers, formula in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge pro-life organization will hold a baby supply drive at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Louisiana Black Advocates for Life will host the event at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship Church until 3 p.m. Supplies including diapers, wipes, and formula will be given out to families in need. LABAL asks that families register before they arrive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Hilton’s First Ever Masquerade Ball is Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The beautiful Heidelberg Ballroom at the Hilton Capitol Center downtown Baton Rouge is the setting for the Hilton Masquerade Ball on Saturday, October 29th from 7:00pm until 10:00pm. Here’s what you need to know. There will be a 3-hour premium open bar for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KTBS

Work begins on new pump station on Bayou Lafourche

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (AP) — Louisiana officials have broken ground for a critically needed $96 million pump station that could help revive the marshes and barrier islands that protect a large area of south Louisiana from hurricanes and sea level rise. The project, celebrated Friday, caps a larger $220 million...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Big Lots opening in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — A new Big Lots in Denham Springs is opening its doors on Saturday. The new store will be located at 2354 South Range Avenue in Denham Springs. A grand opening will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 8:45 a.m. “We’re thrilled to be...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy