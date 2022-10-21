ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

College GameDay: How to be on set as JSU battles against Southern University

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s nothing like a SWAC showdown in the Capital City, and on October 29, two prestigious programs will face off at Veterans Memorial Stadium. In a surprise announcement on Facebook, ESPN’s premier college football show, College GameDay, said it would be headed to Jackson for the first time in history to cover the Jackson State Tigers versus the Southern University Jaguars.
11 Shot at Southern University and A&M College Fraternity Party

BATON ROUGE, La. — Three men are facing a dozen charges each in connection with a mass shooting at a Louisiana fraternity house that left 11 people injured. Shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning, Baton Rouge Police responded to reports of a shooting at a Homecoming party at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, which is located just outside Southern University and A&M College. Police said they initially discovered nine individuals who sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, but two additional victims came forward later, reports NBC News.
LSU coach Brian Kelly receives weekly honor

LSU head coach Brian Kelly has been named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week following the Tigers’ 45-20 home win over the visiting Ole Miss Rebels earlier this week. The honor is awarded weekly to a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also displaying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.
Louisiana Child ID Program launched

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and LSU football legend Kevin Faulk today announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to Louisiana students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grades. “As a father, I do anything to protect my child; and...
LSU Homecoming 2022 - Cheerleaders Point of View

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - LSU Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football players are getting ready to give us a good game, the cheerleaders are there to pump up the crowd and cheer the Tigers to victory. We visited LSU Cheerleading practice to learn what it takes to be an LSU cheerleader and Tiger Girl. We also saw some amazing cheer routines. Happy Homecoming LSU!
College Football World Reacts To LSU Punishment News

The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm following the Tigers' win over Ole Miss on Saturday. LSU has been hit with a big fine for its field storm following the upset win. It's a big one. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that Louisiana State University will...
Dessert in Baton Rouge, local favorites

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is known for its famous beignets. The pastry, a decadent fried dough, has been a favorite that’s captured the interest of the entire nation since the 18th century. While there are plenty of capital area eateries that include beignets on their menus,...
Creole Stuffed Turkey Wings

The rich Creole history of South Louisiana is a beautiful mixture of heritage and customs that have become an essential ingredient of the cultural gumbo of Acadiana. Time-honored Creole traditions of Zydeco music, the Acadian horse culture, and the delicious recipes handed down through generations add amazing depth to our local folkways. Stuffed Turkey Wings is one of those recipes.
