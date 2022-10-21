Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
brproud.com
Southern University to set historical marker for Louisiana School for Deaf and Blind Black students
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Southern University will recognize the Louisiana State Schools for Deaf and Blind Negroes with a historical marker dedication ceremony on Friday, Oct. 28. This free event is open to the public and will begin at 1 p.m. at Swan Avenue between the Southern Laboratory...
WLBT
College GameDay: How to be on set as JSU battles against Southern University
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s nothing like a SWAC showdown in the Capital City, and on October 29, two prestigious programs will face off at Veterans Memorial Stadium. In a surprise announcement on Facebook, ESPN’s premier college football show, College GameDay, said it would be headed to Jackson for the first time in history to cover the Jackson State Tigers versus the Southern University Jaguars.
campussafetymagazine.com
11 Shot at Southern University and A&M College Fraternity Party
BATON ROUGE, La. — Three men are facing a dozen charges each in connection with a mass shooting at a Louisiana fraternity house that left 11 people injured. Shortly before 2 a.m. Friday morning, Baton Rouge Police responded to reports of a shooting at a Homecoming party at the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, which is located just outside Southern University and A&M College. Police said they initially discovered nine individuals who sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, but two additional victims came forward later, reports NBC News.
WLBT
College GameDay to cover JSU vs. Southern on October 29
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - College GameDay is headed to the Capital City as Jackson State University faces off against Southern University in a SWAC showdown. The network made the announcement on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon. The Tigers will battle against the Jaguars at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October...
theadvocate.com
See the list of businesses led or owned by LSU grads that grew fastest, made the most money
Dallas-based TAP Innovations topped this year's LSU 100 list of fastest-growing companies while Turner Industries Group led the Roaring 10 list of companies generating the most revenue. The LSU 100 and Roaring 10 list recognize businesses owned or led by LSU graduates based on submissions of confidential financial results. TAP...
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU coach Brian Kelly receives weekly honor
LSU head coach Brian Kelly has been named the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week following the Tigers’ 45-20 home win over the visiting Ole Miss Rebels earlier this week. The honor is awarded weekly to a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also displaying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.
11 students injured at Louisiana university party
Baton Rouge police said a shooting injured 11 people at the fraternity home near the Southern University campus, which was in the midst of its homecoming celebrations, and two people are in custody.
WLBT
JSU to host College GameDay for first time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - College GameDay is headed to the Capital City as Jackson State University faces off against Southern University in a SWAC showdown. The network made the announcement on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon. It will be the first time that ESPN’s premier college football show will be hosted by Jackson State in its history.
theadvocate.com
ESPN's 'College GaemDay' headed to Southern-Jackson State game in Mississippi
ESPN's "College GameDay" is getting a taste of the Southern-Jackson State rivalry. On Sunday, ESPN revealed its famous pregame show will be in Jackson, Mississippi, on Saturday morning for Eric Dooley and the Jaguars' game against Deion Sanders and the Tigers at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Southern (5-2, 3-1 Southwestern Athletic...
Flu on Rise in Louisiana – One School Closes for 2 Days
Bad news on the battle with the flu this year. One major drug store is reporting flu activity is 10 times higher than just a year ago and the numbers of cases has doubled in just a week. At least one Louisiana school is closed because of high flu cases...
pelicanpostonline.com
Louisiana Child ID Program launched
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and LSU football legend Kevin Faulk today announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to Louisiana students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grades. “As a father, I do anything to protect my child; and...
thelouisianaweekend.com
LSU Homecoming 2022 - Cheerleaders Point of View
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - LSU Homecoming is Saturday, October 22, 2022. While the football players are getting ready to give us a good game, the cheerleaders are there to pump up the crowd and cheer the Tigers to victory. We visited LSU Cheerleading practice to learn what it takes to be an LSU cheerleader and Tiger Girl. We also saw some amazing cheer routines. Happy Homecoming LSU!
College Football World Reacts To LSU Punishment News
The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm following the Tigers' win over Ole Miss on Saturday. LSU has been hit with a big fine for its field storm following the upset win. It's a big one. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that Louisiana State University will...
SEC Announces Punishment For LSU's Field Storm
The SEC announced on Sunday its punishment for LSU's field storm on Saturday. LSU topped Ole Miss at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, for the biggest win of the Brian Kelly era to date. Sunday afternoon, the SEC announced a fine for LSU's field storm. "The Southeastern Conference announced today that...
brproud.com
Dessert in Baton Rouge, local favorites
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana is known for its famous beignets. The pastry, a decadent fried dough, has been a favorite that’s captured the interest of the entire nation since the 18th century. While there are plenty of capital area eateries that include beignets on their menus,...
'Similarities are horribly striking': Nightmare for abused Houston twins began in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. — Warning: Contains graphic content. KHOU 11 Investigates is learning more about the twins in Cypress who described horrific abuse last week when they ran away from home looking for help. They told the woman who helped them that they were beaten, burned, forced to drink bleach and urine and eat feces.
Acadiana Table
Creole Stuffed Turkey Wings
The rich Creole history of South Louisiana is a beautiful mixture of heritage and customs that have become an essential ingredient of the cultural gumbo of Acadiana. Time-honored Creole traditions of Zydeco music, the Acadian horse culture, and the delicious recipes handed down through generations add amazing depth to our local folkways. Stuffed Turkey Wings is one of those recipes.
theadvocate.com
Besides LHSAA titles, wins what has Scotlandville's Carlos Sample netted now?
Carlos Sample calls it a “program” award. As the face of the Scotlandville boys basketball program, Sample has received a major honor — the National Federation of High Schools Louisiana Boys Basketball Coach of the Year honor for 2021-22. “I am elated about it,” Sample said. “This...
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, reports say
BATON ROUGE, La. — At least nine people were hurt when gunfire erupted near the campus of Louisiana’s Southern University in Baton Rouge, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to WAFB and WVLA, Baton Rouge police said the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday near the Kappa...
Southern University Homecoming carries on despite shooting a day earlier
BATON ROUGE, La. — The shooting that happened just feet away from Southern University’s campus felt miles away on Saturday. With police and security out in force, thousands of students and alumni gathered for homecoming. “This right here is peak southern hospitality,” Southern alumna Eryn Brown said. “I...
