Kentucky Moves Up in Coaches Poll Following Bye Week
Following its 27-17 win over Miss State last weekend, Kentucky moved up four spots to No.18 in the coaches poll. The Wildcats had a bye week this week but still had the opportunity to move up with teams around them playing, and they did. The Wildcats moved up one spot to No. 17 in the new ...
4-star prospects, Boyle County sophomore among latest offers from UK
The coaching staff hit the road this week during the team's Bye week. Kentucky has offered Statesboro (Ga.) 2024 athlete Kamron Mikell (6-foot-2, 181), Covington (Ga.) Newton 2025 running back Zion Johnson (5-foot-9, 185), Charlotte (N.C.) Christian running back Kyron Jones (6-foot-0.5, 193), Danville (Ky.) Boyle County 2025 athlete Montavin Quisenberry (5-foot-9, 160), Red Bank (N.J.) Catholic 2024 athlete Emanuel Ross (6-foot-2, 190), Brockton (Mass.) 2024 wide receiver Cameron Monteiro (6-foot-3, 170), Pike Road (Ala.) 2024 defensive lineman Malik Blocton (6-foot-2.5, 268), Carrollton (Ga.) 2024 tight end Caleb Odom (6-foot-5, 205), Gainesville (Fla.) F.W. Buchholz 2024 defensive lineman Kendall Jackson (6-foot-4, 250), Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough 2024 offensive tackle Eagan Boyer (6-foot-8, 265), Knoxville (Tenn.) Webb School of Knoxville 2024 cornerback Chaston Smith (6-foot-1, 151) and Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institute 2025 edge rusher Zahir Mathis (6-foot-5, 220).
Franklin County's Kaden Moorman decommits from Kentucky
Frankfort (Ky.) Franklin County running back Kaden Moorman (5-foot-10, 205) has decommitted from Kentucky. "I'd like to thank the university of Kentucky for everything, and the fans as well, just want to explore my options and be useful of my 5 official visits wisely and make the best decision for me and my family. Kentucky could still be a landing spot. as that being said I would like to decommit and publicly open my recruitment 100% back up to all schools. Thank you. Please respect my decision," Moorman wrote on Twitter.
Kentucky RB Commit Khalifa Keith Talks Vols Offer, Recent Visits
Khalifa Keith has been committed to Kentucky since July 4th, but the coveted back has been to Knoxville two times in the last month. On Friday afternoon, Tennesseee running backs Coach Jerry Mack extended an offer to the coveted back. Keith discussed what the offer meant with Volunteer ...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
fox56news.com
EKU alumni takes a nostalgic trip back inside ‘The Family Dog’
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s a big night for Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) as it is expecting the largest homecoming turnout it has seen in almost 40 years. One big attraction to kick off EKU’s homecoming festivities is an old bar that has been closed for over twenty years, but just for one, Friday night, it reopened.
WLKY.com
Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
Casey County sheriff’s son passes away over the weekend
The son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle passed away over the weekend in Taylor County.
wpsdlocal6.com
State to officially acknowledge lynchings on historic Frankfort bridge, issue apologies to families
FRANKFORT, KY — This weekend in Frankfort, city officials will formally apologize to families of victims lynched at Frankfort's historic Singing Bridge. The event is being hosted by a Frankfort-based nonprofit organization called Focus on Race Relations, who aim to encourage open and honest conversations about race. The FORR...
Kentucky Kernel
‘I’m leaving the planet.’ Story Musgrave talks space, programming and quantitative life
Co-founder and Chairman of technology company Space Tango Kris Kimel led a conversation with renowned American astronaut and doctor Story Musgrave on Oct. 13. The discussion, held in the Gatton Student Center, was hosted by Kentucky Humanities, the University of Kentucky Cooperative for the Humanities and Social Sciences and Team Kentucky: Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet.
WKYT 27
Lexington police investigate armed robbery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after shots were fired during a robbery Sunday. It happened around 6:46 p.m. at Ignited Vape on Richmond Road. Police say at least two people entered the business and fired shots. An employee was grazed by a bullet but refused medical treatment.
doi.gov
Biden-Harris Administration Announces More Than $74 Million to Create Good-Paying Union Jobs, Catalyze Economic Revitalization in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland traveled to Kentucky today to announce a $74,252,680 investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to create good-paying union jobs and catalyze economic opportunity by reclaiming abandoned mine lands (AML) in the state. This is the first award from the $725 million in Fiscal Year 2022 funding the Department of the Interior has made available to 22 states and the Navajo Nation this year. Additional awards will be made to eligible entities on a rolling basis as they apply.
WTVQ
Cafe and bakery closing doors after facing inflation, rent and employment issues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Lexington bakery and café specializing in the needs of those with celiac disease or gluten allergies will be closing its doors. Denise Walsh, the owner of Gluten Free Miracles, posted a video on social media breaking the news to customers about the closure of Gluten Free Miracles.
