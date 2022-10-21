Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Lexington home identified
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home Tuesday morning. Police were called around 4 a.m. for a report of shots being fired into a home on Maple Avenue near Loudon Avenue. Officers say a woman was found inside the home...
Police searching for suspect in Rowan County assault
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find a suspect in an assault case. It happened early Sunday between 4 and 7:30 a.m. in the East Morehead area in Rowan County. The victim in the case told police the attacker is a white man, around 6′...
Girl hit by vehicle while boarding school bus in NKY
OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 9-year-old girl is expected to be ok after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus in Owen County Tuesday morning. Dep. Peter Schierlow says the girl was crossing U.S. 127 north of Owenton around 7:30 a.m. when she was struck.
‘Every fire is different’: Several Ky. counties issue burn bans
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This past weekend, Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman said they had multiple fires across the county. Wireman recently issued a burn ban. ”These dry conditions, and the wind and obviously, with all the leaves falling, it creates a very hazardous situation,” he said. “Not only for our forest but for the air that we breathe.”
Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, dies at 94
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Wilma Haverly Barnstable, who co-founded the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, has died at the age of 94. Barnstable was born in Corbin and moved to Lexington at the age of 16, where she attended the University of Kentucky. The gala she started with her daughters has...
Burn bans in effect for several EKY counties due to dry conditions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - With lower humidity and drier conditions expected to continue for several more days, forest fires are popping up across the region. During the fall forest fire season, which lasts until December 15th, outdoor burning is banned between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brush or fields containing dry grass or other materials that could catch on fire.
Ky. legal aid group offering free disaster relief services to flood victims
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Legal aid group AppalReD typically focuses its efforts on low-income members of the communities it serves. But once the floods hit eastern Kentucky, they stepped in to offer disaster relief services - free of charge. After becoming a first-generation college graduate, Kristen Back moved away...
“Pumpkins for pigs” collects donations for local Kentucky farm animals
HILLSBORO, Ky. (WKYT) - With Halloween around the corner, many of you have pumpkins to decorate. But what do you do with the pumpkins after? Well, there is a place in Kentucky where you can donate them and make some animals happy in the meantime. Pumpkinsforpigs.com is a website that...
Candidates for Mayor of Richmond focus on economic development
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - It is just over two weeks until midterm elections and the race for Mayor of Richmond is heating up. Voters turned out Monday night to hear from the candidates on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus. Incumbent Mayor Robert Blythe faces a challenge from current City Commissioner Krystin Arnold.
‘We have to embrace that challenge’: Mark Stoops previews Tennessee rivalry game
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Coach Mark Stoops discussed the team’s health, the border rivalry and more in his weekly news conference ahead of traveling to No. 3 Tennessee. No. 19 Kentucky will play in Neyland Stadium on October 9 at 7 p.m., broadcast on ESPN. The league announced today that Kentucky’s Week 10 game at Missouri will kick off at noon.
Road crews work to make sure they’re ready for snow, ice ahead of winter
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures may be in the 70s around the bluegrass in late October but state road crews are already holding meetings about snow and ice removal. One such meeting was held Monday morning at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9 office in Morehead. The purpose was to make sure the manpower, salt and trucks are in tip-top shape ahead of the upcoming colder months.
Time and network announced for Kentucky Football’s game against Missouri
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - Kentucky Football’s game against Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 5 is set for a noon kickoff on the SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The Wildcats are 2-1 on the SEC Network this season. Kentucky defeated Youngstown State, 31-0 on Sept. 17. The Wildcats...
Oscar Tshiebwe selected to AP Preseason All-America team
(AP) - Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe has been unanimously selected to the Associated Press preseason All-America team. The reigning national player of the year joins Gonzaga forward Drew Timme as unanimous selections to the team. Houston guard Marcus Sasser, North Carolina forward Armando Bacot, and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis...
Kentucky moves up in USA Today Coaches Poll
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) -- After their bye week, the Wildcats have moved up in the USA Today Coaches Poll. Kentucky moved from 18th to 17th, one of seven SEC teams ranked in the Top 25. RANKTEAMRECORDCONFERENCE. 1Georgia(7-0)SEC. 2Ohio State(7-0)Big Ten. 3. (7-0)SEC. 4Michigan(7-0)Big Ten. 5Clemson(8-0)ACC. 6Alabama(7-1)SEC. 7TCU(7-0)Big 12. 8Oregon(6-1)Pac-12 9Oklahoma...
