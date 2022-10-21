FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - With lower humidity and drier conditions expected to continue for several more days, forest fires are popping up across the region. During the fall forest fire season, which lasts until December 15th, outdoor burning is banned between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brush or fields containing dry grass or other materials that could catch on fire.

