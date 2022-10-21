ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

ULI Atlanta Introduces The Leaders cohort for 2022

By Natallie Keiser, Executive Director, HouseATL and Delilah Wynn Brown, Director of Real Estate, HJ Russell and co-chairs of The Leaders selection committee for 2022. As we begin to emerge into these first post-pandemic years, we can finally breathe a sigh of relief that the total unknown is behind us – and our resilience was tested. Now it’s time to reconnect, re-engage, and rebuild.
The Infrastructure Bond, the TSPLOST, and the Buckhead CID

By Jim Durrett, President of Buckhead Coalition and Executive Director of Buckhead Community Improvement District. Before I get to the subject of this column, let me say that last week Buckhead Coalition member and UPS CEO Carol Tomé was celebrated at the Four Pillar Tribute and her inspirational life and example made a strong impression on me. Thank you, Carol.
MARTA Evaluates On-Demand Transit Pilot Program

MARTA Reach Served Thousands of Riders Over Six Months in Clayton, DeKalb, & Fulton Counties. MARTA, in partnership with the Georgia Institute of Technology, is evaluating MARTA Reach, a six-month pilot rideshare program that connected riders to-and-from MARTA bus and rail. The pilot ran from March through August, providing over...
