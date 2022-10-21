Read full article on original website
ULI Atlanta Introduces The Leaders cohort for 2022
By Natallie Keiser, Executive Director, HouseATL and Delilah Wynn Brown, Director of Real Estate, HJ Russell and co-chairs of The Leaders selection committee for 2022. As we begin to emerge into these first post-pandemic years, we can finally breathe a sigh of relief that the total unknown is behind us – and our resilience was tested. Now it’s time to reconnect, re-engage, and rebuild.
Local nonprofit ArtsBridge takes 5,000+ students on cultural field trip
For a few thousand local students, the start of this week was a lot more exciting than usual. On Oct. 24, about 5,150 students — including Atlanta Public School’s entire sixth grade — got to see a Tanzanian acrobatic troupe in action at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre.
The Atlanta Business League releases list of 100 women making a difference in their industries and communities
This list is part of the ABL’s Super Tuesday Conference celebration. Earlier this month, the Atlanta Business League (ABL) announced this year’s Women of Influence list, recognizing 100 African American women making a difference in the Atlanta metro. The Super Tuesday Conference — where the list was announced...
Wells Fargo brings “HOPE” and a financial coach inside a freshly redesigned Georgia branch
Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf and Operation HOPE chairman, founder and CEO John Hope Bryant cut the ribbon Wednesday on a newly redesigned Stone Mountain branch that focuses on resources for unbanked and underserved communities. The updated Stone Mountain Memorial branch in DeKalb County introduced a “HOPE Inside” center and...
The Infrastructure Bond, the TSPLOST, and the Buckhead CID
By Jim Durrett, President of Buckhead Coalition and Executive Director of Buckhead Community Improvement District. Before I get to the subject of this column, let me say that last week Buckhead Coalition member and UPS CEO Carol Tomé was celebrated at the Four Pillar Tribute and her inspirational life and example made a strong impression on me. Thank you, Carol.
MARTA Evaluates On-Demand Transit Pilot Program
MARTA Reach Served Thousands of Riders Over Six Months in Clayton, DeKalb, & Fulton Counties. MARTA, in partnership with the Georgia Institute of Technology, is evaluating MARTA Reach, a six-month pilot rideshare program that connected riders to-and-from MARTA bus and rail. The pilot ran from March through August, providing over...
Rivian project hit with state violation, local lawsuit in dirt pollution controversy
Dirt pollution issues with the Rivian electric vehicle plant site violated environmental regulations, according to the state, and have triggered a resident lawsuit seeking to halt the project. Project critics previously questioned why grading on the site is proceeding despite a court blocking its huge financial incentive deal and some...
Ansley Park historic district idea sparks local battle over preservation and property rights
From a murky community survey to an unhappy resident’s lawsuit, a proposal to protect Atlanta’s Ansley Park neighborhood with an official City historic district has become a classic preservation debate. It’s also an urgent one, as Ansley Park is right up there with Sweet Auburn and Candler Park...
