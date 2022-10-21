Read full article on original website
WBKO
Four community members honored at 2022 Black Achievers Banquet
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four members of the Bowling Green community were honored for their achievements at the 2022 Black Achievers Banquet. A night filled with music from the gospel group “Essence in Harmony,” a delicious meal, and fellowship, all to honor four local community members for their hard work and dedication to their community.
WBKO
Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road. Dumping in the waters of the Commonwealth may be considered a felony under Kentucky Law according to the Warren County KY Gov Facebook page. The area is under video...
wkyufm.org
In Kentucky's largest city without a Fairness Ordinance, LGBTQ+ activists prepare for annual Pride Festival
An annual celebration of Bowling Green’s LGBTQ community will return to Circus Square Park this weekend. Volunteers with Bowling Green Fairness started the annual Pride Festival in 2017 as a way to celebrate the region’s LGBTQ community and advocate for further acceptance. Bowling Green has been at the...
College Heights Herald
WKU Volleyball continues C-USA dominance with MTSU sweep
No. 23 WKU Volleyball (21-2, 9-0 C-USA) swept the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders (13-9, 2-6 C-USA) 3-0 Sunday afternoon in Diddle Arena. After clinching a landmark accomplishment of 23 consecutive 20-win seasons against Charlotte, WKU continued its dominance over Conference USA opponents at home. WKU has yet to lose a C-USA match since October of 2018.
WBKO
Scottsville Police Department hosts cookout to raise money for children’s Christmas gifts
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today, the Scottsville Police Department grilled out for the greater good. For the past five years during the month of October, the police department has worked together to raise money to buy toys for children for Christmas. Tenderloin sandwiches were being handed out left and...
WBKO
BGFD responds to a structure fire at Center St. and 5th Ave.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -At 3:18a.m., the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Center Street and 5th Avenue. Crews found a one story brick structure with fire showing from the rear of the building. The fire was contained to the attached storage building an no injuries...
WBKO
Community members get involved with movie filming in Glasgow
Students learn bike safety at St. Joseph's St. Jude Trike-A-Thon. Fall Market happening in Woodburn tomorrow, October 22nd. Jordy and Brantley join Allie to talk about the upcoming fall market happening tomorrow, Oct. 22nd, at Circle W Farms. Times are 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. The Bowling Green Parks and...
Recycling Today
Ascend Elements breaks ground on Kentucky facility
Ascend Elements has broken ground on a facility in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, it says will be the largest electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling and engineered materials manufacturing facility in the United States. Several regional and local government officials joined the company at its groundbreaking ceremony, including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, as...
College Heights Herald
Late interception seals WKU win over conference foe UAB
WKU Football (5-3, 3-1 C-USA) capped off a big day on the Hill with a 20-17 victory over the UAB Blazers (4-3, 2-2 C-USA) Friday night at Houchens-Smith Stadium.The Hilltoppers overcame an early deficit en route to a big conference win. “I was telling the guys before the game, it’s...
whvoradio.com
Combine Damaged In Pembroke Fire
A combine was damaged in a fire on Pembroke Road Saturday morning. Pembroke Fire Department Chief Nick Belair says the fire started with a mechanical issue with a combine and led to about 15 acres burning. Belair says they were able to quickly extinguish the combine saving it from being...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Beaver Dam, KY
Beaver Dam is the biggest city in Ohio County, Kentucky, located in the southern part of Hartford. The city gets its name from the Beaver Dam Baptist Church, which predated it for several decades. In 1873, the city of Beaver Dam was formally incorporated as a city, developing into an...
wnky.com
Lane closures to begin Sunday night on U.S. 231 Campbell Lane
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Beginning Sunday night, drivers should expect lane closures on U.S. 231 Campbell Lane near the intersection with U.S. 31-W. Drivers should expect lane closures and construction during nighttime hours from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. A contractor will be installing concrete medians...
WBKO
Hollywood film company invites locals to partake as extras in movie-making magic
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lights, camera, action... For the month of October, Glasgow has been home to a Hollywood cast and crew shooting a “feel good,” love story, Hallmark type of movie. The film company invited thirty local community members to be a part of a scene,...
wnky.com
Pet of the Day – CoCo
Today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, is CoCo! She is a little timid and might take some time to warm up to you but all she needs is a little loving and a good home. Be sure to adopt CoCo from the...
Utica church keeps spirits high after recent theft
UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — A historic Utica church recently fell victim to a theft, but the church says they’re using this moment to continue their praise for God. On Facebook, Green Brier Baptist Church posted a picture of the trailer that was stolen on church property. A spokesperson with the church says it belonged to […]
Wave 3
Former Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Tom Emberton dies in house fire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Tom Emberton of Edmonton passed away Thursday in a tragic house fire. “He heroically rescued his wife and got her to safety. Then he went back in to save his home and lost his life,” said Edmonton Mayor, Doug Smith.
wevv.com
Headstones found cracked and destroyed after vandalism at Muhlenberg County cemetery
Police are looking for more information surrounding a cemetery vandalism in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky. The Greenville Police Department says its investigating a vandalism that happened at the Old Greenville Cemetery. "These pictures were taken in the Old Greenville Cemetery," GPD said in its request for information on Friday. "A lot...
Kentucky woman accused of hitting someone with bat, facing multiple charges
A woman from Hopkinsville was taken into custody after she reportedly assaulted someone with a metal baseball bat Friday morning.
KSP investigate teen fatality in flipped fiery car collision
he Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville say they were requested by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office to investigate a possible fatal collision located on P and M Haul Road.
Two arrested after chase, search effort involving Kentucky deputies, K9
Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.
