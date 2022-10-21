ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

WBKO

Four community members honored at 2022 Black Achievers Banquet

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Four members of the Bowling Green community were honored for their achievements at the 2022 Black Achievers Banquet. A night filled with music from the gospel group “Essence in Harmony,” a delicious meal, and fellowship, all to honor four local community members for their hard work and dedication to their community.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road. Dumping in the waters of the Commonwealth may be considered a felony under Kentucky Law according to the Warren County KY Gov Facebook page. The area is under video...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
College Heights Herald

WKU Volleyball continues C-USA dominance with MTSU sweep

No. 23 WKU Volleyball (21-2, 9-0 C-USA) swept the Middle Tennessee State University Blue Raiders (13-9, 2-6 C-USA) 3-0 Sunday afternoon in Diddle Arena. After clinching a landmark accomplishment of 23 consecutive 20-win seasons against Charlotte, WKU continued its dominance over Conference USA opponents at home. WKU has yet to lose a C-USA match since October of 2018.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

BGFD responds to a structure fire at Center St. and 5th Ave.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -At 3:18a.m., the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Center Street and 5th Avenue. Crews found a one story brick structure with fire showing from the rear of the building. The fire was contained to the attached storage building an no injuries...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Community members get involved with movie filming in Glasgow

Students learn bike safety at St. Joseph's St. Jude Trike-A-Thon. Fall Market happening in Woodburn tomorrow, October 22nd. Jordy and Brantley join Allie to talk about the upcoming fall market happening tomorrow, Oct. 22nd, at Circle W Farms. Times are 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. The Bowling Green Parks and...
GLASGOW, KY
Recycling Today

Ascend Elements breaks ground on Kentucky facility

Ascend Elements has broken ground on a facility in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, it says will be the largest electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling and engineered materials manufacturing facility in the United States. Several regional and local government officials joined the company at its groundbreaking ceremony, including Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, as...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
College Heights Herald

Late interception seals WKU win over conference foe UAB

WKU Football (5-3, 3-1 C-USA) capped off a big day on the Hill with a 20-17 victory over the UAB Blazers (4-3, 2-2 C-USA) Friday night at Houchens-Smith Stadium.The Hilltoppers overcame an early deficit en route to a big conference win. “I was telling the guys before the game, it’s...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
whvoradio.com

Combine Damaged In Pembroke Fire

A combine was damaged in a fire on Pembroke Road Saturday morning. Pembroke Fire Department Chief Nick Belair says the fire started with a mechanical issue with a combine and led to about 15 acres burning. Belair says they were able to quickly extinguish the combine saving it from being...
PEMBROKE, KY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Beaver Dam, KY

Beaver Dam is the biggest city in Ohio County, Kentucky, located in the southern part of Hartford. The city gets its name from the Beaver Dam Baptist Church, which predated it for several decades. In 1873, the city of Beaver Dam was formally incorporated as a city, developing into an...
BEAVER DAM, KY
wnky.com

Lane closures to begin Sunday night on U.S. 231 Campbell Lane

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Beginning Sunday night, drivers should expect lane closures on U.S. 231 Campbell Lane near the intersection with U.S. 31-W. Drivers should expect lane closures and construction during nighttime hours from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. A contractor will be installing concrete medians...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Pet of the Day – CoCo

Today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, is CoCo! She is a little timid and might take some time to warm up to you but all she needs is a little loving and a good home. Be sure to adopt CoCo from the...
MORGANTOWN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Utica church keeps spirits high after recent theft

UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — A historic Utica church recently fell victim to a theft, but the church says they’re using this moment to continue their praise for God. On Facebook, Green Brier Baptist Church posted a picture of the trailer that was stolen on church property. A spokesperson with the church says it belonged to […]
UTICA, KY

