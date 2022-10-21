Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in WashingtonAlina AndrasMoses Lake, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
Community invited to Snohomish County Healthy Forest Day in McCollum Park Nov. 5
Snohomish County Healthy Forest Project and Forterra are hosting a Healthy Forest Day on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McCollum Park in South Everett. No experience is necessary for participants in the Nov. 5 event, and tools, gloves and training are provided. Activities include planting young trees and plants, removing weeds (blackberries and ivy), spreading mulch and more. The event is open to people of all ages.
whidbeylocal.com
Nancy Jelinek created SeaGlass Cove in Langley because she loved the seaside village
Although Nancy Jelinek spent most of her career as a registered nurse at UW Medicine, after she retired in 2016 she decided she wanted to follow her dream of “Having a little store.” Her former boss at the University of Washington had a house on Whidbey, and Nancy visited her home several times while she was still employed as a nurse.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: The Cressey Family of Lynnwood and Edmonds, Part 4
You can read Part 1 of this series here, Part 2 here and Part 3 here. Soon after Lewis Cressey arrived in South Snohomish County, his name became a familiar one. Through the years, the Cressey name remained well known in connection with Lynnwood, and because of this, on July 30, 1953, the Cressey family was honored in a Special Progress Edition of Lynnwood’s newspaper The Reporter. Shown here sometime in the early 1920s are Lewis and Ruth Cressey, with their children, Charles, Rachel and little Thelma.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Edmonds School District welcomes community to participate in superintendent search survey
The Edmonds School District is in the process of an extensive search — in partnership with GB Recruiting — to find its next superintendent and invites the community to share its input via this Superintendent Search Survey. The Edmonds School Board is leading the search with the support...
Kirkland chef restores stream to make it habitable for salmon and sees 'amazing' results
KIRKLAND, Wash. — A Kirkland restaurant owner noticed a lack of fish in the stream outside her business, so she stepped up to make the necessary changes and said the impact was instant. Holly Smith is the chef and owner of the Italian restaurant Café Juanita. For 22 years,...
westseattleblog.com
HELPING: Volunteers assist at Habitat for Humanity homebuilding site in South Delridge
Another infusion of volunteer help was at work this past Saturday at Habitat for Humanity‘s Highland Terrace project in South Delridge. The site in the 9000 block of 15th SW will hold six “permanently affordable” two- and three-bedroom homes that’ll be complete by next summer, to be owned by families earning less than 80 percent of the Area Median Income. Future homeowners help with the construction, too – Penny was among those working at the site on Saturday:
lynnwoodtoday.com
Alleged shooter in Daleway Park homicide arrested in Tacoma
The second suspect and alleged shooter from the Daleway Park homicide was arrested by detectives of the Lynnwood Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force on Saturday, Oct. 22 in the Tacoma area. The suspect, a 24-year-old male from Tacoma, was arrested without incident and booked...
What percent of Tacoma is white?
Tacoma is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Tacoma?
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lynnwood nurse committed to improving health care in West African homeland
A Lynnwood man recognized for his work as a registered nurse and as an outstanding alumnus of his college said the honors have inspired him to give back to both his local community as well as his home country of The Gambia. Malick Krubally grew up wanting to become a...
KOMO News
Snohomish County seeing uptick in business following reopening of US-2
GOLD BAR, Wash. — Businesses in Gold Bar are getting much-needed rain after the Bolt Creek Fire filled the area with wildfire smoke. The Bolt Creek Fire has burned 14,766 acres and is 51% contained according to Northwest Region-Department of Natural Resources Washington. Devon Wetzel, the co-owner of The...
q13fox.com
Deputies looking for missing 21-year-old Spanaway woman
SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 21-year-old woman, whose phone was found just a block from her family's home. According to deputies, Rio Boyd was last seen on Oct. 17 in Spanaway. She left her home on Field Road to walk to a friend's home, but she never arrived. She left her keys and wallet behind, but had her brand-new cell phone.
thetacomaledger.com
Over a century later, the “Tacoma Method” still stains our history
This November will be the 137th anniversary of one of the worst episodes of racial violence Tacoma has ever seen. On the morning of November 3, 1885, a riot of over 500 people led by Tacoma’s then-mayor Jacob Weisbach and other prominent white residents flooded Tacoma’s Little Canton China Town. The violent mob dragged Chinese and Chinese-American residents out into the streets. They stormed homes and businesses, forcing residents to march to the waterfront. Tacoma’s Chinese population was then herded onto trains headed to Portland, Oregon. Many Chinese and Chinese-American residents were expelled with just the clothes on their back. Once these residents were driven out of town, the mob spent the next few days burning down Chinese owned homes and businesses. This horrific episode of government official-sanctioned violence is known as the 1885 Tacoma Chinese Expulsion. At the peak of 19th century Chinese prejudice in the United States, the “Tacoma Method” was praised as an effective method to subdue Chinese communities on the West Coast.
SouthSoundTalk
Documentary About Rainier Beer Commercials Can’t Keep Memories All Bottled Up
RRRRRAAAAAAIIIINNNNIIIEEEER BEEEER — Locals of a certain age, sang along with that sentence. The bar-and-beer-cooler scene these days is a bit more stocked with microbrews and megabrands masquerading as IPA powerhouses, but there was a time when Rainier beer reigned supreme. Rainier’s rise to be the Northwest’s king of...
Former KING 5 anchor authors Korean cookbook for kids and hosts Seattle events
SEATTLE — It's been a whirlwind of a year for Michelle Li. The former KING 5 anchor, now a weekday morning anchor at sister station KSDK in St. Louis, is back in Seattle for a special in-person reading of her new book, "A Very Asian Guide to Korean Food."
q13fox.com
Seattle Police seek missing woman, last seen near Pike Place Market
SEATTLE - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who was last seen near Pike Place on Thursday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), 66-year-old Annette Rees went missing at around 11:00 p.m. Thursday night. Authorities say she was last seen near...
q13fox.com
Man robbing iconic game store at gunpoint tells employee he has a reason for alleged crime
SEATTLE - The Chinatown-International District is home to the oldest retro video game store in the Pacific Northwest, Pink Gorilla Games. The store has been at corner of South King Street and 6th for 17 years and have no desire to relocate according to the owner Cody. Like many local...
Seattle homeless encampment under Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned
SEATTLE — A homeless encampment under the north side of the Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned as it continues to grow. "These people have no place to go, what are you going to do with them," said Jon Kuring. The people he's talking about are those currently...
q13fox.com
Burn bans lifted for some counties
WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
Tri-City Herald
Robbers steal expensive designer purses from Tacoma home in armed break-in, police say
Three armed men broke into a South End residence early Monday and stole designer purses estimated to be worth about $10,000, according to Tacoma Police Department. The break-in was reported at about 1:45 a.m. at a residence in the 6300 block of Fawcett Avenue, police said. No one was injured during the robbery, and no arrests have been made.
Second suspect arrested after elderly bystander at park killed in drug deal gone bad
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Police arrested the second suspect Saturday in connection to the deadly shooting of an elderly bystander at a Lynnwood park in April. The Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) said Carl Bridgmon, 70, was shot and killed around 2:15 p.m. on April 5 while sitting in his vehicle at Daleway Park, which the retired man enjoyed going to often, according to his family.
Comments / 0