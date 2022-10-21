ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community invited to Snohomish County Healthy Forest Day in McCollum Park Nov. 5

Snohomish County Healthy Forest Project and Forterra are hosting a Healthy Forest Day on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McCollum Park in South Everett. No experience is necessary for participants in the Nov. 5 event, and tools, gloves and training are provided. Activities include planting young trees and plants, removing weeds (blackberries and ivy), spreading mulch and more. The event is open to people of all ages.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Looking Back: The Cressey Family of Lynnwood and Edmonds, Part 4

You can read Part 1 of this series here, Part 2 here and Part 3 here. Soon after Lewis Cressey arrived in South Snohomish County, his name became a familiar one. Through the years, the Cressey name remained well known in connection with Lynnwood, and because of this, on July 30, 1953, the Cressey family was honored in a Special Progress Edition of Lynnwood’s newspaper The Reporter. Shown here sometime in the early 1920s are Lewis and Ruth Cressey, with their children, Charles, Rachel and little Thelma.
LYNNWOOD, WA
westseattleblog.com

HELPING: Volunteers assist at Habitat for Humanity homebuilding site in South Delridge

Another infusion of volunteer help was at work this past Saturday at Habitat for Humanity‘s Highland Terrace project in South Delridge. The site in the 9000 block of 15th SW will hold six “permanently affordable” two- and three-bedroom homes that’ll be complete by next summer, to be owned by families earning less than 80 percent of the Area Median Income. Future homeowners help with the construction, too – Penny was among those working at the site on Saturday:
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Alleged shooter in Daleway Park homicide arrested in Tacoma

The second suspect and alleged shooter from the Daleway Park homicide was arrested by detectives of the Lynnwood Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force on Saturday, Oct. 22 in the Tacoma area. The suspect, a 24-year-old male from Tacoma, was arrested without incident and booked...
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Deputies looking for missing 21-year-old Spanaway woman

SPANAWAY, Wash. - The Pierce County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing 21-year-old woman, whose phone was found just a block from her family's home. According to deputies, Rio Boyd was last seen on Oct. 17 in Spanaway. She left her home on Field Road to walk to a friend's home, but she never arrived. She left her keys and wallet behind, but had her brand-new cell phone.
SPANAWAY, WA
thetacomaledger.com

Over a century later, the “Tacoma Method” still stains our history

This November will be the 137th anniversary of one of the worst episodes of racial violence Tacoma has ever seen. On the morning of November 3, 1885, a riot of over 500 people led by Tacoma’s then-mayor Jacob Weisbach and other prominent white residents flooded Tacoma’s Little Canton China Town. The violent mob dragged Chinese and Chinese-American residents out into the streets. They stormed homes and businesses, forcing residents to march to the waterfront. Tacoma’s Chinese population was then herded onto trains headed to Portland, Oregon. Many Chinese and Chinese-American residents were expelled with just the clothes on their back. Once these residents were driven out of town, the mob spent the next few days burning down Chinese owned homes and businesses. This horrific episode of government official-sanctioned violence is known as the 1885 Tacoma Chinese Expulsion. At the peak of 19th century Chinese prejudice in the United States, the “Tacoma Method” was praised as an effective method to subdue Chinese communities on the West Coast.
TACOMA, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Documentary About Rainier Beer Commercials Can’t Keep Memories All Bottled Up

RRRRRAAAAAAIIIINNNNIIIEEEER BEEEER — Locals of a certain age, sang along with that sentence. The bar-and-beer-cooler scene these days is a bit more stocked with microbrews and megabrands masquerading as IPA powerhouses, but there was a time when Rainier beer reigned supreme. Rainier’s rise to be the Northwest’s king of...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Police seek missing woman, last seen near Pike Place Market

SEATTLE - Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman who was last seen near Pike Place on Thursday night. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), 66-year-old Annette Rees went missing at around 11:00 p.m. Thursday night. Authorities say she was last seen near...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Burn bans lifted for some counties

WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Second suspect arrested after elderly bystander at park killed in drug deal gone bad

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Police arrested the second suspect Saturday in connection to the deadly shooting of an elderly bystander at a Lynnwood park in April. The Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) said Carl Bridgmon, 70, was shot and killed around 2:15 p.m. on April 5 while sitting in his vehicle at Daleway Park, which the retired man enjoyed going to often, according to his family.
LYNNWOOD, WA

