richlandsource.com
Dublin Jerome claims gritty victory against Westerville North
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Dublin Jerome wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 2-1 over Westerville North in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 25. Tough to find an edge early, Dublin Jerome and Westerville North fashioned a 1-1...
Top-seeded Seneca East dispatches No. 6 Lucas in Division IV district semifinals
WILLARD — Seneca East didn’t want to have anything to do with Lucas standout Shelby Grover. The top-seeded Tigers did their best to avoid Grover and cruised to a 3-0 win over the sixth-seeded Cubs in the nightcap of a Division IV district semifinal doubleheader at Willard High School.
GALLERY: Lucas vs. Seneca East Volleyball
Top-seeded Seneca East beat No. 6 Lucas 3-0 in a Division IV district semifinal volleyball match Tuesday at Willard High School. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
2nd-seeded Galion tops No. 3 Col. Crawford in district semifinals
ATTICA — A couple of Crawford County volleyball heavyweights duked it out Monday night with more than bragging rights on the line. Second-seeded Galion landed a few more shots in a 3-1 win over No. 3 Colonel Crawford in the Division III district semifinals at Seneca East High School.
Buckeye Central falls to Monroeville in Division IV district semifinals
WILLARD — It wasn’t the storybook ending coach Missy McDougal envisioned, but the future is bright for the Buckettes. Playing with a roster that included only one senior, fourth-seeded Buckeye Central fell to No. 2 Monroeville 3-0 in the opening match of a Division IV district semifinal doubleheader Tuesday at Willard High School.
Ashland Board of Education approves MOESC contract for superintendent search
ASHLAND -- The Ashland City Schools Board of Education approved a contract at its meeting Monday that allows the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center to find a new superintendent for the district. This is one of the board’s first steps toward finding a superintendent to replace the outgoing Doug Marrah, who...
Richland County commissioners OK contract with Cleveland law firm
MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners agreed Tuesday to retain a Cleveland law firm for unspecified legal services. The trio voted unanimously to contract with the law firm of Meyers, Roman, Friedberg & Lewis at the rate of $180 per hour, similar to an agreement the county has with Fishel Downey Albrecht & Riepenhoff from Columbus.
Thomas Speelman
Thomas Dale Speelman went to be with his Lord, on Saturday October 22, 2022, at his home with family members by his side. Tom was born in Mansfield on June 19, 1940, to Glen and Catherine (Breen) Speelman. He graduated from Mansfield St. Peter’s High School and briefly attended the University of Dayton. Tom also served in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. He and his wife, Laura, were married February 2, 1963, and were parishioners of St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Tom worked as a salesman and had retired from AK Steel, formerly know as Empire Detroit Steel. He served on the board of directors for many years at the Empire Affiliates Credit Union in Mansfield.
AU Board of Trustees announces 1-year extension of President Carlos Campo’s contract
ASHLAND – The Ashland University Board of Trustees approved to extend the contract of President Carlos Campo for an additional year during its Oct. 21 board meeting. Campo will now serve as president of AU through at least May 2025.
Luamma June Squires
Luamma June Squires, 87, of Mansfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Luamma Squires as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Mansfield announces leaf collection details
MANSFIELD -- Mayor Tim Theaker has announced the start of the 2022 leaf collection program. The City will utilize the Service Complex at 480 Park Avenue East as the leaf collection site this year. The Service Complex is currently accepting leaf drop-offs seven days a week from 7 a.m. to...
Galion Schools hosting special Thanksgiving mobile food pantry Nov. 9
GALION – The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will host a Thanksgiving Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Second Harvest will be distributing FREE holiday-themed assorted boxes, turkeys, produce, pies, and more...
Phillip M. Hergatt
Phillip M. Hergatt, 57, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born March 22, 1965 in Mansfield, he was the son of Edward Hergatt, Sr. and Laura (Donnely) Hergatt. To plant a tree in memory of Phillip Hergatt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute...
Bellville voters to decide police levy replacement, cemetery renewal
BELLVILLE -- Two familiar levies for Bellville voters are on the ballot this fall. The first levy is a replacement of the police services levy passed in 2017. The 2022 levy is a 3-mill property tax levy asking residents to pay $105 for every $100,000 of property value annually.
Laura Mae Woodrow
Laura Mae Woodrow, 93, of Galion passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at Avita Health Systems-Galion Hospital. Laura was born in Worthville, Kentucky on January 18, 1929 to the late Joseph and Marie (Hornbuckle) Carr. She married Aulden E. Woodrow on December 27, 1950 and he preceded her in death on May 5, 2004.
Larger-than-expected sinkhole adds $20K to Franklin Ave. storm sewer project in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- A sinkhole larger than anticipated has added an additional $20,000 to a Franklin Avenue storm sewer project. The Mansfield Board of Control on Monday unanimously approved the additional funding at the request of Alex Pitts, the the city's chief deputy engineer.
Mansfield Art Center to host first Crow Festival Oct. 28-29
MANSFIELD -- Anything that looks like paint produced by crows is usually an unwelcome addition to Mansfield Central Park’s monuments and benches. But Ohio Bird Sanctuary crows CeCe and CoLee painted canvases with their talons to display and sell among human-produced art at the Crow Art Show. Curator of birds Amanda Vanderford gave the crowd treats for stepping on the perch she laid the canvases on, and later introduced water-based paint to the perch for the crows to walk in and spread to the canvas.
Advanced Fiber Technology announces million-dollar investment in Bucyrus facilities
BUCYRUS — Advanced Fiber Technology announced today that they have completed a one-million-dollar investment project for machinery and equipment at their Crossroads Industrial Park location in Bucyrus. AFT currently employs 25 people across their manufacturing facility and two warehouses, totaling 150,000 square feet.
Intern opportunity available at Richland Soil & Water Conservation District
MANSFIELD — Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) is accepting applications from current college students for a paid Communication Intern position beginning Spring semester of 2023. The intern will assist with photography and videography, graphic design, social media, and events. The paid internship is made possible through...
Marion man killed, 2 others injured in Sunday night Richland County motorcycle crash
TROY TOWNSHIP – A Marion man was killed and two other people injured after a three-vehicle crash on Sunday night in Troy Township, according to the Mansfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Jeffrey D. Kight, 60, of Marion, was killed and another person seriously injured, the Patrol...
