North Texas radio DJ sentenced to 24 years for child sex abuse

By Alex Keller
CBS DFW
 4 days ago

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A federal court decided on Friday that a North Texas radio personality will spend the next 24 years in prison for taking photographs of himself sexually abusing a child.

Clois Glenn Raborn, 49, who was known for occasionally appearing on 97.1's "The Russ Martin Show," was issued the sentence on Oct. 21, 2022 by U.S. District Judge Reed O'Conner.

Court documents show that law enforcement began investigating Raborn in March 2021 after his roommate reported finding explicit images of children on Raborn's laptop.

Law enforcement agents ran a forensic analysis on the laptop and found images of a man believed to be of Raborn sexually abusing a young child.

The girl's mother confirmed her identity based on images of her face and other items and told police she recognized Raborn's hand in the images.

She estimated that the girl was between four and six years old when the images were taken.

Raborn was charged with sexual exploitation of a child in January 2022. He pleaded guilty the following March.

CBS DFW

