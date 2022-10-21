ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Stephen Curry launches graphic novel series on sports stars

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Curry’s latest move is one for the books.

The NBA superstar is launching a graphic novel series, “Stephen Curry Presents!: Sports Superheroes,” in partnership with Penguin Workshop. The first of four planned installments will focus on Curry’s career and is scheduled for fall 2024.

The series will be created through the publishing arm of Unanimous Media, the company founded by Curry and Erick Peyton. Last month, Penguin released Curry’s picture book “I Have a Superpower.”

“We hope that when kids pick up the books in this series to read all about their favorite athletes, it not only instills excitement and grows their love for reading, but also inspires them to reach for the stars and accomplish their dreams,” Curry and Peyton said in a statement released Friday by Penguin Workshop, a Penguin Random House division.

The new series will be written by Rich Korson and Josh Bycel, with illustrations by Damion Scott.

This story has been updated to correct the first name of series co-writer Josh Bycel.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

