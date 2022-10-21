Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Abortion is literally on the ballot in Michigan. And voters know it.
This week, #VelshiAcrossAmerica is in Detroit talking to Democrats, Republicans and Independents about what matters most to them, including reproductive rights (which are literally on the ballot in Michigan), and the promise of free and fair elections and the rule of law. “People want to know that they have reproductive rights, and that they have access to health care when they need it,” says Kelly Dillaha. “If you are being forced to have a baby that you didn’t expect to have because you were raped, that’s an economic issue for you.” “It’s abortion,” that’s the top issue, says college journalist Lily Guiney, but the fate of elections is also on voters’ minds. “You’re not likely to see as many young people going ‘oh my God, I am so, so concerned about election integrity.’ But they’re concerned about it in ways that manifest differently.” Republican Wayne Bradley agrees the election deniers are exhausting. “It frustrates me to see people that I know personally that still, you know, kinda won’t let that go.”Oct. 23, 2022.
This Democrat Wants to Save Michigan From Extremist Chaos
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — In between bounding strides up and down the front steps of the Creston neighborhood’s Folk National style homes, Democratic Michigan state Rep. David LaGrand recalled the time he almost won an aquathon before he interrupted himself to promise a voter he’ll finally leave them alone.“I promise this is the last time I’ll be at your door,” the state senate candidate told one of more than a dozen voters he met face-to-face at their homes on a nippy Saturday in October, before urging them to remind their social circle to get out and vote.After all, he said,...
WLUC
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to UP voters at campaign rally in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke to more than 300 people at the Superior Dome parking lot. She hoped to connect with her supporters and undecided voters in the U.P. Whitmer said she has already made a difference in the last four years. “I have delivered...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Oakland County voters favoring Democratic candidates, but Slotkin-Barrett race tight
DETROIT – Voters in Oakland County appear to be favoring Democratic candidates for the upcoming election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll, but the numbers are fairly close. Results from a survey of Michigan voters in the state’s 7th Congressional District conducted between Oct. 18-20, found that voters...
‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say
With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs. These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11. “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Michigan 2022 Midterm Elections: A guide for voters with races, props & more
We're just weeks away from the 2022 Michigan Midterm Election, with many major races up for grabs, including the governor's race, all of the U.S. House seats, and three different proposals
Judge: Michigan election challenger manual can't be used
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge on Thursday ruled that state elections officials can't use a manual outlining the rights and duties of election challengers and poll watchers.Court of Claims Judge Brock Swartzle's order comes just weeks ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.Swartzle found that some provisions in the election challenger manual — such as a ban on the use of electronic devices at absentee counting boards — were at odds with the law or failed to undergo the proper rule-making procedure with input from the public and state lawmakers, the Detroit Free Press reported.The manual was prompted by disputes...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: Little more than 2 weeks away from Nov. election -- what Michigan voters can expect
DETROIT – We are just a little more than two weeks away from the midterm elections. If you haven’t made up your mind yet, there is a final debate in the governor’s race coming up on Tuesday. More than 1.5 million ballots have been requested and sent...
michiganradio.org
Michigan continues extra funding for food assistance programs
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that additional funding for Michigan food assistance programs will continue through October. Households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Electronic Benefits Transfer will get at least an additional $95 dollars this month. The payments began to blunt the effects of job loss...
Former Jackson Co. House candidate reenters race after controversy
Imhoff ended his campaign after posts on social media resurfaced that showed Imhoff allegedly threatening schools he attended as a minor.
bridgemi.com
Detroit NAEP scores drop amid national pandemic backslide
Alarm bells are sounding — again — for the Detroit Public Schools Community District after its students lost ground on a high-profile national exam and scored below their peers in every other large city. The anemic results underscore the urgency of academic recovery for Detroit students. While the...
A Michigan senator’s sermon and the sin of pushing stolen election lies
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Ed McBroom looked out at the crowd and recalled the story of Daniel. Even while the Christian prophet suffered in captivity in Babylon, the Bible tells, Daniel didn’t compromise his faith. Despite immense pressure to conform by a “maniacal” king, McBroom said, Daniel picked his battles and stood for what he knew to be true “at great peril to himself.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 3 Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Multiple Michigan cities make it on ranked rat-infested list. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin released their annual...
Anti-proposal 3 ad faces backlash over alleged misinformation
A new anti-Proposal 3 ad is being called 'false' and 'defamatory,' but those behind it are standing their ground.
Here are all Detroit Free Press endorsements for 2022 general election
Here are the Detroit Free Press Editorial Board's choices for the general election on Nov. 8, 2022. You can use our voter guide to see which of these Michigan local and statewide races are on your ballot and find out more about the candidates. Statewide elected offices ...
How Proposal 1 would alter term limits and require financial disclosure for some officials
On Nov. 8, Michigan voters could make some big changes to how the Legislature functions with a constitutional amendment altering term limits and introducing rules for financial disclosures for some elected officials. Proposal 1, placed on the ballot by the Legislature in May, would modify term limits for Michigan’s Legislature to allow legislators to serve […] The post How Proposal 1 would alter term limits and require financial disclosure for some officials appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Macomb Co. hiring ‘Stop the Steal’ activist to recruit and train poll workers prompts protest
She’s an election denier who urged Jan. 6 rioters to “storm the gates,” rallied with the Proud Boys and livestreamed a “Stop the Steal” protest outside the home of the Michigan Secretary of State. And now that Genevieve Peters has been hired by GOP Macomb County Clerk Anthony Forlini to help recruit and train poll […] The post Macomb Co. hiring ‘Stop the Steal’ activist to recruit and train poll workers prompts protest appeared first on Michigan Advance.
michiganradio.org
Protesters: Macomb County employee who urged crowd to "storm the capitol" on Jan. 6th should be fired
On January 6th, 2020, election denier and right-wing activist Genevieve Peters rode a bus with other Trump supporters from Michigan to Washington DC. Once there, she was among a group of speakers who urged the crowd to march on the Capitol, where Vice President Mike Pence and members of Congress were preparing to certify the election results of the 2020 election.
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan
Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Triangle: The Creepy Story of Our Bermuda Triangle
I’m sure you’ve heard of The Bermuda Triangle, but did you know that Michigan has its own mysterious triangle in water? The Michigan Triangle is a famous, triangular part of Lake Michigan that has gotten a reputation for its sinking ships, disappearing crews and lost aircrafts. According to...
