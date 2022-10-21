This week, #VelshiAcrossAmerica is in Detroit talking to Democrats, Republicans and Independents about what matters most to them, including reproductive rights (which are literally on the ballot in Michigan), and the promise of free and fair elections and the rule of law. “People want to know that they have reproductive rights, and that they have access to health care when they need it,” says Kelly Dillaha. “If you are being forced to have a baby that you didn’t expect to have because you were raped, that’s an economic issue for you.” “It’s abortion,” that’s the top issue, says college journalist Lily Guiney, but the fate of elections is also on voters’ minds. “You’re not likely to see as many young people going ‘oh my God, I am so, so concerned about election integrity.’ But they’re concerned about it in ways that manifest differently.” Republican Wayne Bradley agrees the election deniers are exhausting. “It frustrates me to see people that I know personally that still, you know, kinda won’t let that go.”Oct. 23, 2022.

