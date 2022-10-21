Read full article on original website
Norm Cash
1d ago
Gretchen is all excited about the possibilities that killing the unborn will bring to this state. That is beyond disgusting to be that cheerful about it.
Reply(1)
10
Tommy G+
2d ago
sounds like we are going to become California. No on 3
Reply
15
Oliver73
2d ago
Hitler Twitmer is as braindead as Bidunce..
Reply(1)
11
Related
michiganradio.org
Michigan continues extra funding for food assistance programs
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that additional funding for Michigan food assistance programs will continue through October. Households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Electronic Benefits Transfer will get at least an additional $95 dollars this month. The payments began to blunt the effects of job loss...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Oakland County voters favoring Democratic candidates, but Slotkin-Barrett race tight
DETROIT – Voters in Oakland County appear to be favoring Democratic candidates for the upcoming election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll, but the numbers are fairly close. Results from a survey of Michigan voters in the state’s 7th Congressional District conducted between Oct. 18-20, found that voters...
This Democrat Wants to Save Michigan From Extremist Chaos
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — In between bounding strides up and down the front steps of the Creston neighborhood’s Folk National style homes, Democratic Michigan state Rep. David LaGrand recalled the time he almost won an aquathon before he interrupted himself to promise a voter he’ll finally leave them alone.“I promise this is the last time I’ll be at your door,” the state senate candidate told one of more than a dozen voters he met face-to-face at their homes on a nippy Saturday in October, before urging them to remind their social circle to get out and vote.After all, he said,...
‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say
With the Nov. 8 election approaching, top issues emerging for African-American voters are voting rights; rising crime rates; access to health care; gas, food and rent costs; and jobs. These issues were lifted up during a get-out-the-vote rally in Highland Park in metro Detroit on Oct. 11. “While voting is always an exercise in using […] The post ‘Our safety, our health, our freedom’ is on the ballot, African American leaders say appeared first on Michigan Advance.
U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg expects victory in race for new congressional district 5
WXMI — After redistricting in 2020, Michigan's congressional district lines changed completely. We begin our series of 2022 candidate profiles in District 5, most of which wasn't even part of west Michigan in the last election cycle. Two years ago voters in Genesee, Saginaw, Bay and other counties stretching...
Replay: Whitmer, Dixon make cases for Michigan governor in Detroit
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon will answer questions and make their case for Michigan governor at today's Detroit Economic Club event, aired by Detroit Public Television. You can watch the livestream, starting at noon, here. ...
Michigan election challenger rules invalid, improperly enacted, court finds
Some of Michigan’s latest rules for election challengers are invalid, a state judge has ruled, forcing top election officials to scramble for revisions less than three weeks before a midterm election. Challenger instructions inside Michigan’s elections manual, updated in May, did not go through the right rulemaking process, Michigan...
Judge: Michigan election challenger manual can’t be used
LANSING, MI (AP) — A Michigan judge on Thursday ruled that state elections officials can’t use a manual outlining the rights and duties of election challengers and poll watchers. Court of Claims Judge Brock Swartzle’s order comes just weeks ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Swartzle...
bridgemi.com
Detroit NAEP scores drop amid national pandemic backslide
Alarm bells are sounding — again — for the Detroit Public Schools Community District after its students lost ground on a high-profile national exam and scored below their peers in every other large city. The anemic results underscore the urgency of academic recovery for Detroit students. While the...
WLUC
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to UP voters at campaign rally in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer spoke to more than 300 people at the Superior Dome parking lot. She hoped to connect with her supporters and undecided voters in the U.P. Whitmer said she has already made a difference in the last four years. “I have delivered...
michiganradio.org
Karamo questions Benson's fitness for office after Michigan poll challenger lawsuit; Benson to appeal
Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo claimed victory Friday after a Michigan Court of Claims ruled against current Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson — though Karamo was not directly involved in the lawsuit. Five people who worked as Republican poll challengers during this year’s primary election, plus Republican...
A Michigan senator’s sermon and the sin of pushing stolen election lies
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Ed McBroom looked out at the crowd and recalled the story of Daniel. Even while the Christian prophet suffered in captivity in Babylon, the Bible tells, Daniel didn’t compromise his faith. Despite immense pressure to conform by a “maniacal” king, McBroom said, Daniel picked his battles and stood for what he knew to be true “at great peril to himself.”
This Company Owns More Land Than Anyone Else in Michigan
If you're looking to purchase land in Michigan, you don't have to go far. There are tens of thousands of properties and rural land for sale in the state. Some people only need a few acres to be happy while major corporations tend to gobble up thousands and thousands of acres.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 3 Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022 -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Multiple Michigan cities make it on ranked rat-infested list. Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities. Orkin released their annual...
Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan
Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
Former Jackson Co. House candidate reenters race after controversy
Imhoff ended his campaign after posts on social media resurfaced that showed Imhoff allegedly threatening schools he attended as a minor.
Idle Michigan drops in coaches’ poll ahead of MSU showdown
The Michigan football team will enter rivalry week with Michigan State in the same spot in both nationally recognized polls. The Wolverines checked in at No. 4 in the AP Top 25 and USA Today/AFCA coaches’ poll this week, dropping one spot in the coaches’ poll, released Sunday.
Anti-proposal 3 ad faces backlash over alleged misinformation
A new anti-Proposal 3 ad is being called 'false' and 'defamatory,' but those behind it are standing their ground.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Triangle: The Creepy Story of Our Bermuda Triangle
I’m sure you’ve heard of The Bermuda Triangle, but did you know that Michigan has its own mysterious triangle in water? The Michigan Triangle is a famous, triangular part of Lake Michigan that has gotten a reputation for its sinking ships, disappearing crews and lost aircrafts. According to...
fox2detroit.com
Missing Michigan family of four found Sunday in Wisconsin
FREMONT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Fremont police confirm that the Cirigliano family was successfully found in Wisconsin on Sunday. The family of four went missing on Oct. 16 after family last made contact with them that day. Their phones were turned off after that and police were unable to ping them.
Comments / 21