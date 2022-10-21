Read full article on original website
Rules for voters: List of what's not allowed when you vote
HOUSTON — There are a few polling place rules for voters that you should know before you cast your ballot, including what you can't bring with you. Voters can't use any wireless communications devices within 100 feet of the voting stations, including cell phones, tablets or laptops. Mechanical or...
Q&A: Get to know Texas House District 129 candidates
Early voting will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8. (Community Impact) Two candidates are vying for the District 129 position of the Texas House of Representatives in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. The candidates include Republican incumbent Dennis Paul and Democrat Kat Marvel. Candidates were asked...
Harris County Commissioners Court preview: Final chance for tax rate vote
Harris County Commissioners Court will have two meetings on Oct. 25 in the final chance for commissioners to vote on the county's tax rates. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County commissioners have one last opportunity to vote to adopt tax rates before the deadline during two separate meetings on Oct. 25.
UPDATE: With Harris County commissioners’ no-show, county tax rates revert to no-new-revenue rates
Members of the public spoke for and against the proposed tax rates during the second of two Commissioners Court meetings on Oct. 25. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Update Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m. With Commissioners Tom Ramsey and Jack Cagle still absent for the second court meeting Oct. 25, no vote could...
Here’s why the Texas Secretary of State is sending inspectors to some counties during November 2022 election
Inspectors overseeing election procedures isn't voter intimidation, it's a standard practice that's been happening for decades. Some would argue otherwise though.
Harris County voters wade through longest ballot in the state on first day of early voting
HOUSTON — Tens of thousands of Texas voters aren't waiting until Election Day on Nov. 8 to cast their ballots. Early voting began Monday and continues through Nov. 4. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. except on Sunday, Oct. 30 when they're open from noon to 7 p.m. Voters can go to any of the 99 polling locations in the county where they're registered.
What's on the ballot: What Katy residents need to know ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections
Early voting will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8. (Community Impact staff) Voters in Fort Bend, Harris and Waller counties can vote at any of their county’s polling centers during early voting and on Election Day. Lists of polling locations are published at www.fortbendcountytx.gov, www.co.waller.tx.us and www.harrisvotes.com. Propositions were lightly edited for space.
Montgomery County changes 7 Election Day polling locations, sets canvass dates
Several Montgomery County polling locations have been changed for the Nov. 8 election. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Election Day voters in Montgomery County may have different voting locations for their assigned election precincts after county commissioners approved changes at an Oct. 25 Commissioners Court. Commissioners also set Nov. 17 as the...
Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman to file complaint regarding $988,000 unspent funds allegedly retained
In a statement, Herman explained he received a letter from the county auditor's office saying that it was retaining more than $988,000 of unspent funds from the short fiscal year.
Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Willis ISD Position 5
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election runs from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Two candidates are campaigning for Willis ISD board of trustees Position 5 in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 50 words, answer the questions provided and avoid attacking opponents....
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confident as new poll shows she trails challenger
Khambrel Marshall sits down with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who is running for reelection. Fighting to keep her seat, it’s apparently ‘deja vu’ when another political newcomer, Alexandra Del Moral Mealer, hopes to unseat her. After the taping of this program, a new poll released by...
fox26houston.com
Race for Harris County Judge gets tighter as early voting begins - What's Your Point?
Houston - "What I take away is this is absolute lawlessness, and how do you have that in a county that's roughly 30 percent of the state's GDP? The point is there is not one aspect of the criminal justice system that has the resources to protect the public." - Alexandra Mealer.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Early voting kicks off in Harris County; voters should prepare for long ballot, officials say
There are over 20 pages of races and referenda for Harris County voters to decide on this year. That means if you go to one of 99 early voting locations in the county, expect it to take time to fill it out. Early voting started in Harris County on Monday....
bigjolly.com
Mattress Mac vs Hanoi Jane
In the race for Harris County Judge, it is incumbent Lina Hidalgo versus challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer. Or is it?. Judge Hidalgo trotted out a dinosaur from the ’60’s to help with her faltering campaign:. Interesting choice for Judge Hidalgo. This is the enduring photo of Hanoi...
Houston Chronicle
Watch: Two Houston rising stars in Texas politics urge more young voters to participate ahead of the election
In Texas, people ages 18-29 make up 22% percent of the voting-age population, but the group represents only 14% of voters, according to data from Tufts University. With a state election approaching, two young Texans are using their political platforms to motivate their peers to get involved. After U.S. Rep....
bloghouston.com
King: Alex Mealer for Harris County judge
Those who are regular readers know that I rarely use [my] forum to endorse candidates. However, there is an election this year in which I feel compelled to do so. That race is for Harris County judge and I am recommending you vote for Alex Mealer. Like most of you,...
GUIDE: Times and locations for voting early in Brazoria County from Oct. 24-Nov. 4
Early voting began in Texas Oct. 24 and will end Nov. 4. (Courtesy Pexels) Early voting began in Texas Oct. 24 and will end Nov. 4. Here are the available early voting locations in Brazoria County. Early voting will be accessible at the following locations Oct. 24-28 from 8 a.m.-5...
When, where to vote early in Galveston County from Oct. 24-Nov. 4
Early voting began in Texas on Oct. 24 and will end Nov. 4. (Courtesy Pexels) Early voting will be available for residents of Galveston County at the following locations from Oct. 24 through Nov. 4. Locations will be open for voting Oct. 24-28 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Oct. 29 from...
Harris County, city of Houston officials request federal monitors for Nov. 8 election after state plans to send inspectors
County Judge Lina Hidalgo speaks at a news conference before a July 19 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Editor's note: This article has been updated to include information from the Texas Secretary of State's office on the number of inspectors present at previous Harris County elections. Harris...
Q&A: Learn about the candidates running for Texas Senate District 15
Democrat incumbent John Whitmire is facing Republican George Brian Vachris in the Nov. 8 midterm election to represent the residents of Texas Senate District 15. The district covers a portion of Harris County. View a map of Texas State Senate districts here. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 50...
