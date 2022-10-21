ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Houston

KHOU

Rules for voters: List of what's not allowed when you vote

HOUSTON — There are a few polling place rules for voters that you should know before you cast your ballot, including what you can't bring with you. Voters can't use any wireless communications devices within 100 feet of the voting stations, including cell phones, tablets or laptops. Mechanical or...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Houston

What's on the ballot: What Katy residents need to know ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections

Early voting will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8. (Community Impact staff) Voters in Fort Bend, Harris and Waller counties can vote at any of their county’s polling centers during early voting and on Election Day. Lists of polling locations are published at www.fortbendcountytx.gov, www.co.waller.tx.us and www.harrisvotes.com. Propositions were lightly edited for space.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County changes 7 Election Day polling locations, sets canvass dates

Several Montgomery County polling locations have been changed for the Nov. 8 election. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Election Day voters in Montgomery County may have different voting locations for their assigned election precincts after county commissioners approved changes at an Oct. 25 Commissioners Court. Commissioners also set Nov. 17 as the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Willis ISD Position 5

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election runs from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Two candidates are campaigning for Willis ISD board of trustees Position 5 in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 50 words, answer the questions provided and avoid attacking opponents....
bigjolly.com

Mattress Mac vs Hanoi Jane

In the race for Harris County Judge, it is incumbent Lina Hidalgo versus challenger Alexandra del Moral Mealer. Or is it?. Judge Hidalgo trotted out a dinosaur from the ’60’s to help with her faltering campaign:. Interesting choice for Judge Hidalgo. This is the enduring photo of Hanoi...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
bloghouston.com

King: Alex Mealer for Harris County judge

Those who are regular readers know that I rarely use [my] forum to endorse candidates. However, there is an election this year in which I feel compelled to do so. That race is for Harris County judge and I am recommending you vote for Alex Mealer. Like most of you,...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County, city of Houston officials request federal monitors for Nov. 8 election after state plans to send inspectors

County Judge Lina Hidalgo speaks at a news conference before a July 19 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Editor's note: This article has been updated to include information from the Texas Secretary of State's office on the number of inspectors present at previous Harris County elections. Harris...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

