Alabama State

WSFA

List of county-specific constitutional amendments on November ballot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama voters will have choices on a number of county-specific amendments to the state constitution on Nov. 8. Here is a list of amendments for several central Alabama counties. Click here for the full list of statewide and county amendments. Autauga County. This would establish an...
WSFA

Alabama fully staffed with poll workers for upcoming election

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side checking to see if there will be enough poll workers when you vote on Nov. 8. Just last month, the Secretary of State was asking more people to apply to work on election day. Weeks before election day, Secretary of State...
WSFA

Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
WSFA

Alabama only state to show 4th grade math, reading improvements

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama is out of last place when it comes to mathematics for fourth and eighth-graders. Education leaders say the state held its own as Alabama’s students improved in math and reading on this year’s National Assessment of Education Progress when a majority of other states did not.
WSFA

Ala. 2022 General Election sample ballots by county

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Secretary of State’s office posted 2022 General Election sample ballots by county on their website. General Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
WSFA

Parents of slain teen, mayors urge passage of bail change

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — The parents of a slain Alabama college student and mayors across the state on Monday urged voters to approve a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at giving judges more discretion to deny bail to people charged with violent crimes. The proposal would add murder, kidnapping, rape,...
WSFA

First Alert: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For the first time in what feels like a long time, we have rain to talk about! No one day this week is a washout, but our first round of activity could be here as early as Tuesday... another batch of showers looks to arrive in time for the weekend. So let’s dive into the details so you can plan accordingly!
WSFA

Couple wanted in Arizona, Nevada killings found dead

KINGMAN, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a couple wanted in connection with murder cases in Arizona and Nevada has been found dead in a desert area southeast of Kingman. Mohave County Sheriff’s detectives say the bodies of 26-year-old Hunter McGuire and his girlfriend, 32-year-old Samantha Branek, were found lying next to each other Friday with gunshot wounds to the head.
KINGMAN, AZ

