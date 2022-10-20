ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

Evidence of missing Crystal Rogers found in Bardstown

Evidence of missing Crystal Rogers found in Bardstown. Evidence of missing Crystal Rogers found in Bardstown. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 24, 2022. 3 chiefs compete in cookoff in Lexington. 3 chiefs compete in a cookoff in Lexington. Transylvania Pumpkinmania is for...
BARDSTOWN, KY
fox56news.com

3 shot in Lexington early Sunday

Officers were called to the area of East Loudon Avenue and Winchester Road for a shots-fired call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers were called to the area of East Loudon Avenue and Winchester Road for a shots-fired call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Oct. 24: Charging stations, baby boom, and Disney.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Wilma Barnstable dies at 94

Wilma Lee "Willie" Haverly Barnstable, a co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, has died. Wilma Lee "Willie" Haverly Barnstable, a co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, has died. Oct. 24: Charging stations, baby boom, and Disney. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Care packages from Lexington to soldiers

Care packages from Lexington to soldiers . Care packages from Lexington to soldiers . Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 24, 2022. 3 chiefs compete in a cookoff in Lexington. Transylvania Pumpkinmania is for a good cause. Transylvania Pumpkinmania is for a good...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Dry conditions spike 11 fires across Kentucky in one day

As Kentucky waits for more rain, the state's Division of Forestry reported eleven 'new' fires and a few wildfires across the state in the past twenty-four hours. Dry conditions spike 11 fires across Kentucky in …. As Kentucky waits for more rain, the state's Division of Forestry reported eleven 'new'...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Lexington vape shop robbery caught on camera

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A DoorDash driver who was working in the area says one of the men pointed a gun and demanded him to move out of the way, as he ran outside Ignited Vape Shop on Richmond Road. An employee here said he chased the two...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington mayoral race hits home stretch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is the home stretch for incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton and her challenger Councilman David Kloiber. Crime and how to reduce it has emerged as a leading issue in the race, but the candidates have a lot to say when it comes to keeping Lexington affordable and how our city continues to grow.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Flood relief donation highlights Kentucky Blue-White game

Flood relief donation highlights Kentucky Blue-White …. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 24, 2022. 3 chiefs compete in a cookoff in Lexington. Transylvania Pumpkinmania is for a good cause. Care packages from Lexington to soldiers. Care packages from Lexington to soldiers .
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Parkette Drive-In sign to remain on New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An iconic piece of Lexington’s past will stay standing. The large neon sign for Parkette Drive-In will continue to stand on New Circle Road despite the restaurant’s closure earlier this year. The property owners say they reached a deal to lease the land to...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Crystal Rogers: Where the investigation stands 7 years later

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — It's been more than seven years since a Bardstown mother of five vanished and to this day, it still remains a mystery. And the efforts to figure out what happened to Crystal Rogers haven't slowed down. In fact, the FBI was just back in Bardstown last...
BARDSTOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Overnight shooting in Lex, 3 victims hospitalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are in the hospital after being shot in Lexington. Police say the shooting took place in the area of Winchester Road and East Loudon around 2 am on Sunday morning. They responded to multiple calls of shots fired. When officers initially arrived, they found...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

1 man dead in officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville

Desman LaDuke, 22, died as a result of injuries sustained in an officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville. 1 man dead in officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville. Desman LaDuke, 22, died as a result of injuries sustained in an officer-involved shooting in Nicholasville. Oct. 24: Charging stations, baby boom, and Disney. Here are...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Hobby Lobby owner announces he’s giving away the company, for God

Hobby Lobby owner announces he’s giving away the company, for God. Hobby Lobby owner announces he’s giving away the …. Hobby Lobby owner announces he’s giving away the company, for God. Oct. 24: Charging stations, baby boom, and Disney. Here are five things to know before you...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Deputies investigating deadly Pulaski County shooting

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting investigation is underway in Pulaski County. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded early Monday morning to a report of a shooting at a home on Ash Street in the Green Meadows Subdivision. According to the sheriff’s office, the homeowner, Jared Anderson, saw...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Morning weather forecast: 10/24/22

FOX 56 Meteorologist Justin Logan shares central Kentucky's Monday morning forecast. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 24, 2022. 3 chiefs compete in a cookoff in Lexington. Transylvania Pumpkinmania is for a good cause. Transylvania Pumpkinmania is for a good cause. Care packages...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigate armed robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after shots were fired during a robbery Sunday. It happened around 6:46 p.m. at Ignited Vape on Richmond Road. Police say at least two people entered the business and fired shots. An employee was grazed by a bullet but refused medical treatment.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy