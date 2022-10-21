Three new cricket fields were opened in a special ceremony at John Paul Landing Park on Oct. 15. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Three new cricket fields at John Paul Landing Park, located at 24502 West Road, Cypress, opened Oct. 15. The grand opening event for the cricket fields featured remarks from Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle, dinner and festivities, according to a news release from Cagle’s office. Cricket is a bat-and-ball game similar to baseball that is played on oblong fields with wickets instead of bases and a pitch to replace the mound. It is the world’s second most popular sport. The courts were designed and the pitches were built by the Triggers Colts Cricket League. www.hcp4.net/parks/john-paul-landing-park.

CYPRESS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO