Tomball, TX

Community Impact Houston

Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Willis ISD Position 5

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election runs from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Two candidates are campaigning for Willis ISD board of trustees Position 5 in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 50 words, answer the questions provided and avoid attacking opponents....
Montgomery County changes 7 Election Day polling locations, sets canvass dates

Several Montgomery County polling locations have been changed for the Nov. 8 election. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact) Election Day voters in Montgomery County may have different voting locations for their assigned election precincts after county commissioners approved changes at an Oct. 25 Commissioners Court. Commissioners also set Nov. 17 as the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
The Woodlands considers methods to refill drought-stricken ponds amid subsidence, flooding concerns

Chris Nunes, chief operating officer in The Woodlands Township (right) discusses options for filling several township ponds. Adam Vento, an engineer with Bleyl Engineering, presented a study on the proposal Oct. 20. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township officials are continuing to monitor the health of many township ponds at...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Legends Boxing now open in Cypress

Legends Boxing offers high-intensity fitness classes that also teach self-defense skills. (Courtesy Pexels) Boxing gym franchise Legends Boxing opened its newest location on Sept. 12 at 15103 Mason Road, Ste. C3, Cypress. The gym offers USA technique boxing classes, providing high-intensity workouts and self-defense skills at the same time. There are approximately 19 Legends Boxing locations nationwide with five in Texas and three in Houston. 346-432-6678. www.legendsboxing.com.
CYPRESS, TX
Panino's replaces Tony's Deli in Katy

New Katy restaurant concept Panino's menu includes salads, such as the Antipasto Deli, made with prosciutto, salami, shaved ham, provolone, olives, red onions, marinated artichoke hearts and balsamic vinaigrette. (Courtesy Panino's Katy) Panino’s, a Katy original concept, recently replaced Tony’s Deli at 6825 S. Fry Road, Ste. 500, Katy....
KATY, TX
League City Tesla dealership expected to be completed in spring 2023

This image shows the Round Rock Tesla service center. The Tesla dealership in League City will replace a previous BMW dealership. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Construction on the new Tesla dealership at 400 Gulf Freeway S., League City, is expected to be complete by spring 2023, according to city of League City officials. The dealership will replace a previous BMW dealership after some renovations and reconstruction. www.tesla.com.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Pearland, Friendswood, including new Crust Pizza

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland and Friendswood? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
PEARLAND, TX
The Shout House to hold soft opening Oct. 29

The Shout House will hold a soft opening Oct. 29 (Courtesy The Shout House). The Shout House is holding a soft opening Oct. 29. The business is located at 1355 N. Loop 336 E., Conroe. According to the owner, the business operates as a sports bar and fine restaurant. Located on 7 1/2 acres, the owner said the venue behind the restaurant will be used for weddings, live entertainment and games. 936-539-2400. https://theshouthouseconroe.com.
CONROE, TX
Read more details on an upcoming transportation project in Richmond Plaza

Construction is set to start in early 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction is expected to start in early 2023 on a $20.2 million paving and drainage project in the Richmond Plaza community near the city of Bellaire. Work will include the design and construction of stormwater drainage and paving improvements and necessary utility upgrades on parts of Alder Drive and Jessamine, Aspen, Huisache, Evergreen, Grand Lakes and Mapleridge streets.
HOUSTON, TX
Three new cricket fields now open at John Paul Landing Park in Cypress

Three new cricket fields were opened in a special ceremony at John Paul Landing Park on Oct. 15. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Three new cricket fields at John Paul Landing Park, located at 24502 West Road, Cypress, opened Oct. 15. The grand opening event for the cricket fields featured remarks from Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle, dinner and festivities, according to a news release from Cagle’s office. Cricket is a bat-and-ball game similar to baseball that is played on oblong fields with wickets instead of bases and a pitch to replace the mound. It is the world’s second most popular sport. The courts were designed and the pitches were built by the Triggers Colts Cricket League. www.hcp4.net/parks/john-paul-landing-park.
CYPRESS, TX
Precinct 2 mobility study calls for $3.6B in projects, including FM 1488 widening, Magnolia Relief Route

The mobility study calls for FM 1488 to be widened from four to six lanes from FM 149 to I-45 as the region grows. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) A Montgomery County Precinct 2 mobility study requested by Precinct 2 Commissioner Charlie Riley and executed by the Houston-Galveston Area Council will be finalized this fall, recommending $3.6 billion in mobility improvements.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Pearland approves $550,000 grant for mental health nonprofit

Pearland City Council, with member Joseph Koza absent, unanimously approved awarding $550,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds for local mental health nonprofit Counseling Connections for Change to purchase the building they occupy. (Community Impact file photo) Pearland City Council unanimously approved awarding $550,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds...
PEARLAND, TX
Houston, TX
Community Policy