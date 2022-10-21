Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAPT
JSU homecoming put strain on Jackson's water system, mayor says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking residents to "be mindful" of the water they use ahead of the upcoming Jackson State University football game. The mayor said last weekend's homecoming game put a strain on the city's already fragile water system. "The high amount of...
WLBT
Lumumba dismisses governor’s turkey-pardoning ‘tantrum’ as ‘patently false’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Days after Gov. Tate Reeves ratcheted up the rhetoric in his ongoing feud with Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, the mayor has turned the tables, saying it’s the governor who is playing politics. Last week, the governor took the mayor and his administration to task...
WLBT
Court records reveal new details about commissioner’s alleged involvement in Hinds Co. election grant scheme
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new trial date has been set for Toni Johnson, the Hinds County District 2 election commissioner tied to an election grant embezzlement scheme. Justice Jess Dickinson set the trial for 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, January 3, at the Hinds County Courthouse. The decision comes weeks after...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen Enter Housing Revitalization Initiative with the NAACP
The City of Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to partner with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) for a Housing Revitalization Initiative. The Board allotted $300,000 of ARPA funding to revitalize homes within the City of Vicksburg. This funding will be used to refurbish...
"Everything went wrong": After water crisis, Mississippi official looks back critically at Jackson's deal with global titan Siemens
When the water stopped flowing from faucets in Jackson, Mississippi, after flooding this summer, officials from across government struggled to explain an infrastructure failure that was so sweeping in scale. But to De'Keither Stamps, a Mississippi state lawmaker and former Jackson city council member, there was one notable event that...
WLBT
Inmate steals city truck before being re-captured in Ridgeland
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An inmate tried to make an escape Tuesday after stealing a county truck, only to be re-captured by authorities a short time later. According Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the incident happened just after 4 p.m. Madison County inmate Brendan Saizen, 19, was working detail...
WLBT
Jackson water crisis could be early test for EPA’s new civil rights and environmental justice arm
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A civil rights investigation into the state’s “disinvestment” into Jackson’s water system could be a test case for a new office set up in the Environmental Protection Agency to focus on environmental justice. Monday, an estimated 800 people gathered at New Hope...
BET
Mississippi Governor Calls Jackson Mayor 'Incompetent' Over Water Issues
As Jackson, Miss. residents continue to cope with longstanding water safety issues, Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday (Oct. 20) blamed the water crisis on the “absolute and total incompetence of this mayor and his administration,” Jackson station WAPT reports. Speaking to reporters at the governor’s mansion, Reeves, a...
auburntigers.com
'I love my state': Derick Hall helps with water crisis in Mississippi
AUBURN, Ala. – Derick Hall was just 5 years old when Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast, devastating New Orleans and other surrounding areas along the coast. One of those areas was Gulfport, Mississippi where Hall grew up. He still remembers returning home only to find his family's house had flooded.
Vicksburg Post
Warren County Grand Jury: Man indicted in 2020 shooting death of Andrew Prudhomme
A Vicksburg man has been indicted for murder in the June 2020 death of another man at a house on Alfred Drive. The indictment handed down by the October term of the Warren County grand jury accused Bennard Craft, 25, 104 Alfred Drive, of killing Andrew Prudhomme, 26. According to Vicksburg police reports, Prudhomme was shot multiple times.
WAPT
Jackson police investigate shootout outside Provine High School
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shootout Tuesday outside Provine High School. Officers arrived at the scene around noon, moments after they got a call from the principal about a "heavy exchange of gunfire" between people in two separate cars near the school. According to police, one...
Goodman police chief says city isn’t paying for supplies
GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Goodman police chief is sounding off, stating his department is struggling. He’s also questioning how he can lead a department to serve and protect with no staff or resources. Police Chief Willie Mack said he supplies his own weaponry and is using his own money to buy police gear, even […]
WLBT
JPD: 2 people exchange ‘heavy gunfire’ outside Provine High School; all students safe
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people pulled out guns and exchanged fire in broad daylight outside Provine High School Tuesday, police say. Chief James Davis said the battle broke out around noon. That’s when JPD said the school’s principal immediately implemented a lockdown and called 911. In the...
State historical marker approved to honor Mississippi man murdered in 1955 on courthouse lawn as he worked to help Blacks register to vote
A historical marker will soon be placed on the lawn of the Lincoln County/Brookhaven Government Complex in honor of a man who was murdered on its lawn in 1955. Lamar “Ditney” Smith was murdered in front of multiple witnesses as he worked to help African American residents register to vote.
3 men, 1 woman killed in separate Jackson homicides
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened within a span of two days. The first shooting happened in the 200 block of Parcel Drive just before 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 23. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the victim, Kajarvis Amos, was taken to the University of Mississippi […]
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi River level goes below zero; rise expected thanks to rainfall
The level of the Mississippi River at Vicksburg hit -0.08 on Monday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers River Gages website. The level is one of the river’s lowest this year as drought conditions caused by a lack of rain continue to affect the United States. The river’s level Friday was 0.17. The lowest level on record was -7 feet on Feb. 3, 1940.
Natchez Democrat
CWD detected in Warren County buck
VICKSBURG — Chronic Wasting Disease has been detected in Warren County for a third time within a year. Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks first confirmed a case in Warren County in December of 2021. Warren County’s positive cases are near Mississippi’s first case of CWD detected in...
WLBT
‘Absolute and total incompetence’: Governor slams mayor at turkey-pardoning ceremony
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves pardoned a turkey at a ceremony Thursday at the Governor’s Mansion, only moments later to turn a flamethrower on Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. The governor was no-holds-barred when asked about the city’s decision to issue its own request for proposals for...
WAPT
South Jackson water issues rise as city waits for new pump motor
JACKSON, Miss. — Water operations in south Jackson have slowly been increasing yet again. As of Sunday morning, nearly 400 people are without clean drinking water, forcing them to boil it or buy it. “It’s rough because you don’t have water to take a bath or to wash your...
wcbi.com
Powerball Jackpot Again Increased: Up to $700 Million
JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Thanks to player excitement, the Powerball® group has again increased the jackpot to an estimated $700 million for the Wednesday, Oct. 26, drawing. The estimated cash value for the drawing tomorrow is an estimated $335.7 million. This will be the 36th drawing in...
Comments / 1