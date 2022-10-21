Cheryl Lynn Kloss, 67, of River Falls, WI, passed away peacefully on October 8th, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Her wings were ready, but our hearts were not. Cheryl courageously battled cancer for the past year. Cheryl grew up in Merrill, WI. She lived multiple places throughout WI, and worked various jobs throughout her life with the last being at UWRF. Her smile would light up a room and her laugh was contagious. She enjoyed going to concerts, camping, traveling out west and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband Kelly Kloss of River Falls, son Todd (Sherri) Mohr of Eagle River, daughter Molly (Kyle Rithmiller) Kloss of River Falls, daughter Lindsay (Greg Shultz) Kloss of Woodruff, brother Randy (Vivian) Schlueter of Merrill, 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Cheryl was proceeded in death by her parents Ray and Phylis Schlueter, daughter Becki Dorgan, brother Gary Schlueter and in-laws Mary and Ray Kloss. A celebration of life will be held on her birthday, October 27th, at St Croix Lanes in River Falls beginning at 3pm. A service will be held on November 3rd at St Stephens Church in Merrill. Visitation will be from 4-6pm, service beginning at 6pm.

