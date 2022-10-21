Read full article on original website
River Falls Journal
Kenneth A. Heiser
Hudson community leader and banker Kenneth A. “Ken” Heiser, 75, passed away October 22, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul of COVID-19. Heiser was born June 24, 1947 in Dickinson, North Dakota, the son of Andrew and Pauline Heiser. He grew up on a farm just north of the city limits, on the edge where the scenic Badlands begin. He graduated from Dickinson State College in 1969 with a degree in business education and sociology, including a certificate in teaching.
River Falls Journal
Dennis Mudlitz
Dennis R. Mudlitz, age 77, of North Hudson, WI, passed away on October 23, 2022. He was born to parents Frances Joseph and Madeline Helen (Yeroshek) Mudlitz on May 31, 1945. Dennis graduated from Waukesha High School in 1963 and went to Adams State College in Colorado on a swimming scholarship-incidentally a college with no pool! Shortly after transferring to UW-Oshkosh he enlisted in the army and served in the Vietnam War where he was awarded the Purple Heart. After his service he graduated from UW-River Falls where he met his wife and was married on July 19, 1969.
River Falls Journal
Mabel June Schmeck
Mabel June Schmeck, age 84, of Hudson, WI, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2022, at the Comforts of Home-Lodge in River Falls, WI, surrounded by her loving family. Mabel was born on January 12, 1938, to Charles and Gertrude (Yoder) Deal in Hudson, WI. She attended school in Hudson and graduated class of 1956. She grew up and remained a lifelong member of the Hudson Community. On June 2, 1956, she was united in marriage to Roger Norelius, that union that would be blessed with three sons: Roger, Michael, and Rick. Their marriage would later dissolve in 1978. On June 28, 1986, she married Siegfried Schmeck and remained with him until he died in 1995.
River Falls Journal
Charles Edgar Wastell
Charles Edgar Wastell, age 81 died Wednesday, October 19, 2022 while in hospice care at St. Croix Health Center with his family by his side. Chuck was born on July 8, 1941 in Sioux Falls, S.D. He grew up on a farm in rural Hudson, S. D. between Canton and Beresford. He went to a one room rural school, Beresford High School, and Augustana Academy in Canton, S.D. He attended trade school in California to become a machinist. He was proud of working for Lockheed in CA. Chuck had many occupations during his long work history ending with his retirement as Sales Manager at Marine Associates in Hudson WI in 2006.
River Falls Journal
Cheryl Lynn Kloss
Cheryl Lynn Kloss, 67, of River Falls, WI, passed away peacefully on October 8th, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Her wings were ready, but our hearts were not. Cheryl courageously battled cancer for the past year. Cheryl grew up in Merrill, WI. She lived multiple places throughout WI, and worked various jobs throughout her life with the last being at UWRF. Her smile would light up a room and her laugh was contagious. She enjoyed going to concerts, camping, traveling out west and spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband Kelly Kloss of River Falls, son Todd (Sherri) Mohr of Eagle River, daughter Molly (Kyle Rithmiller) Kloss of River Falls, daughter Lindsay (Greg Shultz) Kloss of Woodruff, brother Randy (Vivian) Schlueter of Merrill, 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Cheryl was proceeded in death by her parents Ray and Phylis Schlueter, daughter Becki Dorgan, brother Gary Schlueter and in-laws Mary and Ray Kloss. A celebration of life will be held on her birthday, October 27th, at St Croix Lanes in River Falls beginning at 3pm. A service will be held on November 3rd at St Stephens Church in Merrill. Visitation will be from 4-6pm, service beginning at 6pm.
River Falls Journal
Ilene Tiedemann
Ilene Ann (Hanley) Tiedemann, age 86 of Hudson, WI, passed away October 22, 2022 at Red Cedar Canyon with her husband Rolf holding her hand. She was born April 3, 1936, in Kinnickinnic Township to Allan and Elizabeth (Hauth) Hanley. She was a graduate and class officer of Hudson High School class of 1955. She was united in marriage to Rolf Tiedemann in September of 1963. Ilene retired from the Hudson School District in 1992 and enjoyed retirement by traveling, watching her grandchildren grow up and spending quality time with the love of her life. Ilene was blessed with a wide variety of friends, family and co-workers throughout her life. She started her love of music in high school playing the saxophone and continued that love of music and dancing with her husband. Together she and Rolf enjoyed every moment of life together. Ilene died with the love of God in her heart and her husband’s hand in hers.
River Falls Journal
Jeffrey “Jeff” Geving
June 11, 1968 - Oct. 23, 2022. NEW RICHMOND, Wis. - Jeffrey “Jeff” Geving, 54, New Richmond, Wis., died Sunday, Oct. 23, in his home. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Richmond. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, at the church.
River Falls Journal
Mary Suzanne Harvieux
Mary Suzanne “Suzy/Sukers” Harvieux, ( nee Van Nevel), a ge 80, of Stillwater, p eacefully passed away on Sunday October 2, 2022. Suzy, born on June 30, 1942, grew up in New Richmond, WI and studied to become an LPN. She dedicated her life to family, taking care of others as a Nurse and through leading a Cancer Support group. She married the love of her life, Tom Harvieux and had three beautiful children. Lisa Maghrak (Mark), Tom Harvieux (Laurie) and Van Harvieux (Neng). Sue was a loving grandmother of six, Ali, Sarah (Connor), Emily (Adeeb), Sophie, Anna, Jack, and great-grandmother (Yaya) to Riley. Suzy joins her parents, Frank and Fran; and oldest brother, Paul in Heaven. She is survived by her loving family and siblings, Gary, Sandy, Joanie, Franny, Terry, Patty, and Vince. She leaves us all many beautiful memories and lovely paintings to remember her passion for family and art. Memorial service Friday, November 4, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater. Family will receive friends following the service.
