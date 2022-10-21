Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Gun found in student's backpack after fight at Seneca High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student is facing potential criminal charges after a gun was found in their backpack after a fight at Seneca High School on Tuesday. Michael Guy, principal at Seneca, sent out a letter to parents on Tuesday notifying them of the incident. Guy said that staff...
WLKY.com
Louisville YMCA opens 'teen tech center' to help underserved youth
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Alongside GE Appliances, the YMCA of Greater Louisville opened a "Best Buy Teen Tech Center" in the Metro on Tuesday. The new center is located at the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA in west Louisville. "Let me tell you, I was blown away. Both from the folks...
WLKY.com
360-unit apartment complex opens as southern Indiana continues to see population growth
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Another apartment complex opened in southern Indiana on Tuesday. Lakeside Gardens, a 360-unit multifamily apartment complex, is located on Herb Lewis Road in Jeffersonville, just off Interstate 265. "Clark County has the second highest rent growth in all of Louisville, the whole MSA [metropolitan statistical area],"...
wdrb.com
Police searching for missing Indiana man who could be in Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a missing Indiana man who may be in the Louisville area. Louisville Metro Police said the Jackson County, Indiana, Sheriff's Office asked for help finding Johnny T. McPeak, 53, who was last seen Monday, Oct. 24. Authorities say McPeak is believed to...
WLKY.com
Assumption, Sacred Heart field hockey to play for state championship Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2022 KHSAA State Field Hockey Championship Game is set. Assumption will face Sacred Heart on Monday night at CAL for the title. The match begins at 7:30 p.m. EST. The Rockets are coming off a 3-0 win over CAL in the state tournament semifinals on...
Wave 3
Crews called to barn fire storing ammo in Southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters are working a barn fire that broke out in Lexington, Indiana Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Mike Higgins with the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the private property around 2 p.m. and found a barn on fire, with “a lot of ammunition in it going off.”
WLKY.com
JCPS high schools adopt new recruitment tactics in response to district's school choice program
SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — Dozens of eighth graders from Westport Middle School spent the Tuesday morning touring Waggener High School in St. Matthews. It was part of a recruitment tactic that many high schools in the JCPS school district are now adopting in response to the school choice program.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man beats stranger with hammer in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was severely beaten by a stranger with a hammer in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an assault in the 300 block of West Broadway, in a large parking lot across from the Brown Hotel.
WLKY.com
Louisville men's basketball team holds red-white scrimmage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville men's basketball program held its annual red-white scrimmage inside the KFC Yum! Center Sunday afternoon. The Red team beat the White team 68-51. Click on the video above to hear from the Cardinals.
wdrb.com
State police plan to release new details in case of 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Major developments are expected to be announced Wednesday in the case of a 5-year-old boy found dead earlier this year in a suitcase in rural southern Indiana. Indiana State Police plans to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. Back in April, a boy —...
Wave 3
Throats of 2 men cut in Downtown Louisville knife attack
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect is under arrest after two men had their throats cut when they were attacked from behind at Fourth Street Live. Sean Coats, 37, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. He is charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder.
Wave 3
Teen charged in 2021 homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with a homicide that happened 16 months ago in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro police say the suspect was 16-years-old at the time of the crime. Because he was a juvenile his name is not being released.
WLKY.com
More details to be released by Indiana police about 5-year-old found in suitcase
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — More information about the investigation into a 5-year-old who was found dead in a suitcase in southern Indiana is said to be coming on Wednesday. Watch a previous update in the player above. Indiana State Police will be holding a news conference on Wednesday at...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Family members chase double murder suspect through Louisville courthouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Video from inside a Louisville courtroom shows family members of a murder victim going after the suspect. The chaos in the courthouse happened at the end of a hearing for Paul Wade, who is accused of killing two people in the Russell neighborhood last month. Jefferson...
Wave 3
Man shot, killed in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Fern Creek. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place. When officers arrived on scene they found an...
WLKY.com
Louisville native Jacob Abel to compete in Indy Lights again next season
Louisville native Jacob Abel will race full-time in Indy Lights for the second straight season. The Trinity High School graduate will drive the No. 51 Abel Motorsports entry once again. Abel had five top-five finishes during his rookie Indy Lights season in 2022. “I’m really excited to be back with...
Wave 3
Fern Creek homicide victim identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man shot to death Sunday night in Fern Creek has been released. Leonard Werner, 34, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Around 8:30 p.m. October 23, Louisville Metro police were called to a reported shooting in...
Wave 3
Identity of Louisville man hit, killed in Cloverleaf neighborhood released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner identified the man that was hit and killed in the Cloverleaf neighborhood Saturday night. Around 8:45 p.m., Louisville officers were called to respond to the 4900 block of Manslick Road on a report of a pedestrian struck. Investigators found 72-year-old Larry Denney...
WLKY.com
WATCH: Brawl breaks out in Louisville courtroom during murder hearing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Things got tense in a Louisville courtroom when a brawl broke out at the end of a hearing. Paul Wade is accused of killing Lamont Smith, 26, and Alexis McCrary, 24, on Sept. 10 in the Russell neighborhood. He's charged with two counts of murder and...
spectrumnews1.com
Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Gala, passes away at 94
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, passed away at 94 on Oct. 21. Her family shared the announcement to the public on Monday, remembering her as a “force of nature.”. Born and raised in the small town of Corbin on Aug. 9,...
