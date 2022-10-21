ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Gun found in student's backpack after fight at Seneca High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A student is facing potential criminal charges after a gun was found in their backpack after a fight at Seneca High School on Tuesday. Michael Guy, principal at Seneca, sent out a letter to parents on Tuesday notifying them of the incident. Guy said that staff...
Wave 3

Crews called to barn fire storing ammo in Southern Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Firefighters are working a barn fire that broke out in Lexington, Indiana Monday afternoon. Fire Chief Mike Higgins with the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department said crews were called to the private property around 2 p.m. and found a barn on fire, with “a lot of ammunition in it going off.”
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man beats stranger with hammer in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was severely beaten by a stranger with a hammer in downtown Louisville Tuesday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD First Division officers responded just before 1 a.m. to an assault in the 300 block of West Broadway, in a large parking lot across from the Brown Hotel.
Wave 3

Throats of 2 men cut in Downtown Louisville knife attack

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect is under arrest after two men had their throats cut when they were attacked from behind at Fourth Street Live. Sean Coats, 37, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections. He is charged with two counts of assault and one count of attempted murder.
Wave 3

Teen charged in 2021 homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with a homicide that happened 16 months ago in the California neighborhood. Louisville Metro police say the suspect was 16-years-old at the time of the crime. Because he was a juvenile his name is not being released.
Wave 3

Man shot, killed in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Fern Creek. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a reported shooting in the 5500 block of Overbrook Woods Place. When officers arrived on scene they found an...
Wave 3

Fern Creek homicide victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man shot to death Sunday night in Fern Creek has been released. Leonard Werner, 34, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Around 8:30 p.m. October 23, Louisville Metro police were called to a reported shooting in...
