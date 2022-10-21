ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osprey, FL

Longboat Observer

High school football roundup: Week nine

The Out-of-Door Academy (8-0) defeated Bradenton Christian (2-6) 37-21 on the road. ODA running back Griffin DeRusso had 26 carries for 160 yards and a touchdown. Running backs Luca Marino and Giovanni Giuliani also added rushing touchdowns. Lakewood Ranch High (5-3) defeated Gibbs High (0-8) 34-18 on the road. Mustangs...
SARASOTA, FL
earnthenecklace.com

Catherine Hawley Leaving Fox 13: Where’s the WTVT-TV Reporter Going?

Catherine Hawley spent the longest span of her career in Florida and is a big part of the local Tampa Bay community. But now she is stepping back from broadcasting. Catherine Hawley is leaving Fox 13 in October 2022. WTVT-TV viewers naturally want to know where the reporter is going next and if she will continue in the broadcasting industry. They especially want to know if she will stay in Tampa Bay. Find out what Catherine Hawley said about her departure from Fox 13.
TAMPA, FL
classiccountry1045.com

Arcadia Woman Dies In Motorcycle Crash

A young woman was pronounced dead on the scene by the Florida Patrol. It is reported that She turned her motorcycle into the front of a commercial truck in Arcadia. The girl has been identified an 18-year-old Arcadia resident, according to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol. “(She was)...
ARCADIA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Map for Cape Coral debris pickup

The City of Cape Coral has an interactive online map on its website for identifying which debris pickup zone you may live in. Visit the city website to check the map for when you can expect your hurricane debris to be disposed of.
CAPE CORAL, FL
luxury-houses.net

An Amazing Bay Front Estate with Sweeping Water Views Asks $6 Million in Sarasota, Florida

7350 Captain Kidd Avenue Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 7350 Captain Kidd Ave, Sarasota, Florida is an amazing bay front estate accentuates a light and bright designer open floor plan which effortlessly blends architectural character with a modern look. This Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7350 Captain Kidd Avenue, please contact Lori Carey (Phone: 941-780-3427) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete Santa Parade details announced

October 22, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg and the Parks and Recreation Department are kicking off the holiday season with the annual illuminated Santa Parade Saturday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. The parade travels along the downtown waterfront and culminates with the annual tree-lighting ceremony at North Straub Park. Mayor Ken Welch will light up the area from the park, at 480 Bayshore Dr. SE. Organizations can still register to participate at the holiday event website here.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Tolls to be reinstated on Sunshine Skyway, Pinellas Bayway

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tolls along three Florida roads, including the Sunshine Skyway, that were suspended ahead of Hurricane Ian will be reinstated late Monday night. Tolls were suspended on many roadways beginning September 26 to support early evacuation and emergency response preparations. Tolls will be reinstated at 11:59 p.m....
FLORIDA STATE
observernews.net

LOOSE ENDS Golf carts, engine-driven vehicles can be a deadly mix

On July 17, the community of Sun City Center was buzzing with speculation about a fatal traffic crash involving a 92-year-old golf cart driver. Social media posts claimed the woman had been hit by a truck driver either running a red light or speeding through the intersection at State Road 674 and Stoneham Drive.
SUN CITY CENTER, FL

