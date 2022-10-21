Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
These local 5 parks are full of adventure & splendor, perfect to explore this fall weekend in FloridaFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Get into the spirit at this local farm & the annual country Pumpkin FestivalFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
2 Florida Destinations Mentioned in List of American Places that Feel EuropeanL. CaneSarasota, FL
Longboat Observer
High school football roundup: Week nine
The Out-of-Door Academy (8-0) defeated Bradenton Christian (2-6) 37-21 on the road. ODA running back Griffin DeRusso had 26 carries for 160 yards and a touchdown. Running backs Luca Marino and Giovanni Giuliani also added rushing touchdowns. Lakewood Ranch High (5-3) defeated Gibbs High (0-8) 34-18 on the road. Mustangs...
Friday Night Blitz: Week 9 highlights 2022
It's week nine of high school football across the Tampa Bay area.
Facing South Florida: Debris removal in Lee County
Jim takes a trip to Lee County to investigate a debris removal contract that would astronomically raise the rate to haul debris outside the county.
earnthenecklace.com
Catherine Hawley Leaving Fox 13: Where’s the WTVT-TV Reporter Going?
Catherine Hawley spent the longest span of her career in Florida and is a big part of the local Tampa Bay community. But now she is stepping back from broadcasting. Catherine Hawley is leaving Fox 13 in October 2022. WTVT-TV viewers naturally want to know where the reporter is going next and if she will continue in the broadcasting industry. They especially want to know if she will stay in Tampa Bay. Find out what Catherine Hawley said about her departure from Fox 13.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop announces plans for 14 new locations in Tampa Bay
The chain already has two locations in Tampa.
insideradio.com
Just Weeks After Being Let Go, Mason Dixon Filling In At Tampa’s ‘Q105.’
Mason Dixon, the longtime Tampa radio veteran who was let go from Beasley Media Group as part of its recent company-wide cuts, has returned to classic hits “Q105” WRBQ in a part-time role. “Didn’t get to hear me on the radio for the last few weeks, might want...
classiccountry1045.com
Arcadia Woman Dies In Motorcycle Crash
A young woman was pronounced dead on the scene by the Florida Patrol. It is reported that She turned her motorcycle into the front of a commercial truck in Arcadia. The girl has been identified an 18-year-old Arcadia resident, according to a news release from Florida Highway Patrol. “(She was)...
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Crash closes eastbound lane of State Road 64 at I-75
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash has closed the left lane of eastbound State Road 64 at I-75. Expect delays. Avoid the area if possible.
Motorcyclist killed in DeSoto County crash
Florida Highway Patrol said an 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in DeSoto County around 3 p.m. today
WOKV.com
Police: Florida man confesses to beating man to death with tire iron
Police: Florida man confesses to beating man to death with tire iron A similar incident occurred in nearby St. Petersburg an hour before Chapman was attacked. Police are investigating if there is a connection between the crimes. (NCD)
WINKNEWS.com
Map for Cape Coral debris pickup
The City of Cape Coral has an interactive online map on its website for identifying which debris pickup zone you may live in. Visit the city website to check the map for when you can expect your hurricane debris to be disposed of.
Unsubstantiated report of gun near Tampa elementary school puts campus on lockdown
TAMPA, Fla. — Lockdown measures at a Tampa elementary school have been lifted following an unsubstantiated threat of a weapon near the campus, the Tampa Police Department said. A staff member at Shaw Elementary School saw a man around 8:40 a.m. "frantically" banging on the front door of the...
Stranded boats from Fort Myers marina due to Hurricane Ian can't be removed
The City of Fort Myers' process of clearing out the many boats Hurricane Ian scattered across downtown Fort Myers involves insurance negotiations.
New disturbance pops up in Atlantic, NHC says
The National Hurricane Center reported a new area of disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean Friday.
luxury-houses.net
An Amazing Bay Front Estate with Sweeping Water Views Asks $6 Million in Sarasota, Florida
7350 Captain Kidd Avenue Home in Sarasota, Florida for Sale. 7350 Captain Kidd Ave, Sarasota, Florida is an amazing bay front estate accentuates a light and bright designer open floor plan which effortlessly blends architectural character with a modern look. This Home in Sarasota offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7350 Captain Kidd Avenue, please contact Lori Carey (Phone: 941-780-3427) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
The show goes on at the Venice Theatre despite Hurricane Ian’s destruction
The muffled sounds of show tunes and song make their way the line of kids outside the nondescript Venice building. Song is back at the Venice Theatre — or at least, in its adjacent education building.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete Santa Parade details announced
October 22, 2022 - The City of St. Petersburg and the Parks and Recreation Department are kicking off the holiday season with the annual illuminated Santa Parade Saturday, Nov. 6, at 6:30 p.m. The parade travels along the downtown waterfront and culminates with the annual tree-lighting ceremony at North Straub Park. Mayor Ken Welch will light up the area from the park, at 480 Bayshore Dr. SE. Organizations can still register to participate at the holiday event website here.
fox13news.com
Tolls to be reinstated on Sunshine Skyway, Pinellas Bayway
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Tolls along three Florida roads, including the Sunshine Skyway, that were suspended ahead of Hurricane Ian will be reinstated late Monday night. Tolls were suspended on many roadways beginning September 26 to support early evacuation and emergency response preparations. Tolls will be reinstated at 11:59 p.m....
2 accused of stealing from Lowe’s Home Improvement stores throughout the state
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two men have been charged with theft and scheme to defraud after investigators said the pair allegedly visited multiple Lowe’s Home Improvement stores across Florida, stealing more than $47,000 in items. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The men were arrested Thursday...
observernews.net
LOOSE ENDS Golf carts, engine-driven vehicles can be a deadly mix
On July 17, the community of Sun City Center was buzzing with speculation about a fatal traffic crash involving a 92-year-old golf cart driver. Social media posts claimed the woman had been hit by a truck driver either running a red light or speeding through the intersection at State Road 674 and Stoneham Drive.
