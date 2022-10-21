ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

fox9.com

Darrell Brooks trial: Brooks upset over judge's ruilings

After some words between Judge Dorow and Darrell Brooks about Brooks’ desire to enter “evidence into the record,” Dorow orders a 5-minute break. “That opportunity has closed for you sir,” the judge told him. She said if Brooks brings up subject matter jurisdiction during jury instructions, he’ll be sent to the room next door. Brooks is representing himself in his trial for allegedly driving an SUV into the Waukesha Christmas parade in 2021, killing six people and injuring others.
WAUKESHA, WI
fox9.com

Darrell Brooks trial: 'You did it,' prosecutor says

During closing arguments on Tuesday, Oct. 25, during the prosecutor's rebuttal to Darrell Brooks' closing argument, she said, "You did it" and told Brooks he had to accept what he did. Brooks represented himself at his trial, alleged of killing six people at the Waukesha Christmas parade in 2021.
WAUKESHA, WI
fox9.com

Darrell Brooks removed from courtroom ahead of jury instructions

Judge Jennifer Dorow on Tuesday, Oct. 25, ordered Darrell Brooks out of the main courtroom, saying he's forfeited his right to be there after bringing up subject matter jurisdiction in front of the jury, again. Brooks is representing himself in his trial for his alleged involvement in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack that killed six people and injured dozens of others.
WAUKESHA, WI
fox9.com

Darrell Brooks removed from courtroom for prosecution's closing argument

Darrell Brooks, who is charged in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, was removed from the courtroom on Tuesday, Oct. 25, for the prosecution's closing argument after he continued to interrupt the court. Brooks is representing himself at trial, accused of killing six people and hurting dozens of others.
WAUKESHA, WI

