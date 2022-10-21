After some words between Judge Dorow and Darrell Brooks about Brooks’ desire to enter “evidence into the record,” Dorow orders a 5-minute break. “That opportunity has closed for you sir,” the judge told him. She said if Brooks brings up subject matter jurisdiction during jury instructions, he’ll be sent to the room next door. Brooks is representing himself in his trial for allegedly driving an SUV into the Waukesha Christmas parade in 2021, killing six people and injuring others.

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO