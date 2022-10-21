Read full article on original website
Related
abc17news.com
Michigan governor candidates debate tax cuts, abortion
ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has accused Republican challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday of “stoking violence” and pushing conspiracy theories meant to divide people. Dixon says voters have felt the pain of the Democrat’s failures and “you deserve better.” The two candidates met Tuesday for the final debate before the November election in the battleground state. Dixon is a former businesswoman and conservative commentator endorsed by former President Donald Trump. She’s hoping a late surge of support will help her unseat the first-term incumbent Democrat, who has had a multimillion-dollar fundraising advantage. They criticized each other on the economy, abortion and other issues.
abc17news.com
South Dakota prosecutor: No charges for Noem’s airplane use
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of state government aircraft says that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie says that there was “no basis to pursue” any actions on the allegations that the Republican governor had misused the state plane or that the plane’s flight records had been altered. She called an allegation that flight records had been tampered with “frivolous.” Noem, a potential 2024 White House contender, had used the plane to attend events hosted by political organizations in 2019.
abc17news.com
Arizona and Nevada counties plan to hand count ballots for midterms
Two counties in Western battleground states are moving forward with plans to hand count ballots in this year’s consequential midterm elections — a sign of the deep distrust of electronic vote tallying machines in some pockets of the country. The two Republicans on the three-member Cochise County, Arizona,...
abc17news.com
Tracking widespread rain to start the week
Tonight: Overnight lows cool to the upper 60s as skies become mostly cloudy. Winds continue out of the south sustained at 10-15 mph with gust into the mid-30s possible. Tomorrow: Conditions are looking to change as widespread showers pull into Mid-Missouri by mid-morning on Monday. Showers continue throughout the afternoon hours as temperatures only reach into the mid-70s.
Comments / 0