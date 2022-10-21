ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has accused Republican challenger Tudor Dixon on Tuesday of “stoking violence” and pushing conspiracy theories meant to divide people. Dixon says voters have felt the pain of the Democrat’s failures and “you deserve better.” The two candidates met Tuesday for the final debate before the November election in the battleground state. Dixon is a former businesswoman and conservative commentator endorsed by former President Donald Trump. She’s hoping a late surge of support will help her unseat the first-term incumbent Democrat, who has had a multimillion-dollar fundraising advantage. They criticized each other on the economy, abortion and other issues.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO