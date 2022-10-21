Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin Statesman recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergAustin, TX
The Inaugural Starlight Soiree 2022 at The Domain Austin, TexasRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Cowboys Blank PiratesHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Related
Eater
Austin Bar Nickel City Decks Out as Moe’s Tavern From ‘The Simpsons’ Again
Central East Austin bar Nickel City donned its annual The Simpsons Halloween getup again this year for Halloween. This means the bar is serving as the cartoon’s iconic Moe’s Tavern, complete with Flaming Moe cocktails (not actually made with cough syrup), Duff beer, and other punnily named cocktails and shoots inspired by the series’ Halloween episode Treehouse of Horrors. On-site truck Delray Cafe turned into Krusty Burger once again, slinging Krusty Burgers, fried fish sandwiches called Fried Blinky sandwiches, and more. Expect decorations and bartenders in costumes, plus a new Flaming Moe’s neon sign. It opened on October 17 and will run through Halloween on Monday, October 31.
Eater
Where to Find Spooky Halloween Treats From Austin Bakeries
With Halloween and Dia de los Muertos coming up, many Austin restaurants, bakeries, food trucks, and bars are embracing the creepy, crawly, spooky spirit with really fun baked goods and cocktails. This includes pan de muerto for Dia de los Muertos at Joe’s Bakery, black cat tarts from Bakery Lorraine, spooky cupcakes from Sugar Mama’s and Walton’s, and much more.
KXAN
New East Austin Location For Restaurant, Industry
Hospitality powerhouse duo Harlan Scott and Cody Taylor recently brought Industry to East Austin, which had their grand opening on October 22. Industry is located at 1211 E 5th St. Ste 150, Austin, TX, serving an all day menu of “low key healthy” Texas fare including tacos, burgers, hearty salads, and house smoked meats and vegetables in a casual, counter service atmosphere with an expansive bar and Sunday brunch service.
Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin
Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to Austin-Travis County, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Austin on Saturday. The crash happened on 183 northbound near Old Lockhart Road at around 4:30 p.m involving two vehicles.
Once ‘lifeless’ downtown district transformed into health care hub
Waterloo Park is one of the new additions to the innovation district. (Courtesy Waterloo Greenway Conservancy) Five years ago, the now demolished University Medical Center Brackenridge sat empty; plans to close the Frank Erwin Center were well in the works; and Waterloo Greenway, then called Waller Creek Conservancy, had just broken ground on the Waterloo Park project.
Austin airport smashes passenger record Monday thanks to F1 travel
For the second Monday in a row, Austin's airport has set a new record for the number of passengers in a single day.
Bug Cake Made by Austin, Texas Baker Is So Real You’ll Scream
How to tell when the job was done too well: when the cake made to scare people creeps out the baker!. That is exactly what happened with this cake that chef Natalie Sideserf from Austin, Texas made recently for Halloween. Sideserf Cake Studio. Sideserf and her husband Dave own a...
wglc.net
Thief in Texas steals skeleton and rocking chair it was zip-tied to
A thief in Texas was caught on video from a Ring camera stealing a skeleton. The homeowner in Austin stated that he had zip-tied the skeleton to the chair to try to prevent thieves from stealing, however the thief took the chair too. Earlier in the week a neighbor’s Ring...
Eater
8 Austin Restaurants Where It’s Okay to Make Out at the Table
There are many restaurants in Austin for making a good impression on a date — but where can you go when the chemistry is already established and palpable? Enter these makeout-friendly Austin restaurants. The key element of a makeout-friendly restaurant is darkness — no one wants to see you...
Man gets bacterial infection after cutting hand in Austin creek
A Nashville man visiting Austin with his family ended up spending more time in the hospital and speaking with doctors than enjoying his vacation.
luxury-houses.net
$2,999,999 Absolutely Stunning Home in Austin Boasts Resort Style Backyard with Sweeping Views of The Lake and The Hill Country
13209 Zen Gardens Way Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 13209 Zen Gardens Way, Austin, Texas is an absolutely stunning home in the heart of Steiner Ranch in the Gated Community with sweeping views of Lake Austin and the hill country. This Home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13209 Zen Gardens Way, please contact Tara Usrey (Phone: 512-635-2731) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
Austin airport expecting busiest day ever
With many major events taking place in Austin, it’s been record-breaking busy at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport throughout October.
QuikTrip to open new Pflugerville convenience store on Old Austin-Hutto Road
QuikTrip is a convenience store and gas station chain based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Courtesy QuikTrip) A third QuikTrip convenience store is on its way to Pflugerville, this time located at 1105 Old Austin-Hutto Road. QuikTrip representative Robert Costello said construction on the store should start next summer and take six to seven months to complete. The Tulsa-based convenience store chain sells food, beverages, gas and other items. www.quiktrip.com.
hookemheadlines.com
Texas football flip target, 4-Star Jelani McDonald, de-commits from OK State
There is a lot of activity on the recruiting trail early this week, with some moves that are bound to impact the outcome of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. One of the recent flip targets that emerged for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian, the rising four-star Waco Connally athlete Jelani McDonald, re-opened his recruitment on the afternoon of Oct. 25.
Eater
Austin Chefs Are Throwing an Epic South Indian and Malaysian Dinner
Austin chef Deepa Shridhar of Indian-ish supper club/newsletter/podcast Sicc Palette and baker Ava Pendleton of Malaysian desserts pop-up Austin Kuih Co. are joining forces to throw a dinner full of South and Southeast Asian dishes. The Thali Supper Club takes place on Saturday, November 5 at space the Training Kitchen on 1901 Matthews Lane in South Austin.
Meet Zsa Zsa Sabor, the Austin Fire Department's arson dog
AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, the Austin Fire Department introduced its newest member of the department – Zsa Zsa Sabor. The 1-year-old German Shephard is AFD’s new arson dog – the department’s “accelerant detection canine.”. She’s trained to sniff out anything that could potentially...
4 Texas bars make Esquire’s list of best LGBTQ bars in the U.S.
Four Texas bars have made Esquire's list of the best gay bars in the U.S. Two are in Austin, and two are in Dallas.
Overturned truck shuts down I-35 NB in Georgetown
The northbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Georgetown are shut down Tuesday morning due to an overturned truck.
Remember these old Austin spots? Nostalgic restaurants, businesses no longer around
KXAN viewers took some time to reminisce on some Austin staples that are no longer in business.
Comments / 0