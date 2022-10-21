ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Eater

Austin Bar Nickel City Decks Out as Moe’s Tavern From ‘The Simpsons’ Again

Central East Austin bar Nickel City donned its annual The Simpsons Halloween getup again this year for Halloween. This means the bar is serving as the cartoon’s iconic Moe’s Tavern, complete with Flaming Moe cocktails (not actually made with cough syrup), Duff beer, and other punnily named cocktails and shoots inspired by the series’ Halloween episode Treehouse of Horrors. On-site truck Delray Cafe turned into Krusty Burger once again, slinging Krusty Burgers, fried fish sandwiches called Fried Blinky sandwiches, and more. Expect decorations and bartenders in costumes, plus a new Flaming Moe’s neon sign. It opened on October 17 and will run through Halloween on Monday, October 31.
Eater

Where to Find Spooky Halloween Treats From Austin Bakeries

With Halloween and Dia de los Muertos coming up, many Austin restaurants, bakeries, food trucks, and bars are embracing the creepy, crawly, spooky spirit with really fun baked goods and cocktails. This includes pan de muerto for Dia de los Muertos at Joe’s Bakery, black cat tarts from Bakery Lorraine, spooky cupcakes from Sugar Mama’s and Walton’s, and much more.
KXAN

New East Austin Location For Restaurant, Industry

Hospitality powerhouse duo Harlan Scott and Cody Taylor recently brought Industry to East Austin, which had their grand opening on October 22. Industry is located at 1211 E 5th St. Ste 150, Austin, TX, serving an all day menu of “low key healthy” Texas fare including tacos, burgers, hearty salads, and house smoked meats and vegetables in a casual, counter service atmosphere with an expansive bar and Sunday brunch service.
KTEM NewsRadio

Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin

Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
Eater

8 Austin Restaurants Where It’s Okay to Make Out at the Table

There are many restaurants in Austin for making a good impression on a date — but where can you go when the chemistry is already established and palpable? Enter these makeout-friendly Austin restaurants. The key element of a makeout-friendly restaurant is darkness — no one wants to see you...
luxury-houses.net

$2,999,999 Absolutely Stunning Home in Austin Boasts Resort Style Backyard with Sweeping Views of The Lake and The Hill Country

13209 Zen Gardens Way Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 13209 Zen Gardens Way, Austin, Texas is an absolutely stunning home in the heart of Steiner Ranch in the Gated Community with sweeping views of Lake Austin and the hill country. This Home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 13209 Zen Gardens Way, please contact Tara Usrey (Phone: 512-635-2731) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
Community Impact Austin

QuikTrip to open new Pflugerville convenience store on Old Austin-Hutto Road

QuikTrip is a convenience store and gas station chain based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Courtesy QuikTrip) A third QuikTrip convenience store is on its way to Pflugerville, this time located at 1105 Old Austin-Hutto Road. QuikTrip representative Robert Costello said construction on the store should start next summer and take six to seven months to complete. The Tulsa-based convenience store chain sells food, beverages, gas and other items. www.quiktrip.com.
hookemheadlines.com

Texas football flip target, 4-Star Jelani McDonald, de-commits from OK State

There is a lot of activity on the recruiting trail early this week, with some moves that are bound to impact the outcome of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class. One of the recent flip targets that emerged for Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian, the rising four-star Waco Connally athlete Jelani McDonald, re-opened his recruitment on the afternoon of Oct. 25.
Eater

Austin Chefs Are Throwing an Epic South Indian and Malaysian Dinner

Austin chef Deepa Shridhar of Indian-ish supper club/newsletter/podcast Sicc Palette and baker Ava Pendleton of Malaysian desserts pop-up Austin Kuih Co. are joining forces to throw a dinner full of South and Southeast Asian dishes. The Thali Supper Club takes place on Saturday, November 5 at space the Training Kitchen on 1901 Matthews Lane in South Austin.
KVUE

Meet Zsa Zsa Sabor, the Austin Fire Department's arson dog

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, the Austin Fire Department introduced its newest member of the department – Zsa Zsa Sabor. The 1-year-old German Shephard is AFD’s new arson dog – the department’s “accelerant detection canine.”. She’s trained to sniff out anything that could potentially...
