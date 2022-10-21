Wheeling, W. Va. - Last week, the Wheeling University Volleyball team (18-7, 11-1) clinched their spot in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) playoff tournament with a 3-0 week. Now the race is on to host the MEC Tournament as the season enters its final two weeks of the regular season. Wheeling will look to start the final two weeks on the right note when they head to Frostburg State Tuesday night to take on the Bobcats, with tip-off at 7 PM.

