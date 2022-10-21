Read full article on original website
Offense Hits Strong as Volleyball Takes Down Frostburg State 3-0
Frostburg, MD. – As the regular season comes down to its final two weeks, the Wheeling University Volleyball team (19-7, 12-1) looked to keep momentum on their side. Their offense took the lead, with four Cardinals finishing with double digit kills as Wheeling beat Frostburg State 3-0 in Frostburg, Maryland. The Cardinals move to 12-1 in conference play and keep pace with Charleston, who also moves to 12-1, in the race to host the Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championship Tournament.
Volleyball Heads to Frostburg State for Road MEC Matchup
Wheeling, W. Va. - Last week, the Wheeling University Volleyball team (18-7, 11-1) clinched their spot in the Mountain East Conference (MEC) playoff tournament with a 3-0 week. Now the race is on to host the MEC Tournament as the season enters its final two weeks of the regular season. Wheeling will look to start the final two weeks on the right note when they head to Frostburg State Tuesday night to take on the Bobcats, with tip-off at 7 PM.
