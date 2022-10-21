Lions' Injury Report: 5 Players Out against Cowboys

Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 7 injury report released Friday.

The Detroit Lions are hoping practicing in pads this week will result in a positive payoff this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys on the road.

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell explained to reporters what the benefits were of increasing the intensity of practice following the bye week.

“It’s just to be able to get your pad level down. You bend in your stance, you come off, you hit on the rise," Campbell explained. "I think the other thing is, sometimes the pay -- you think of it as you’re creating problems. You’re actually protecting yourself when you wear pads, so I just think it tightens the body a little bit. You can’t always do it, but I think it was something we needed to get back to, especially out of (the) bye.

"And then, there’s a number of guys, (John) Cominsky’s coming back and (Josh) ­Paschal’s been working , and so they need to get that stuff. It helps those guys, as well.”

After missing two days of practice while nursing an ankle injury, wide receiver Josh Reynolds was able to practice Friday.

Detroit Lions' Week 7 Friday Injury Report