FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
suffolkdistrictattorney.com
Leominster man held on $30,000 bail on illegal ammunition charge related to Monday shooting incident in which houses struck
BOSTON, October 25, 2022 — A Leominster man was ordered held on $30,000 bail today in connection with a Monday shooting incident in which bullets hit houses on Quincy and Trent streets in Dorchester, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. YULIAL CUELLO-REYNOSO, 31, is charged with one count of illegal...
North Reading Police charge 39-year-old Mass. woman in connection to hit-and-run that injured child
NORTH READING, Mass. — North Reading Department has charged a 39-year-old Andover woman in connection to a hit-and-run incident last week that injured a small child. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a hit-and-run on Lakeside Boulevard just before 8 a.m. The 39-year-old woman...
Police now investigating Worcester shooting as a homicide after 28-year-old victim died
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Police are investigating an early morning shooting as now a homicide that forced surrounding schools into lockdown Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Burncoat Street around 8:40 a.m. and located 28-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Worcester Police Department.
28-year-old killed in Burncoat St. shooting in Worcester, police say
A 28-year-old who was injured in a shooting on Burncoat Street Monday morning has died, the Worcester Police Department announced in an update Monday afternoon. Officers responded to 480 Burncoat St. around 8:40 a.m. Monday after receiving a call reporting a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male victim of a shooting. He was brought to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
WCVB
'Death after death after death': 3 dead in separate weekend shootings in Boston
BOSTON — Three lives were lost due to gun violence in the city of Boston last weekend, and community leaders are saying enough is enough. The first deadly shooting happened Saturday at 1 a.m. in Dorchester on Baird Street. The victim, 36-year-old Daniel Sanders, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and later pronounced dead.
Scituate woman faces fourth OUI charge after crash into parked car
Police said the woman "appeared confused, refused medical attention and attempted to start her car to drive away." A Scituate woman is facing her fourth OUI charge after allegedly crashing into a parked car early Sunday morning in Cohasset. Linda Burlingame, 62, was arrested and charged with operation of a...
18-year-old arrested after man walking in Medford was hit, killed by car
MEDFORD -- An 18-year-old driver was arrested after he allegedly hit and killed a man who was walking in Medford Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened on Middlesex Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Walter Wishoski, 77, of Malden, was crossing the street and in the right travel lane when he was hit by a Ford Fiesta, State Police said. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The driver, 18-year-old Everton Candido, of Somerville, stayed on the scene. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a car.
californiaexaminer.net
Mother Slain In Front Of 12-year-old Son In Mattapan Shooting
On Sunday morning, there was a shooting in Mattapan that claimed the life of a local lady. On Fairlawn Ave, it occurred just before 5 a.m. Officers in Boston discovered a lady in her 20s who had been shot. When emergency medical services arrived in Boston, they declared her dead.
fallriverreporter.com
22 and 23-year-old Massachusetts men arrested in shooting death of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers
Two Massachusetts men are under arrest and charged in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On September 9, 2021, just after 4:15 p.m., Brockton Police responded to the area of 77 Highland Terrace for a report of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, police and emergency medical personnel located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head area. The victim was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital before he was transferred to Boston Medical Center. He was pronounced deceased the following day, and was identified as Ambers.
Plymouth man facing charges after barricading himself in house with 7-year-old boy
A Plymouth man is facing charges after a stabbing and subsequent standoff on Samoset St. Saturday night. According to Plymouth police, 50-year-old Herman Smith, of Plymouth, is facing several felony charges including assault to murder while armed, child endangerment, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife) and resisting arrest.
suffolkdistrictattorney.com
Boston man charged with armed robbery from Downtown Crossing DSW store
BOSTON, October 24, 2022 — A Boston man was arraigned on armed robbery charges Friday after stealing sneakers from a DSW while holding a knife, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. JASON JOHNSON, 41, was arraigned on one count of armed robbery at the Boston Municipal Court Central Division. Judge...
“He’s an evil person”: Harmony Montgomery’s grandfather reacts to Adam’s arrest
Manchester, NH — The maternal grandfather of Harmony Montgomery said the charges filed against the child’s father are what he’s been waiting for all along. Adam Montgomery was charged Monday with second-degree murder for “recklessly causing Harmony’s death on or around Dec. 7, 2019.″ He is also charged with falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with a witness.
Police investigating incident on Cape Cod that left man with serious injuries
FALMOUTH, Mass. — An investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured in an incident near a highway on Cape Cod late Monday night. State and local law enforcement officials responding to Route 28 near Davisville Road around 11:30 p.m. found a man in need of emergency medical treatment, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.
WCVB
Jail officers, inmates hospitalized after prison fight at Middleton House of Correction
MIDDLETON, Mass. — Two officers and two inmates were hospitalized Saturday after a fight at the Middleton House of Correction, according to a report. The Middleton jail was locked down after the incident that involved seven inmates, the Eagle Tribune reported. Three weapons were found during a search following...
Missing Medway man found dead following multi-community search
MEDWAY, Mass. — A Medway man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead following an extensive search that involved multiple communities, authorities said. Howard White, 72, was reported missing by a family member when he failed to return home from a walk on Sunday afternoon, according to the Medway Police Department.
nbcboston.com
Police Conduct Sweeps on North Shore Targeting Gang Members, Drugs: Sources
State and federal law enforcement were conducting sweeps Tuesday morning on the North Shore of Massachusetts, targeting gang members and drugs, sources have confirmed to the NBC10 Boston Investigators. The sweeps were being performed by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Massachusetts State Police Gang Task Force, according to sources.
Police: Man stole car while owner was unloading groceries on South Shore
A neighbor allegedly saw a bald, white male in a gray hoodie get into the car and drive away. A car was stolen Saturday morning in front of a Hingham home as its owner unloaded groceries, and found that night in Rockland with front end damage. Police are seeking the suspected thief.
ABC6.com
New Bedford police recover nearly $1.3M in cash, largest seizure in department history
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) New Bedford police announced a “historic seizure” after detectives recovered nearly $1.3 million in cash this past Friday. According to police, following a several-months long investigation detectives executed search warrants at homes on Cottage Street and New Plainville Road, along with several storage units that resulted in the recovery of cash and drugs.
universalhub.com
Man forces way into Jamaica Plain home and rapes woman, police say
Boston Police report they are looking for a man who burst into a residence on the Arborway in Jamaica Plain around noon and raped a woman there. He's dscribed as black, over 6 feet tall and in his 40s, police say, adding he wore glasses and dark clothing. When found, he'll be charged with aggravated sexual assault and home invasion, police say.
