MEDFORD -- An 18-year-old driver was arrested after he allegedly hit and killed a man who was walking in Medford Sunday night. Massachusetts State Police said the crash happened on Middlesex Avenue around 6:50 p.m. Walter Wishoski, 77, of Malden, was crossing the street and in the right travel lane when he was hit by a Ford Fiesta, State Police said. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The driver, 18-year-old Everton Candido, of Somerville, stayed on the scene. He was charged with unlicensed operation of a car.

MEDFORD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO