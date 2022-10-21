ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

5.1 magnitude earthquake hits South Bay; 'The dog and I are still under the kitchen table'

SAN JOSE -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake quickly followed by a 3.1 aftershock struck the South Bay late Tuesday morning, rattling windows, shelves and nerves across the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. with an epicenter near Mt. Hamilton along the Calaveras Fault with a second jolt at 11:46 a.m.It was the largest earthquake in the Bay Area since a magnitude 6.0 jolt in the Napa wine country in 2014.  It was also the largest quake on the northern end of the central segment of the Calaveras Fault since a 5.4-magnitude quake...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ingram Atkinson

Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later

When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
SFGate

Theatrical lighting designer embraces ‘ethereal art form’

Advertising Feature: This article is from a special section that was not produced by the newsroom. Each part of designer, artist, educator Stephanie Anne Johnson tells a different story with the whole being dramatically more than simply a sum of its parts. Johnson is a theatrical lighting designer who also co-creates installations based on original lighting designs. She’s a respected educator and a Black feminist activist. Johnson is also a creative writer and performer of original theatrical work. Her energy and enthusiasm are inexhaustible. Drama, as an artistic form, has been central for Johnson since she was a child in Englewood, New Jersey.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

The Daily 10-25-22 Magnitude 5.1 earthquake gives Bay Area a big shake

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was felt widely across California's greater San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday, rattling homes and shaking windows. Here's everything we know so far about the quake. • Which fault line do I live on? A guide to the major Bay Area faults • What 4 USGS seismologists are doing to prepare for the 'Big One' in the Bay Area
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Guardian

Plants that taste as good as they look

As our gardens get ever smaller, I have become a firm believer in embracing multi-functional plants that don’t simply look beautiful, but taste great, too. The good news is that loads of the species we currently grow as ornamentals live secret double lives as everyday edibles in other parts of the world. Modern western civilisation being the only culture in history to enjoy the luxury of plants exclusively for their visual aesthetics alone, has forgotten that many can also taste good.
SFGate

New Saddleback pastor sees women clergy in church's future

LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — On a recent Sunday morning, in the sanctuary of Saddleback Church, Lead Pastor Andy Wood opened with a shout-out to the congregation’s newest female teaching pastor – his wife Stacie Wood. It has been about a month since Andy Wood, 41, succeeded...
LAKE FOREST, CA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy