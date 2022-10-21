Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands of These Little Pests Want to Be in Your Home This Iowa Winter
It's that time of year again. The time of year when outdoor plants start to die off, and so do pesky bugs. Well, most of them do, anyway. Some like to punch their ticket to the winter hotel known as your house. DUN DUN DUNNN!!. Actually, there's really no need...
Why do ladybugs swarm your house every autumn? Science and history offer answers
Every autumn, ladybugs (which are really lady beetles) seem to swarm near or even inside some homes. There can be so many of them that they stain walls and make a room smell really bad. Ladybugs have an interesting history that you probably did not know. One fact that might...
NOLA.com
Want to attract hummingbirds this fall? Plant vibrantly colored perennials: LSU Garden News
Take a look around and you’ll see that many flowering perennials are beginning their fall bloom. One of the greatest admirers of these plants is the hummingbird, along with other pollinators. This is good news for the hummingbirds as they prepare for their fall migration to warmer climates in...
5.1 magnitude earthquake hits South Bay; 'The dog and I are still under the kitchen table'
SAN JOSE -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake quickly followed by a 3.1 aftershock struck the South Bay late Tuesday morning, rattling windows, shelves and nerves across the Bay Area.According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the initial temblor struck at 11:42 a.m. with an epicenter near Mt. Hamilton along the Calaveras Fault with a second jolt at 11:46 a.m.It was the largest earthquake in the Bay Area since a magnitude 6.0 jolt in the Napa wine country in 2014. It was also the largest quake on the northern end of the central segment of the Calaveras Fault since a 5.4-magnitude quake...
Man plants pine seed in a happy meal, this is what it looks like 30 years later
When life gives you a pine seedling, plant it. That's what one man did 30 years ago and the sheer size of the tree is shocking. u/FrellingHazmot took to Reddit to share the context surrounding the pine tree and why he decided to plant one. The post has since gone viral receiving nearly 126,000 likes and over 1700 comments. So, how tall did the pine seedling get after 30 long years?
‘A disgrace’: How Morro Rock was almost quarried into oblivion
Morro Rock is still too dangerous to climb or camp, in part as a result of the damage done to it more than a half century ago.
Theatrical lighting designer embraces ‘ethereal art form’
Advertising Feature: This article is from a special section that was not produced by the newsroom. Each part of designer, artist, educator Stephanie Anne Johnson tells a different story with the whole being dramatically more than simply a sum of its parts. Johnson is a theatrical lighting designer who also co-creates installations based on original lighting designs. She’s a respected educator and a Black feminist activist. Johnson is also a creative writer and performer of original theatrical work. Her energy and enthusiasm are inexhaustible. Drama, as an artistic form, has been central for Johnson since she was a child in Englewood, New Jersey.
Where to find $10 and $15 lunch during San Francisco Restaurant Week
From Orens Humus to Starbelly and more.
A historic San Francisco landmark, Golden Gate Park's Stow Lake, may be renamed
"These are not San Francisco values."
See's Candies to open new store and regional headquarters in California
See's Candies turned 100 years old last year.
Bob's Donuts is expanding outside of the foggy confines of San Francisco for the first time
"Everyone has lifted us up to become who we are."
The Daily 10-25-22 Magnitude 5.1 earthquake gives Bay Area a big shake
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake was felt widely across California's greater San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday, rattling homes and shaking windows. Here's everything we know so far about the quake. • Which fault line do I live on? A guide to the major Bay Area faults • What 4 USGS seismologists are doing to prepare for the 'Big One' in the Bay Area
Plants that taste as good as they look
As our gardens get ever smaller, I have become a firm believer in embracing multi-functional plants that don’t simply look beautiful, but taste great, too. The good news is that loads of the species we currently grow as ornamentals live secret double lives as everyday edibles in other parts of the world. Modern western civilisation being the only culture in history to enjoy the luxury of plants exclusively for their visual aesthetics alone, has forgotten that many can also taste good.
93-year-old Oakland bakery, A Taste of Denmark, permanently closes
It opened just before the Great Depression.
Snap, makers of Snapchat, shutters its 33,000 square-foot downtown San Francisco office
The company recently laid off 1,200 employees.
Police confirm car buried at Atherton home is a Mercedes convertible
Police are investigating why a car was filled with concrete bags and buried several feet deep in the yard of a $15 million Silicon Valley home.
Bay Area rapper LaRussell teams up with Vallejo restaurant in 'pay what you want' deal
"This is our gift to the community we love so dearly!"
Routes: Air travel demand booms, pushes fares higher; Hawaii's Hilo Airport loses sole nonstop flight to California
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
SFGate
New Saddleback pastor sees women clergy in church's future
LAKE FOREST, Calif. (AP) — On a recent Sunday morning, in the sanctuary of Saddleback Church, Lead Pastor Andy Wood opened with a shout-out to the congregation’s newest female teaching pastor – his wife Stacie Wood. It has been about a month since Andy Wood, 41, succeeded...
'Probably a new record': Harbor porpoise sighting reported in San Joaquin River
"We've never had any sightings there before. And that's a long way upriver ... probably a new record."
SFGate
San Francisco, CA
27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0