It's been quite the month of change for WWE Superstar Liv Morgan this October. Despite losing the "SmackDown" Women's Championship at Extreme Rules to Ronda Rousey, she appears to be embracing her darker side in recent weeks. Whether it's been her strange smile while passing out at the hands of Rousey to end their title match, putting Sonya Deville through a table backstage with a senton from some scaffolding on the October 14 episode of "SmackDown," or her loving embrace of a steel chair following her match with Deville last Friday, it's been an interesting October for Morgan, to say the least.

1 DAY AGO