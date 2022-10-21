ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Henry County Daily Herald

Clayton County International Park to serve again as movie backdrop

JONESBORO — Clayton County International Park will serve as a backdrop for a highly anticipated Netflix movie starring Mille Bobby Brown of “Stranger Things.”. The movie, “The Electric State,” will use the park through the end of the year for rehearsing, photographing, filming and recording certain scenes, according to the resolution approved by the Board of Commission Oct. 18.
JONESBORO, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Rockdale County

These animals are available for adoption through Rockdale County Animal Services. Each animal is listed by their identification number, or name if they have been assigned one. For more information on the animals, please visit the Facebook page.
AccessAtlanta

10 secret restaurant menus worth ordering from in Atlanta

Discovering off-menu items at some of your favorite local restaurants in town is something special and intriguing. You get the feeling that you’re a member of a secret club that no one else knows about when you order anything that isn’t on the menu but is available upon request.
ATLANTA, GA
Apartment Therapy

This Atlanta Vacation Home Is An Exact Replica of the Cottage From “The Holiday”

Soon, you’ll be able to stay in Kate Winslet’s cozy fictional home from “The Holiday” — no passport needed. That’s because Lucy Small, of the Georgia-based home design company State and Season, is bringing an exact replica of the beloved rom-com house — officially known as the Rosehill Cottage — to the Atlanta area in 2023. She was inspired to build a replica after seeing massive fan fervor over the cottage online.
ATLANTA, GA
itinyhouses.com

20′ Modern Tiny Home is Everything You Need for Living Modest!

Tired of income-sapping mortgages and the environmental impact that comes with a large home? Go tiny and live peacefully with this 20’ modern tiny home that has passed the NOAH certification and will be ready by the end of September ‘22!. Keep reading to see all that you...
KENNESAW, GA
11Alive

Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q

CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
CANTON, GA
11Alive

1 killed in crash in Cobb County, police say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed in a crash in Cobb County at the East-West Connector and South Cobb Drive Tuesday. 11Alive Skytracker flew over the scene around 5:15 p.m., where debris was seen scattered along the road. Cobb Police said its Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP)...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

MISSING: Police searching for runaway 14-year-old Jonesboro girl

JONESBORO, Ga. - The Clayton County police said they have been searching for a 14-year-old Jonesboro girl since she went missing on Monday. Officers said Kayla Miller ran away while police were at a home on Fieldstone Parkway processing paperwork in connection to a disturbance. They described Kayla as a...
JONESBORO, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

The Powerful Name of Jesus

Seven-year-old Joe sometimes comes to worship with his grandparents and listens very carefully, even answering my rhetorical questions. His parents told him recently he could have a cat, so he was pretty pumped. They asked, “What are you going to name your cat?”. He answered, “Dr. Chancey!”. They...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Firefighters battle massive blaze at Sandy Springs home

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga - Crews are working to put out hot spots after a battling a massive fire at a home in Sandy Springs. Officials with the Sandy Springs Fire Department tell FOX 5 crews were called to responded to a fire shortly before 4 a.m. at the home on Powers Ferry Road.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA

