ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigns

British Prime Minister Liz Truss quits after her policies triggered economic turmoil and obliterated her authority. “I recognize though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” Truss announced in a statement outside 10 Downing St. “I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.”
AFP

Rishi Sunak triumphs to become UK's new prime minister

Britain's incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak vowed Monday to bring "stability and unity" at a time of economic crisis, after he was named the beleaguered Conservatives' new leader.  "We now need stability and unity and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together," he said, rebuffing calls from opposition parties for an early general election.
NBC News

Liz Truss’ short tenure as U.K. prime minister, in one chart

When Liz Truss announced her resignation Thursday, she secured her place as the shortest-serving prime minister in British history. Truss, who was appointed by Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 6 and will remain in office until the Conservative Party chooses a successor, has been on the job for 45 days as of Thursday. Her five immediate predecessors each lasted at least 1,000 days, or almost three years.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
HOLAUSA

Prince Charles ‘overjoyed’ about royal baby news

Prince Charles of Luxembourg is excited about having a little brother or sister! Prince Guillaume and Princess Stéphanie spoke about their two-year-old son being “overjoyed” by their royal baby news in a new interview with RTL. “We are always incredibly happy about an addition to our family....
ohmymag.co.uk

UK government is on alert after China's latest move

The UKis on high alert as Royal Air Force (RAF) pilots have been headhunted by China for training their cadets, in a programme first spotted in 2019, allegedly for preparing for war against the west, Newsweek reports. 30 pilots have been engaged to date. According to an intelligence alert from...
The Associated Press

Biden targets Nicaragua's gold in new move against Ortega

MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration is ratcheting up pressure on President Daniel Ortega’s authoritarian rule in Nicaragua, threatening a ban on Americans from doing business in the nation’s gold industry, raising the possibility of trade restrictions and stripping the U.S. visas of some 500 government insiders, according to U.S. officials. The actions are the latest and perhaps most aggressive attempt by the U.S. to hold the former Sandinista guerrilla leader accountable for his continued attacks on human rights and democracy in the Central American country as well his continued security cooperation with Russia. Previous rounds of sanctions have focused on Ortega, his wife and vice president, Rosario Murillo, and members of their family and inner circle. But none of those moves have managed to loosen Ortega’s grip on power The latest target by Ortega’s government: the Roman Catholic Church. In August, security raided the residence of a bishop, detaining him and several other clergy. The new executive order President Joe Biden will sign Monday greatly expands a Trump-era decree declaring Ortega’s hijacking of democratic norms, undermining of the rule of law and use of political violence against opponents a threat to the U.S.′ national security.
WASHINGTON STATE
GreenMatters

Fracking Caused Daily Earthquakes at U.K. Excavation Site, New Data Shows

Earlier this week, U.K. climate minister, Graham Stuart made global headlines for labeling domestic fracking a "green policy." However, House of Commons Library data, which was analyzed by the Liberal Democrats, shows fracking caused daily earthquakes at a U.K. drilling site in 2018 and 2019. That's right — the fracking site, which was situated near Blackpool, was reportedly slammed with a whopping 192 earthquakes over the course of only 182 days.
France 24

Burkina coup leader Traore takes office as interim president, vows to fight jihadists

Ibrahim Traore, the young army captain who led the latest coup in Burkina Faso, became interim president on Friday, vowing to win back territory from jihadists. Traore pledged support for a transition leading to elections in July 2024 as he took the oath of office in the capital Ouagadougou under tight security.

Comments / 0

Community Policy