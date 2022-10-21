ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County to soon close rental assistance program

Gwinnett County Government announced Tuesday plans to soon close out its emergency rental assistance program known as Project RESET 2.0. In a press release, the county said the program would close as soon as the county reaches its full commitment. Gwinnett County was tasked with spending over $55 million from...
jacksonprogress-argus.com

PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Rockdale County

These animals are available for adoption through Rockdale County Animal Services. Each animal is listed by their identification number, or name if they have been assigned one. For more information on the animals, please visit the Facebook page. Adoption Fees:. All Dogs/Puppies and Cats/Kittens $60.00. Includes: spay/neuter, rabies voucher, vaccines,...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

NewCold investment to be largest in Henry County's history

Gov. Brian P. Kemp has announced that NewCold, a global leader in automated storage and cold chain logistics, will build and operate an advanced, large-scale distribution facility in Henry County. This project will create 170 new jobs and deliver more than $333 million in investment — the single-largest investment by a business in Henry County, to date.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
idesignarch.com

Stunning Gated Estate in Atlanta with Grand Staircase

This gated estate in Atlanta, Georgia, located in the affluent district of Buckhead, features a magnificent grand staircase. The home offers 16,000 square feet of living space on 2.3 acres of private land. The mansion also includes Brazilian cherry woodwork throughout, an elevator, a recreational room, sauna, tennis court, swimming...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

Check Out These 10 Restaurants For Some Of The Best Dishes On Thanksgiving Day

The holidays can be a particularly stressful time of year, but especially when you’re in charge of hosting or cooking. Don’t worry! Don’t panic! Secret Atlanta has the perfect guide to help you plan out your holiday meals this year. whether you’re staying on wanting to go out, these 10 restaurants have what you need this holiday season. Check them out below.
ATLANTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Early voting brings thousands of Henry County residents to polls during kickoff week

Early voting in Henry County brought thousands of residents to the polls last week. The Henry County Elections and Registration Board reported a healthy turnout on its first day of early voting in the county. There were 3,412 residents who showed up to cast in their ballots on Monday, Oct. 17, the first day of the early voting period.
WGAU

“Psychic” busted in Braselton

Police in Gainesville level charges against a Braselton man accused of defrauding victims while claiming to be a psychic healer. Jackson Ramirez-Reyes faces a half-dozen counts of theft by deception after allegedly scamming a couple out of $70 thousand. From WSB TV…. Police have arrested a Braselton man whom investigators...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Clayton News Daily

Clayton County police looking for runaway teen and man she left with

RIVERDALE — Clayton County police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a runaway teen. According to police, Tanaya Brooks, then 17, ran away with Keandre King, 30, from a home on Hawthrone Drive in Riverdale on May 18, 2022. King is listed on the sex offender registry and is wanted on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and interference with custody.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

