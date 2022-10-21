Read full article on original website
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County to soon close rental assistance program
Gwinnett County Government announced Tuesday plans to soon close out its emergency rental assistance program known as Project RESET 2.0. In a press release, the county said the program would close as soon as the county reaches its full commitment. Gwinnett County was tasked with spending over $55 million from...
WXIA 11 Alive
How you can check early voting line wait times in some Georgia counties
ATLANTA — As Georgians head to the polls for early voting in record numbers, you might expect that to create a bit of a crunch at voting sites. In some counties, there are tools at your disposable to see exactly when might be a good time to go vote without having to battle a crowd.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
PHOTOS: These dogs are up for adoption in Rockdale County
These animals are available for adoption through Rockdale County Animal Services. Each animal is listed by their identification number, or name if they have been assigned one. For more information on the animals, please visit the Facebook page. Adoption Fees:. All Dogs/Puppies and Cats/Kittens $60.00. Includes: spay/neuter, rabies voucher, vaccines,...
Homeowners: HOA forced removal of 20+ healthy trees, resulting in them spending thousands of dollars
SUWANEE, Ga. — It's a battle between homeowners and an HOA in Gwinnett County over almost two dozen trees that were removed. 11Alive's Dawn White went to the Suwanee neighborhood to dig up exactly what happened. A stump is all that remains of a tree that homeowners said the...
New developments on the billion-dollar plan to overhaul Gwinnett Place Mall
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A new 3D rendering of the future of Gwinnett Place Mall shows a massive central park, a focus on walkability, a cultural center, and tons of retail and residential buildings. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. County leaders revealed more details...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Warehouse workers in Atlanta accuse Amazon of poor working conditions
Workers at an Amazon warehouse in East Point are voicing complaints about the retailer’s labor practices. They maintain they are being exploited with unsafe working conditions and low wages, longtime employee Karen Tucker says in a statement issued last week, and are demanding an increase in pay. “Livable wages,...
Kroger Closes Another Two Locations In This Area
Henry County Daily Herald
NewCold investment to be largest in Henry County's history
Gov. Brian P. Kemp has announced that NewCold, a global leader in automated storage and cold chain logistics, will build and operate an advanced, large-scale distribution facility in Henry County. This project will create 170 new jobs and deliver more than $333 million in investment — the single-largest investment by a business in Henry County, to date.
idesignarch.com
Stunning Gated Estate in Atlanta with Grand Staircase
This gated estate in Atlanta, Georgia, located in the affluent district of Buckhead, features a magnificent grand staircase. The home offers 16,000 square feet of living space on 2.3 acres of private land. The mansion also includes Brazilian cherry woodwork throughout, an elevator, a recreational room, sauna, tennis court, swimming...
allongeorgia.com
NewCold to Make Henry County’s Single-Largest Investment with State-of-the-Art Distribution Facility
NewCold, a global leader in automated storage and cold chain logistics, will build and operate an advanced, large-scale distribution facility in Georgia. This project will create 170 new jobs and deliver more than $333 million in investment – the single-largest investment by a business in Henry County, to date.
fox5atlanta.com
Mayor spends millions to move residents of dilapidated southeast Atlanta apartments
ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the city will spend up to $9 million to relocate families who have been living in substandard housing. The boarded Forest Cove complex is in southeast Atlanta. Two-hundred-forty families have been moved to other rental complexes and single-family homes inside and outside Atlanta.
The Citizen Online
First, steal a Kia, then try to break into a gun store, then abandon the car
Detectives with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division, are attempting to identify a person of interest in the theft of a motor vehicle and subsequent attempted break-in at Autrey’s Armory off Ga. Highway 314 in north Fayette County. Sheriff Barry Babb said deputies on Sept. 29...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man and woman shoplift multiple items from McDonough Home Depot
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - Henry County police are on the lookout for two suspects wanted for shoplifting from a McDonough Home Depot. Officials say on Oct. 13, the man and woman stole multiple pieces of merchandise from the Home Depot. Police shared photos of the suspects taking by security cameras at...
Nearly 200 pounds of marijuana found in Mercedes van in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Narcotic Units found nearly 200 pounds of marijuana in a Mercedes Benz 14 passenger van on Oct. 20. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to a Facebook post, police arrived to the 4000 block of Clark Howell...
secretatlanta.co
Check Out These 10 Restaurants For Some Of The Best Dishes On Thanksgiving Day
The holidays can be a particularly stressful time of year, but especially when you’re in charge of hosting or cooking. Don’t worry! Don’t panic! Secret Atlanta has the perfect guide to help you plan out your holiday meals this year. whether you’re staying on wanting to go out, these 10 restaurants have what you need this holiday season. Check them out below.
Exclusive: Wellstar to shut East Point clinic, donate to neighbor clinic
Wellstar Health System, which set up an urgent care clinic to replace the hospital services it shuttered at Atlanta Medi...
Henry County Daily Herald
Early voting brings thousands of Henry County residents to polls during kickoff week
Early voting in Henry County brought thousands of residents to the polls last week. The Henry County Elections and Registration Board reported a healthy turnout on its first day of early voting in the county. There were 3,412 residents who showed up to cast in their ballots on Monday, Oct. 17, the first day of the early voting period.
“Psychic” busted in Braselton
Police in Gainesville level charges against a Braselton man accused of defrauding victims while claiming to be a psychic healer. Jackson Ramirez-Reyes faces a half-dozen counts of theft by deception after allegedly scamming a couple out of $70 thousand. From WSB TV…. Police have arrested a Braselton man whom investigators...
Clayton News Daily
Clayton County police looking for runaway teen and man she left with
RIVERDALE — Clayton County police are looking for a man wanted in connection with a runaway teen. According to police, Tanaya Brooks, then 17, ran away with Keandre King, 30, from a home on Hawthrone Drive in Riverdale on May 18, 2022. King is listed on the sex offender registry and is wanted on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and interference with custody.
DeKalb sanitation workers honored for saving teen found in trash cart
Three DeKalb County sanitation workers were honored Tuesday for helping save a young woman's life....
