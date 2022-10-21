Read full article on original website
Related
EW.com
Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look
Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
George Clooney hits red carpet with glam wife Amal as couple turn out to honor Julia Roberts during the Academy Museum Gala in LA
Julia Roberts, the Pretty Woman long known as one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, received the Academy Museum Gala Icon Award at the second annual Academy Museum Of Motion Pictures Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. George Clooney, who has starred alongside Roberts six times during their illustrious careers, and...
Christian Bale says the whole of Hollywood 'owes' their careers to Leonardo DiCaprio passing on movies they star in
Christian Bale says Leonardo DiCaprio is Hollywood's first-choice actor in any film. For example, the actor said the creators of "American Psycho" originally wanted DiCaprio to star. "To this day, any role that anybody gets, it's only because he's passed on it," Bale told GQ.
TMZ.com
Olivia Wilde & Jason Sudeikis' Alleged Dog Walker Talks Losing Gordon
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' dog walker is still reeling from the loss of Gordon, and speaking out about it for the first time ... saying there was no warning her time with the pup was ending. Now, the L.A.-based dog walker's remaining anonymous, but says she was hired by...
Watch: Freddie Prinze Jr. falls for pop star in 'Christmas with You'
"Christmas with You," a holiday romantic comedy starring Aimee Garcia and Freddie Prinze Jr., is coming to Netflix.
Ok Magazine
Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm seemed to be the perfect pair while filming The Morning Show in New York City. On Monday, September 26, the Friends actress and the Mad Man star were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple surrounded by eager fans as cameras rolled for the Apple+ series.
Are Julia Roberts and Danny Moder Still Together? Inside Their Marriage and Family Details
Film icon Julia Roberts married Danny Moder in 2002, years after her first marriage to Lyle Lovett came to an end. The Steel Magnolias actress and the cinematographer decided to start a family together after tying the knot. Keep scrolling for an update on if the pair are still together.
Why Reese Witherspoon Thinks the Time Is Right for Netflix’s New Romance Limited Series ‘From Scratch’
When executive producer and Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon was tasked with casting a performer to play Amy Wheeler in “From Scratch,” Netflix’s limited series adaptation of Tembi Locke’s memoir, she looked no further than her dinner table. Witherspoon was dining across from Zoe Saldaña, who was accompanied by her Italian husband and exchanging bits of dialogue in his native tongue, when she realized the “Avatar” star would be the perfect actor to play Amy. The show is an epic love story about Amy’s whirlwind romance with a hunky Sicilian chef named Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea), who she meets while studying abroad in...
Jennifer Lawrence Spotted on Long Island Set of Upcoming Comedy 'No Hard Feelings'
Jennifer Lawrence is glowing on the set of her upcoming film. On Thursday, the Hunger Games star was spotted filming scenes for her comedy No Hard Feelings in Long Island, New York, alongside costar Andrew Barth Feldman. Lawrence, 32, wore a pink thigh-length dress with matching necklaces and silver heels...
The Berrics Canteen
King of MACBA 5: Wilton Souza Vs. Blake Johnson
The fifth series of MACBA Life‘s annual plaza competition, ‘King Of MACBA,’ is heating up with the latest match. This time it features returning competitor Blake Johnson facing off against newcomer Wilton Souza. Does Johnson get sonned by Souza, or will Wilton wilt under the pressure? Either way, it must be noted that both of these have incredible pop—regs and switch. Watch this exciting match, above!
The Berrics Canteen
Spencer Semien’s ‘Defiance’ Pro Part
Last month, Powell-Peralta turned Spencer Semien—a regular fixture at The Berrics over the past years—pro. ‘Defiance’ is his official pro debut for the brand. Congrats!
Hollywood Flashback: George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ Chemistry Flowed in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’
Twenty-one years before they played exes in 'Ticket to Paradise,' the duo traded zingers in Steven Soderbergh’s heist remake. On their own, they are among Hollywood’s best loved stars. Together, George Clooney and Julia Roberts — who play ex-spouses reunited in Bali for their daughter’s wedding in Ticket to Paradise, out Oct. 21 — have lit up the screen a few times.
Collider
‘Nightbitch’ Begins Filming, Adds ‘Happiest Season’ Star to Amy Adams-Led Comedy-Horror
Filming has begun on the upcoming comedy-horror film, Nightbitch. Additionally, Mary Holland has joined Amy Adams as a cast member in the movie, according to Deadline. Widely known for her recent role as Jane Caldwell in Happiest Season, Holland has also made her mark in the entertainment industry with roles in Senior Year, Blunt Talk, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. At the moment, Holland's role in the upcoming film is currently undisclosed. She will be starring alongside Adams and Scoot McNairy who is known for his roles in Gone Girl, Killing Them Softly, 12 Years a Slave, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Collider previously reported that the project would begin filming this fall; as such, it comes as no surprise that Adams was recently spotted filming on set for the first time in Los Angeles.
First look at Eva Longoria filming Apple TV+ upcoming series ‘Land of Women’
Eva Longoria is in Barcelona, Spain, filming Apple TV+‘s upcoming series “Land of Women,” based on a novel by Sandra Barneda. The series, shot in Spanish and English, also features the beloved actress as executive producer via her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment banner. The six-episode series is a new dramedy...
Comments / 0