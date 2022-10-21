WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It may be the last half of October, but we are making up for the stretch of chillier weather that North Central Wisconsin was enduring during the past week or so. Saturday features a good amount of sun with highs in the mid to upper 60s in the north, and low to mid 70s in Central Wisconsin. A few passing clouds Saturday night and not as chilly. Lows by daybreak in the upper 40s to low 50s north, while in the low to mid 50s in the rest of the region to the south.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO