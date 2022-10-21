Read full article on original website
Early RSV spike causes rise in Wisconsin pediatric hospitalizations
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -It’s a virus that can cause major breathing problems for little kids and older adults. Doctors said RSV is striking earlier than usual this year. Historically Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV peaks during the winter months. But like 2021, this year’s state data shows a steep increase in the fall.
Rome area house damaged in weekend crash
ROME, Wis. (WSAW) - Rome Police said no one was injured after a car struck a house early Saturday morning. Investigators said the crash happened around 3 a.m. Police identified the driver as Colton Bentz, 26, Nekoosa. The crash happened on the 100 block of 14th Drive. Chief Jason Lauby said Bentz will be cited with first offense operating while intoxicated.
First Alert Weather: Wrapping up the weekend on a warm & breezy note
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It may be the last half of October, but we are making up for the stretch of chillier weather that North Central Wisconsin was enduring during the past week or so. Saturday features a good amount of sun with highs in the mid to upper 60s in the north, and low to mid 70s in Central Wisconsin. A few passing clouds Saturday night and not as chilly. Lows by daybreak in the upper 40s to low 50s north, while in the low to mid 50s in the rest of the region to the south.
