Miranda Lambert’s Luxurious $3.98 Million Nashville Mansion For Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]
Miranda Lambert's former mansion in an exclusive part of Nashville is currently up for sale, and pictures reveal a stunning luxury home with gorgeous views. The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 6,261-square-foot house in the Forest Hills section of Music City is currently on the market for $3.98 million, which, according to online real estate sites, breaks down to $636 per square foot and a monthly payment of $24,849.
Alabama law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and Robert Underfinger, 18, were killed in […]
‘She likes to play in the hall’: Mystery of the little girl at the Commodore Hotel
A little girl seen on multiple occasions over the years at the Commodore Hotel in Linden, Tennessee remains a mystery. Especially, if you consider, total strangers, years apart, sharing similar encounters with seemingly the same little girl.
Albino deer hit by car in Chapel Hill returns home
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — An albino deer struck and killed by a car last winter has returned home to the community. The deer was known to many in Chapel Hill as "Ole Caney." He was nearly nine years old—a rare case for an albino deer, who seldom live to maturity.
Former TN state Rep. Jeremy Durham charged with DUI, resisting arrest
Former Tennessee state Rep. Jeremy Durham is facing multiple charges after he was arrested overnight in downtown Nashville.
Nashville Powerball player wins $50,000 in Saturday’s draw
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Nashville won $50,000 from the drawing held on Saturday night. The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Shell, 3701 Nolensville Pike.
This Tennessee City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Orkin released its annual list of the rattiest cities in the U.S., including one city in Tennessee.
This Is The Best Deli In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best delis in the country, including this favorite in Tennessee.
Tennessee girl dies in tragic accident days before her 7th birthday
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the tragic death of a Gladeville Elementary student.
Unhoused people rush to apply for affordable housing as another Nashville waitlist opens
When more spots opened in an affordable housing complex in Nashville, there was a rush of people experiencing homelessness and advocates trying to get on it as soon as possible.
Halloween Trick-or-Treating in Rutherford County
Looking for a safe place to take kids trick or treating? Here are five places in the county that will be offering trick or treating and chances for kids, and adults, to dress up in costume. 1. Trunk or Treat at Child Development Services of Murfreesboro. October 28. 947 Park...
One person shot outside Nashville hotel, police say
An investigation is underway following a shooting that was reported Sunday morning in the Tusculum neighborhood of Nashville.
Man posing as contractor accused of stealing $4K worth of wood from Nashville property
A man accused of posing as a contractor is facing felony theft charges after police say he stole more than $4,000 worth of wood from a property in Nashville.
Crash involving overturned ambulance on Highway 43 in Columbia
A crash involving an overturned ambulance has shut down a section of Highway 43 in Columbia.
Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter arrested in Nashville
A Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter has been arrested. Damian R. Bowden, 49, was arrested earlier this week in Nashville by the U.S. Marshals Service after a six week search, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Bowden is accused of murdering his daughter, 30-year-old Daquanna...
Names Released In Bradshaw Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was southbound when she attempted to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama at the 5000 block of Bradshaw Road and hit his SUV.
‘Not that child’s fault’: Briley Parkway crash shines a light on importance of safeguarding children during school hours
A Wednesday crash on Briley Parkway has left behind a heartbroken family, and the community wondering why four teens were not in school at the time of the incident.
Death investigation after body found in Nashville
Police have roped off areas of a parking lot near the Cambrea Hotel in downtown Nashville, after a body was found.
Woman shot while driving down Murfreesboro Road; Suspect sought
An investigation is underway after a woman suffered a gunshot wound while driving down Murfreesboro Road Monday evening.
RV catches fire blocking lanes on I-40 in Cheatham County
KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 eastbound in the Cheatham County area was reduced to one lane after an RV caught fire. A Cheatham County official said that a recreational 34-foot RV had mechanical issues which caused it to go up in flames. The driver was able to safely...
