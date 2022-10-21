ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Miranda Lambert’s Luxurious $3.98 Million Nashville Mansion For Sale — See Inside! [Pictures]

Miranda Lambert's former mansion in an exclusive part of Nashville is currently up for sale, and pictures reveal a stunning luxury home with gorgeous views. The 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom, 6,261-square-foot house in the Forest Hills section of Music City is currently on the market for $3.98 million, which, according to online real estate sites, breaks down to $636 per square foot and a monthly payment of $24,849.
Alabama law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and Robert Underfinger, 18, were killed in […]
Albino deer hit by car in Chapel Hill returns home

CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — An albino deer struck and killed by a car last winter has returned home to the community. The deer was known to many in Chapel Hill as "Ole Caney." He was nearly nine years old—a rare case for an albino deer, who seldom live to maturity.
Nashville Powerball player wins $50,000 in Saturday’s draw

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Nashville won $50,000 from the drawing held on Saturday night. The winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Shell, 3701 Nolensville Pike.
Names Released In Bradshaw Road Crash

Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was southbound when she attempted to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama at the 5000 block of Bradshaw Road and hit his SUV.
RV catches fire blocking lanes on I-40 in Cheatham County

KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 eastbound in the Cheatham County area was reduced to one lane after an RV caught fire. A Cheatham County official said that a recreational 34-foot RV had mechanical issues which caused it to go up in flames. The driver was able to safely...
