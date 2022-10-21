ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poly-Math share live video for new single Velociter – watch it here!

By Natasha Scharf
 4 days ago

Poly-Math have shared a jazzy live performance video for their new single, Velociter. It's the latest track to be taken from the upcoming album, Zenith , which is out on November 18 via Nice Weather For Airstrikes.

Say the band, “ Velociter is a big track for us – it blends a lot of the big riffery that we think of as a core part of our traditional sound with a lot of the new ideas that have come from having two lead instruments in guitar and saxophone. It's a real energetic high point in the album, and we've loved playing live!"

The eight-track Zenith is the fourth album from the London/Brighton-based proggers and the first to be recorded as a five-piece. They tracked it at The Ranch Production House just outside Southampton with producer Mark Roberts (Toska, Black Peaks, The Physics House Band ). It contains eight tracks

Poly-Math – comprising guitarist Tim Walters, drummer Chris Woollison, bassist Joe Branton, keys Josh Gesner and saxist Chris Olsen – head out on the road this November. Scroll down for the full list of UK and Ireland dates.

UK and Ireland tour 2022

Nov 11: Brighton Green Door Store
Nov 12: London Signature Brew BHR
Nov 16: Bristol Rough Trade
Nov 17: Birmingham Scruffy Murphys
Nov 18: Liverpool Outpost
Nov 19: Cork Fred Zeppelins
Nov 20: Belfast Ulster Sports Club
Nov 21: Galway Loft
Nov 22: Dublin Grand Social
Nov 24: Manchester Satans Hollow
Nov 25: Newcastle Little Buildings
Dec 3: Leicester Forgotten Futures

(Image credit: Press)

