Guilty plea in $1.2 million EDD fraud that filed hundreds of California claims from same address [The Sacramento Bee]
One man charged in an unemployment insurance fraud case that prosecutors say collected. federal court, while a second may plead guilty next week in the case. and involved more than 200 claims filed with EDD from the same. Hyattsville. apartment address, with the state agency ultimately approving payments for 97...
Voice of the people: Bad faith lawsuits create incentive for fraud
While people have spent a generation flocking to the Sunshine State for the chance to live out the American dream, the past decade has seen their homeowner insurance rates spike to a level that is putting responsible homeownership out of reach for millions. One of the biggest reasons is so-called...
Sherman warns the fate of Medicaid expansion is on the ballot [The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester]
Oct. 24—During their third debate Monday, Democratic challenger. said the expansion of Medicaid for 50,000 low-income adults will end next year if voters reelect Gov. hold onto majorities in the Legislature. Sununu called the prediction "boogeyman" politics at its worst, noting a. GOP. -controlled Legislature extended the program in...
After Hurricane Ian – Q&A with Miss. official who oversaw Katrina recovery
Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach) Three days after Hurricane Katrina bludgeoned the Mississippi Gulf Coast , Ashley Edwards. hiked four miles to see what had become of his house. That was as close as Edwards, who was 25 at the time, could get to the home he shared...
U.S. News & World Report: CDPHP Medicare Plans Earn Top Honors in New York State
Albany, N.Y. , Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP is thrilled to announce that its Medicare Advantage plans are among the highest rated in. U.S. News & World Report Medicare Advantage Honor Roll. . U.S. News. uses plan ratings data from the. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. (CMS)...
Federal support for Hurricane Ian recovery nears $1.3 billion
WASHINGTON $1.27 billion in federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments has been provided to the state of. and households to help survivors jumpstart their recovery after Hurricane Ian. FEMA. has provided. $595 million. to households and. $322 million. to the state for emergency response, while the. U.S. Small...
How a missed deadline and one inflammatory word derailed a membership vote on Case contract
Hawk Eye, The (Burlington, IA) Nearly six months have passed since Case New Holland Industrial's 1,100 unionized employees in. went on strike after failing to reach an agreement to replace a six-year contract that expired. April 29. . The two parties remain at an impasse. CNHI, an agriculture and construction...
Health insurance contract back on agenda for Wilkes-Barre City Council [The Times Leader, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.]
Times Leader (Wilkes-Barre, PA) Oct. 25—WILKES-BARRE — The $7.8 million health insurance contract with Highmark is back on. work session agenda for further discussion Tuesday night. Council asked for additional time to review the contract after it was first introduced two weeks ago and pulled from a subsequent...
Western Sky Community Care Helps New Mexico Families Access Infant Formula Amid Supply Shortage
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. , Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the ongoing infant formula shortage, families are experiencing additional stress as they struggle to find nutritious options for their babies. Western Sky Community Care recently donated 75 cans of critically needed infant formula, approximately equal to 1,500 meals, to. First Choice...
Redfin: 58% of homeowners have spent to protect homes from climate threats
(NASDAQ: RDFN) — More than half (58%) of U.S. homeowners have invested in making their homes more resilient to climate threats, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage. This report is based on a survey of roughly 1,000 homeowners commissioned by Redfin in August 2022.
AG Healey's Medicaid Fraud Division Recovers More Than $71 Million in Federal Fiscal Year 2022
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Attorney General Maura Healey announced today that her office's Medicaid Fraud Division recovered more than. during the most recent federal fiscal year, which ended on. September 30. . The Division recovered approximately. $11. for every dollar appropriated by the federal government and the. Massachusetts. legislature...
Florida Blue Selects Amazon Pharmacy as Exclusive Home Delivery Provider
Florida Blue members will have access to low prices on common prescription medications and convenient, free home delivery from. /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Blue will become the first health insurer in the state to offer. Amazon Pharmacy. as their exclusive home delivery service provider for its commercial insured members. Starting. January...
Texas Senate District 3 election
Q1: How will you address the overturn of Roe v. Wade in the upcoming legislative session?. Q2:When it comes to school safety in the aftermath of events like. , what measures should the Legislature pursue to keep it from happening again?. Q3: Does the Legislature need to provide more opportunities...
900,000 Kentuckians to benefit from Medicaid expansion
Mountain Advocate, The (Barbourville, KY) Pitching it as a way to expand the state's workforce, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday the expansion of dental, vision and hearing benefits for 900,000. Kentucky. adults on Medicaid. "One of the major obstacles in getting some people into the workforce is they're simply not...
