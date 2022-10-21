ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Federal support for Hurricane Ian recovery nears $1.3 billion

WASHINGTON $1.27 billion in federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments has been provided to the state of. and households to help survivors jumpstart their recovery after Hurricane Ian. FEMA. has provided. $595 million. to households and. $322 million. to the state for emergency response, while the. U.S. Small...
FLORIDA STATE
AG Healey's Medicaid Fraud Division Recovers More Than $71 Million in Federal Fiscal Year 2022

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Attorney General Maura Healey announced today that her office's Medicaid Fraud Division recovered more than. during the most recent federal fiscal year, which ended on. September 30. . The Division recovered approximately. $11. for every dollar appropriated by the federal government and the. Massachusetts. legislature...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Texas Senate District 3 election

Q1: How will you address the overturn of Roe v. Wade in the upcoming legislative session?. Q2:When it comes to school safety in the aftermath of events like. , what measures should the Legislature pursue to keep it from happening again?. Q3: Does the Legislature need to provide more opportunities...
TEXAS STATE
900,000 Kentuckians to benefit from Medicaid expansion

Mountain Advocate, The (Barbourville, KY) Pitching it as a way to expand the state's workforce, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday the expansion of dental, vision and hearing benefits for 900,000. Kentucky. adults on Medicaid. "One of the major obstacles in getting some people into the workforce is they're simply not...
KENTUCKY STATE
