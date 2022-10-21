ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Stevens, WA

My Clallam County

Sequim Middle School again hit with offensive graffiti as investigation continues

SEQUIM – More disturbing graffiti was found at Sequim Middle School over the weekend. In a letter that went out to parents on Sunday, school officials said, “The graffiti was located on the school’s basketball court and on one classroom door. The graffiti include a racial slur, prejudice labeling of LGBTQ people, two swastikas and vulgar, defamatory language toward females. Private body parts were also drawn.”
SEQUIM, WA
CBS News

RSV cases surge in King County, Causing hospital capacity concerns

SEATTLE - Area hospitals are seeing an early surge of RSV infections, a virus most severely affecting children under age 2. "RSV is on the rise," said Dr. Russell Migita, attending physician and a clinical leader of Emergency Services at Seattle Children's Hospital. "Last week 30% of respiratory viral tests in Seattle Children's Emergency Department (ED) were positive for RSV. In the past, when we've reached 30-40% positivity, we are at peak, which typically lasts for 2 months. Throughout our hospital and urgent care clinics, we are seeing about 20-30 positives per day. This number is likely to go higher."
KING COUNTY, WA
ilovekent.net

Fiery, single-car collision kills Kent man Sunday

A fiery, single-car collision killed a 33-year-old Kent man on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Police say that on Sunday at about 6:20 a.m., Kent Officers and Puget Sound Fire responded to the 21700 block of 68th Ave S. (map below) in response to multiple 911 calls of a serious vehicle collision.
KENT, WA
KING 5

Second suspect arrested after elderly bystander at park killed in drug deal gone bad

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Police arrested the second suspect Saturday in connection to the deadly shooting of an elderly bystander at a Lynnwood park in April. The Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) said Carl Bridgmon, 70, was shot and killed around 2:15 p.m. on April 5 while sitting in his vehicle at Daleway Park, which the retired man enjoyed going to often, according to his family.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

WSP seeks endangered missing man, last seen near Dunlap neighborhood

SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public for help in finding a missing man from Seattle. Authorities say 50-year-old James Kohlhepp was last seen Friday afternoon in the Dunlap neighborhood near S. Henderson St. and Renton Ave. S. James is described as being 5’6", weighing 170...
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent man, 33, dies in single-car crash along 68th Avenue South

A 33-year-old Kent man died after his vehicle struck a tree and caught fire at about 6:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 in the 21700 block of 68th Avenue South. Puget Sound Fire personnel arrived and found a fully engulfed 2014 Dodge Charger with the driver still trapped inside, according to Kent Police. The man was alone in the car.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Burn bans lifted for some counties

WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Bear cubs sheltered in Lynnwood, mother euthanized after attack

The Progressive Animal Welfare Society in Lynnwood is caring for two black bear cubs whose mother was euthanized after attacking a woman in Leavenworth on Saturday. The woman had let out her dog at around 7:00 a.m. when an adult female bear charged her, the Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Death investigation underway near Maple Valley

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A death investigation is underway near Maple Valley, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. The death was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Detectives with the King County Major Crimes Unit are at the scene in the 20800 block of Kerriston Road processing evidence.
MAPLE VALLEY, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: Police search for teens responsible for spree of robberies, random attacks in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Police are working to identify a group of teenagers who committed a series of violent robberies in and around Lakewood earlier this week. The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is warning people in Lakewood and Tacoma to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity. Based on the surveillance video from each incident, the suspects are dangerous and appear to attack at random. The victims' ages range between 18 and 78 years old.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KING-5

Suspect in killing of beloved Seattle community leader held without bail

SEATTLE — The suspect in the killing of a Seattle community leader was ordered to be held without bail at his first court appearance on Friday on probable cause for first-degree murder among multiple other pending charges. The judge sided with the King County Prosecutor that the suspect, identified...
SEATTLE, WA
