Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
My Clallam County
Sequim Middle School again hit with offensive graffiti as investigation continues
SEQUIM – More disturbing graffiti was found at Sequim Middle School over the weekend. In a letter that went out to parents on Sunday, school officials said, “The graffiti was located on the school’s basketball court and on one classroom door. The graffiti include a racial slur, prejudice labeling of LGBTQ people, two swastikas and vulgar, defamatory language toward females. Private body parts were also drawn.”
Man drops ID info after allegedly trying to rob Bellingham bank
A bank employee said the man walked into the bank and announced, “This is a bank robbery,” according to police.
CBS News
RSV cases surge in King County, Causing hospital capacity concerns
SEATTLE - Area hospitals are seeing an early surge of RSV infections, a virus most severely affecting children under age 2. "RSV is on the rise," said Dr. Russell Migita, attending physician and a clinical leader of Emergency Services at Seattle Children's Hospital. "Last week 30% of respiratory viral tests in Seattle Children's Emergency Department (ED) were positive for RSV. In the past, when we've reached 30-40% positivity, we are at peak, which typically lasts for 2 months. Throughout our hospital and urgent care clinics, we are seeing about 20-30 positives per day. This number is likely to go higher."
ilovekent.net
Fiery, single-car collision kills Kent man Sunday
A fiery, single-car collision killed a 33-year-old Kent man on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Police say that on Sunday at about 6:20 a.m., Kent Officers and Puget Sound Fire responded to the 21700 block of 68th Ave S. (map below) in response to multiple 911 calls of a serious vehicle collision.
Second suspect arrested after elderly bystander at park killed in drug deal gone bad
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Police arrested the second suspect Saturday in connection to the deadly shooting of an elderly bystander at a Lynnwood park in April. The Lynnwood Police Department (LPD) said Carl Bridgmon, 70, was shot and killed around 2:15 p.m. on April 5 while sitting in his vehicle at Daleway Park, which the retired man enjoyed going to often, according to his family.
Bellingham Police arrest man on suspicion of second-degree murder in Roosevelt shooting
Bags of white powder field tested positive for the presence of cocaine and 1,000 blue pills thought to be laced with fentanyl were found at the scene of the Oct. 16 shooting.
q13fox.com
WSP seeks endangered missing man, last seen near Dunlap neighborhood
SEATTLE - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public for help in finding a missing man from Seattle. Authorities say 50-year-old James Kohlhepp was last seen Friday afternoon in the Dunlap neighborhood near S. Henderson St. and Renton Ave. S. James is described as being 5’6", weighing 170...
Suspect charged with first-degree murder for shooting death of beloved Seattle community leader
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The video playing above of Leffall's first court appearance originally aired on Oct. 21, 2022. The suspect accused of killing beloved community leader D'Vonne Pickett Jr. was charged Monday for the murder and other violent crimes in King County. Ashton Christopher Leffall is charged with...
kentreporter.com
Kent man, 33, dies in single-car crash along 68th Avenue South
A 33-year-old Kent man died after his vehicle struck a tree and caught fire at about 6:20 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 in the 21700 block of 68th Avenue South. Puget Sound Fire personnel arrived and found a fully engulfed 2014 Dodge Charger with the driver still trapped inside, according to Kent Police. The man was alone in the car.
Agency finds possible cause of seaplane crash that killed 10
U.S. investigators said Monday they have found a potential cause of a seaplane crash that killed 10 people off an island in Washington state last month.
q13fox.com
Burn bans lifted for some counties
WASHINGTON - With the recent rain and cooler temperatures, burn bans for some areas in Puget Sound have been lifted. On Monday morning, the county-wide safety burn ban for unincorporated Pierce County was lifted. County officials said lifting the ban does not affect those areas in Pierce County where burning is prohibited because of environmental or pollution laws, or in areas where the local fire district limits or prohibits burning. Burning in those areas is still not allowed.
Tacoma Police searching for suspects in drive-by shooting
Tacoma Police hope the public recognizes the suspects involved in a drive-by shooting. Detectives say Oct. 2, at 7:38 p.m., a white Volkswagon Jetta and a gray Honda Accord were loitering in the parking lot of Billy B’s Tavern at 1213 S 56th Street. The pictured red Honda Civic...
MyNorthwest.com
Bear cubs sheltered in Lynnwood, mother euthanized after attack
The Progressive Animal Welfare Society in Lynnwood is caring for two black bear cubs whose mother was euthanized after attacking a woman in Leavenworth on Saturday. The woman had let out her dog at around 7:00 a.m. when an adult female bear charged her, the Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital.
q13fox.com
'Something needs to change:' Car theft victim confronts thieves when deputies don't respond
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup man is calling for change after he says he had to confront suspects who stole his wife's car when law enforcement didn't respond until the day after they were called. Michael Wilson said someone stole his wife's car out of their driveway on Oct. 13....
q13fox.com
Man robbing iconic game store at gunpoint tells employee he has a reason for alleged crime
SEATTLE - The Chinatown-International District is home to the oldest retro video game store in the Pacific Northwest, Pink Gorilla Games. The store has been at corner of South King Street and 6th for 17 years and have no desire to relocate according to the owner Cody. Like many local...
Death investigation underway near Maple Valley
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — A death investigation is underway near Maple Valley, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. The death was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Detectives with the King County Major Crimes Unit are at the scene in the 20800 block of Kerriston Road processing evidence.
Suspect in shooting death of Central District business owner ordered to be held without bail
The suspect who was booked Thursday in the shooting death of Central District business owner D’Vonne Pickett, Jr. made his first appearance in court Friday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced. Prosecutors argued that 31-year-old Ashton Christopher Leffall was “incredibly dangerous” and should be held without bail....
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Police search for teens responsible for spree of robberies, random attacks in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Police are working to identify a group of teenagers who committed a series of violent robberies in and around Lakewood earlier this week. The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is warning people in Lakewood and Tacoma to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity. Based on the surveillance video from each incident, the suspects are dangerous and appear to attack at random. The victims' ages range between 18 and 78 years old.
KING-5
Suspect in killing of beloved Seattle community leader held without bail
SEATTLE — The suspect in the killing of a Seattle community leader was ordered to be held without bail at his first court appearance on Friday on probable cause for first-degree murder among multiple other pending charges. The judge sided with the King County Prosecutor that the suspect, identified...
Parade of storms bring return of autumn normalcy to the West
Rain is in the forecast every day this week in Seattle and Portland, Oregon. Snow is falling in the mountains. Temperatures are struggling to get out of the 50s. Forecasters eye not just one weather system heading their way but several. Autumn normalcy has finally returned to the Northwest.
MyNorthwest
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 2