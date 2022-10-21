Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Lion
EUGENE, Ore. -- Lion might meow instead of roar, but this fluffy old fellow is still proud and looking for a home to call his own. Lion is a sweet, fluffy 13-year-old orange tabby cat with a big, sweet personality. He loves lap time, and he’s got a knack for putting his little hand up when he wants some pets. Greenhill Humane Society staff say his long, gorgeous mane will need regular grooming to keep him healthy and handsome.
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Event Promises an Exploding Whale-of-a-Good Time in Nov.
(Florence, Oregon) – You could say it's a “whale of a holiday” on the Oregon coast. (Photo of Florence area Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That time of year again approaches when people all around the world still say “Happy Exploding Whale Day,” in a kooky tongue-in-cheek reference to one of Oregon's most notorious goof-ups. On November 12, it will have been 52 years since what was then called the Oregon Highway Department attempted to get rid of a whale carcass at Florence in a most unique and unsuccessful way.
kezi.com
Trick-or-treating in Western Oregon
OREGON – It’s time to plan your Halloween! Different towns have trick-or-treating at different times in October, and some have other special events planned for the spookiest time of the year. Keep an eye on this space for information on when is the best time to go trick-or-treating in a town near you.
kezi.com
Local church holding football-season toilet paper drive to help the homeless
EUGENE, Ore. -- A local church is hosting a football-season “Drive for the End Zone” for homeless people, and they’re looking for some of the less glamorous end zone supplies. Emmaus Lutheran Church members wanted to help folks without homes, so they asked volunteers at First Place...
kezi.com
OSU and HP partner to bring computer chips jobs to Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State University is teaming up with Hewlett Packard to try and provide more manufacturing and semiconductor jobs in Oregon. Computer chips have become an essential part of everyday life. They’re found in numerous common appliances like phones, printers, computers and many more. For decades the United States was a leader in manufacturing chips before it was surpassed by far east competitors in Taiwan and Singapore. Now, the Chips and Science Act of 2022 invests billions of dollars over the next five years to help the US regain a leading position in semiconductor chip manufacturing.
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
kqennewsradio.com
NEW SCOTTSBURG BRIDGE HAS LIGHTED PYLONS
The new Scottsburg Bridge on Oregon Highway 38, now features lighted pylons at each end of the structure, to help light up the area for those passing through. A release from the Oregon Department of Transportation said lined with steep hills and tall trees, the highway can be a dark and challenging drive for some travelers.
kezi.com
A sigh of relief: Oakridge residents can breathe easier as air quality improves
OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- Relief. That's what the people of Oakridge, Westfir, and High Prairie are feeling as the air quality keeps getting better. This is thanks to the wet and cooler weather, according to crews battling the Cedar Creek Fire. Longtime residents like Tim Wright said this is what they've...
klcc.org
Crumb Together announces decision to shutter at end of 2022
A Eugene cookie-shop that was targeted by anti-maskers last year plans to close for good soon. Crumb Together has been in the downtown area for over a decade. But co-owner Tony Stirpe told KLCC that he and his wife, Deirdre, will shutter their business at the end of this year. He said the downtown area is too dangerous.
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Eugene Oregon
Eugene, a city of roughly 170,000 people, is the third largest city in Oregon. Located in the southern Willamette Valley in Oregon, Eugene is well-known for its sites, events and people. Some of the most famous attractions in Eugene include sports stadiums and fields and the University of Oregon. Eugene also has museums, gardens and nearby natural destinations.
klcc.org
Burn Season begins in Lane County and others
This weekend’s change in weather has flipped the switch on outdoor burning bans. LRAPA spokesperson Travis Knudsen told KLCC outdoor burn season for Lane County normally runs for the entire month of October, but the start had been delayed because of continued fire danger. “With the arrival of rain...
Lebanon-Express
Rural organizing comes to Corvallis city core
Corvallis’ conversations about its downtown unhoused populations are about to get a little bit country. Aleita Hass-Holcombe stood between two sheet-like signs Saturday, Oct. 22, the language to her right describing Josephine County residents’ rebuff of right-wing militias in 2015. To the right of the long-time city homeless...
KATU.com
Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington
Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
Armed protesters target Oregon Drag Queen Storytime
At least one person was injured when dozens of protesters and supporters clashed prior to an event at Old Nick's Pub in Eugene. KMTR's Kendall Bartley reports.Oct. 25, 2022.
True Crime Tuesday: What happened to Michael Bryson?
On this week's True Crime Tuesday, the Lane County Sheriff's Office needs help in the disappearance of 27-year-old Michael Bryson.
kqennewsradio.com
ANDERSON MARKET TO CLOSE OCTOBER 24TH
After decades operating as a neighborhood convenience store, Anderson Market on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg will close next Monday October 24th, as progress continues to build a new store and a fuel station in the same location. Tom Rodgers of Rogers Engineering in Roseburg is leading the project. The...
kezi.com
Gubernatorial candidates talk reproductive health, homelessness and Measure 110
EUGENE, Ore. -- As election day approaches, Democrat gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek is visiting Eugene Monday to talk reproductive rights. This comes after the final debate with rival candidates Betsy Johnson, I-Ore., and Christine Drazan, R-Ore. Kotek’s campaign says she will focus on issues surrounding abortion in several visits to...
kezi.com
Lane County officials remind voters to be wary of intimidation tactics
EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County elections officials say that with increasing reports of groups planning to “watch” official ballot drop boxes in Oregon and reports of contentious interactions around voting in other places, they want to remind local voters of their rights when it comes to voting. “Every...
KTVL
Tensions erupt between protesters in Eugene after word spread of drag show involving child
EUGENE, Ore. — Tensions erupted outside a Eugene pub Sunday morning after word spread of a drag queen event involving an 11-year-old child. The controversial event gained national attention and attracted hundreds of people to Old Nick’s Pub. A portion of Washington Street was shut down as protesters...
klcc.org
Prickly confrontations happen outside Eugene pub, but drag queen story time event goes on without a hitch
About 50 protesters showed up outside Old Nick’s Pub in Eugene Sunday. Right-wing influencers fired up many in the crowd days in advance by highlighting an 11-year-old performer’s participation in a drag queen story time event. The story was circulated through Twitter, Fox News, and the Daily Caller, among others.
Comments / 1