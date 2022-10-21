Taylor Swift fans are convinced the singer has revealed the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ unborn baby in her latest album, Midnights.Throughout her career, the 32-year-old singer has become known for dropping easter eggs and subtle clues within her lyrics for Swifties to dissect. Now, fans believe Swift has dropped yet another hint. This time, it’s supposedly the name of her pals Lively and Reynolds’ fourth baby.The line in question comes from “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” the fourth track off Swift’s newest album, Midnights. In the song, Swift sings: “I see the great escape, so long,...

9 HOURS AGO