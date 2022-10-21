Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Related
Elle
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Show Off Their Fall Date Style During a Very Rare Outing in NYC
Less than four days before Midnights’ release, Taylor Swift and her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn, signaled to paparazzi and fans alike that their love story is still very much ongoing. Swift and Alwyn were photographed walking in New York City on Monday with their fall fashion on display. Swift wore a plaid mini skirt, long dark sweater, and dark Calzedonia tights with hoop earrings. Alwyn, meanwhile, wore a green sweater, jeans, and black-rimmed glasses. He also carried a notebook because why not?
Elle
Taylor Swift’s ‘High Infidelity’ Lyrics—and That ‘April 29’ Line—Seem to Recount End of Calvin Harris Romance
Taylor Swift’s DJ ex Calvin Harris wasn’t spared on her Midnights album, it seems. Swift painted a brutal picture of the end of their relationship, suggesting she did indeed leave him for another man with her “April 29” reference. Swift and Harris dated for a little over a year and had a very public relationship.
People
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Step Out in N.Y.C. Ahead of 'Midnights' Release
Taylor Swift previously said the upcoming track "Lavender Haze" is partially inspired by "my relationship for six years" Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are taking a bite out of the Big Apple! Just days before the release of her upcoming 10th studio album Midnights, the "Willow" singer and her actor boyfriend were photographed on a walk in New York City. Swift, 32, wore a long black sweater, plaid skirt and black tights with a recycled Ralph Lauren bag from 2010 as she smiled next to Alwyn, 31, who donned...
Bridget Moynahan Shares Cryptic Post About Breakup As Things Reportedly Get Nasty Between Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady's ex, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic post about a breakup on Instagram amid the NFL icon and Gisele Bündchen's divorce rumors. As the couple reportedly hired their respective lawyers, does the actress' post refer to the two?
People
Taylor Swift Transforms into Sparkly Cinderella in Star-Studded 'Bejeweled' Music Video — Watch
Laura Dern, the HAIM sisters and Dita Von Teese are among the celebs cameoing in Taylor Swift's twist on the classic Cinderella story Swifties were gifted with a magical treat when the clock struck 12 a.m. overnight! "Bejeweled," Taylor Swift's second video from Midnights, dropped in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and the singer-songwriter's "twist on a Cinderella story" has a little of everything. "I want[ed] to make a video that was just for the fans who like certain things like glitter and Easter eggs and lots of little cameos," Swift, 32...
Taylor Swift Suits Up in Chevron Prints and Teases ‘Midnights’ Tour on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’
Taylor Swift sat down in businesswear to discuss her new album on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday. The songstress wore a chevron-print suit by Dorothee Schumacher, which featured a turtleneck top, blazer and trousers. The ensemble was styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer, a longtime collaborator with Swift. For accessories, Swift wore black suede Jimmy Choo boots, a pair of silver hoop earrings and a silver ring with a black stone. She sported black smoky-eye makeup and her signature red lipstick. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos of...
The Independent
Taylor Swift fans believe Midnights lyrics may reveal name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ fourth baby
Taylor Swift fans are convinced the singer has revealed the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ unborn baby in her latest album, Midnights.Throughout her career, the 32-year-old singer has become known for dropping easter eggs and subtle clues within her lyrics for Swifties to dissect. Now, fans believe Swift has dropped yet another hint. This time, it’s supposedly the name of her pals Lively and Reynolds’ fourth baby.The line in question comes from “You’re On Your Own, Kid,” the fourth track off Swift’s newest album, Midnights. In the song, Swift sings: “I see the great escape, so long,...
Elle
Taylor Swift Coyly Addresses Joe Alwyn Engagement Rumors in Her ‘Midnights’ Lyrics
If there’s a leading man in Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights, it’s definitely Joe Alwyn, who takes center stage in the album’s more positive, romantic tracks. (Alwyn even co-wrote “Sweet Nothing” with her, under his pseudonym William Bowery.) The two have dated for six years now, and in the past year engagement rumors have swirled around every one of their public appearances.
TODAY.com
Taylor Swift cast famous actors to play her future children in ‘Anti-Hero’ music video
Taylor Swift stopped everything in her new “Anti-Hero” music video to deliver a two-minute comedy sketch about her own funeral, and fans are still reeling — especially after seeing who Swift cast to play her grown children. The funny sketch imagines Swift’s future memorial service, and plays...
Watch Taylor Swift's reaction when Jimmy Fallon mentions she hasn't toured in 4 years
During Taylor Swift's first late night interview since the release of her record-breaking album "Midnights," the singer-songwriter teases a possible upcoming tour while chatting with host Jimmy Fallon.
Why Are People Calling Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" Music Video Fatphobic?
"It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me," sings Taylor Swift in "Anti-Hero" the third track on her latest album "Midnights." And since the release of the music video, parts of the internet agree that yes, the problem is... Taylor Swift. At least when it comes to fatphobia. "Anti-hero" was...
Taylor Swift Songs Are Actually a Treasure Trove of Baby Name Inspo
Taylor Swift’s poetic lyrics and cottagecore vibe lends itself to some beautiful baby names. Just ask Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, whose daughters’ names, James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, are all mentioned in Swift’s “Betty” from Folklore. The song isn’t about the little girls, but Swift did use their names to enrich the story, which is pretty cool.
TODAY.com
All of the best reactions to Taylor Swift's 'Midnights'
After the magical and chaotic night that was the Oct. 21 release of "Midnights," Taylor Swift's 10th studio album (which crashed Spotify upon its release,) the Swifties have been deployed to share their thoughts on the internet. Appropriately, Swift released the original 13 tracks on the album at midnight on...
A.V. Club
Casket company takes full, appropriately ghoulish advantage of appearing in a Taylor Swift video
It’s not only obsessive Taylor Swift fans who are picking through every minute detail and accompanying bit of promo material associated with her latest album, Midnights. The casket makers of America, it turns out, are also paying close attention to Swift’s latest offering—and finding, in the process, that the video for the record’s “Anti-Hero” includes the appearance of a burial product they’re very excited to see recognized.
Us Weekly
Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston: The Way They Were
So long, Hiddleswift! Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston called it quits on their whirlwind romance in September 2016 after three months of dating — but the memory of their brief love affair lives on. At the time of their breakup, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, “[Taylor] was the...
Elle
Taylor Swift’s ‘Glitch’ Lyrics Express Her Disbelief Over Her and Joe Alwyn’s 6-Year Relationship
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s Relationship Timeline. Taylor Swift didn’t go without devoting one of her bonus “3 A.M. Edition” tracks off Midnights to her partner of six years, Joe Alwyn. The singer seemingly explored her own surprise that their relationship became the great love story it has in “Glitch.” Swift and Alwyn started dating in fall 2016, the summer after she was “canceled” by the Kim Kardashian-Kanye West Snapchat scandal.
The FADER
Taylor Swift shares Cinderella-esque “Bejeweled” video and teases upcoming tour plans
Taylor Swift has shared the official video for her Midnights song "Bejeweled." The self-directed visual is Swift's take on Cinderella involving a talent contest in place of a glass slipper narrative. Hollywood actress Laura Dern as Swift's stepmom and the members of HAIM as her stepsisters. Midnights producer Jack Antanoff also makes a cameo appearance alongside Dita Von Teese and make-up mogul Pat McGrath.
TODAY.com
Why Taylor Swift fans are searching for where she was on April 29
"Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?" Swifties are, in fact, desperately trying to figure out where Taylor Swift was on every April 29th since 1989. Swift dropped the lyric referencing the date on "High Infidelity," one of the seven bonus tracks for her newest album, "Midnights," sending her fans into overdrive to find the meaning of the date in the singer's life. Here's what they've discovered so far.
jambroadcasting.com
Music notes: Jewel, Lance Bass, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles
Jewel says winter isn’t coming, it’s already here. The Alaska native shared a TikTok of all the snow dumped on her porch. “Came home to a snow storm,” she explained, showing off her personal winter wonderland. Lance Bass honored the late Leslie Jordan, who died...
cheddar.com
Trending: Taylor Swift Releases 'Midnights,' Delaney Rowe Talks TikTok, & Chloë Grace Moretz Stops By
Trending breaks down the top viral headlines, content creator Delaney Rowe talks all things TikTok, and 'The Peripheral' cast chats new Prime Video series. The team also plays This Week In Trivia!
Comments / 0