Edmonds School District welcomes community to participate in superintendent search survey
The Edmonds School District is in the process of an extensive search — in partnership with GB Recruiting — to find its next superintendent and invites the community to share its input via this Superintendent Search Survey. The Edmonds School Board is leading the search with the support...
Community invited to Snohomish County Healthy Forest Day in McCollum Park Nov. 5
Snohomish County Healthy Forest Project and Forterra are hosting a Healthy Forest Day on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at McCollum Park in South Everett. No experience is necessary for participants in the Nov. 5 event, and tools, gloves and training are provided. Activities include planting young trees and plants, removing weeds (blackberries and ivy), spreading mulch and more. The event is open to people of all ages.
City of Mountlake Terrace 2023-24 budget presentations, hearings scheduled
Autumn is budget season for many cities, and Mountlake Terrace has been working on the 2023-24 biennial budget. Before it can be adopted, the two-year budget undergoes an intensive review. Below are the proposed dates for budget presentations and public hearings (subject to change per city council request):. 7 p.m....
Ballinger Park trail paving complete, but area still closed
The City of Mountlake Terrace reported Monday that while the Ballinger Park trail has been paved, the project area will remain closed until grass coverage is re-established. As we noted earlier, playground equipment is on site and being installed. Remaining work includes the concrete slab, rubber surfacing and fence, the city said.
Fitness Corner: Audit and edit your fitness regimen for winter
Lately, it hasn’t felt in the Seattle area as though winter is near (and hardly even fall) although this may have changed by the time this column is published. In fact, this is the perfect time to take a good look at your current exercise program and think about how you may want to prepare for a smooth transition into colder darker weather.
High school sports roundup for Oct. 21-22, 2022
In a battle for third place in the Wesco 3A South Division, the Warriors pulled away with the victory and captured the No. 3 seed. The win sets Edmonds-Woodway up to host the No. 5 seed in the Wesco 3A North Division, Oak Harbor, next Friday with the winner advancing to the District playoffs the following week. The Hawks wrapped up the regular season with the No. 4 seed and will host the No. 4 seed from the North — Marysville Pilchuck — with the winner also advancing.
Edmonds police arrest Mountlake Terrace man following standoff at Hwy 99 hotel
Edmonds police arrested a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace man on charges of burglary, assault and harassment after a two-and-a-half-hour standoff at a Highway 99 hotel early Sunday morning. No one was injured during the incident. Edmonds police spokesperson Sgt. Josh McClure confirmed that the man had previously been trespassed from America’s...
