In a battle for third place in the Wesco 3A South Division, the Warriors pulled away with the victory and captured the No. 3 seed. The win sets Edmonds-Woodway up to host the No. 5 seed in the Wesco 3A North Division, Oak Harbor, next Friday with the winner advancing to the District playoffs the following week. The Hawks wrapped up the regular season with the No. 4 seed and will host the No. 4 seed from the North — Marysville Pilchuck — with the winner also advancing.

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO