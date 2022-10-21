Read full article on original website
Julia Fox's DIY Towel Dress Tutorial Is Giving 'Mad Max' Vibes
Julia Fox has dropped another DIY fashion tutorial on TikTok and it may be her best one yet. With just two safety pins, a pair of scissors, and her trademark wit and fashion savvy, the Uncut Gems actor transformed an oversized beach towel into a stylish mini dress. While unconventional, Fox’s DIY towel dress is actually really cute and doesn’t require a single stitch. Everyone loves an environmentally-friendly no-sew moment, especially one that helps you keep dry after a dip in the pool.
15 Obnoxious Neighbors Who Clearly Never Learned The Phrase "Mind Your Business"
“It bothers me that my neighbor takes a shower between 9 and 11 p.m. I asked her to shower early, and she does not obey me. It is very late, and the sound of the shower takes away my peace.”
Zanab & Cole From Love Is Blind Have 1 Major Thing In Common
Love Is Blind Season 3 is in full swing and couples are already popping the question. Zanab Jaffrey was pictured in the new season’s trailer in a wedding dress so you already know she’ll be walking down the aisle. Zanab made plenty of connections in the pods, but she really hit it off with Cole Barnett. Will they find love? Before diving into their relationship, here’s what you need to know about the 32-year-old reality star’s real job, Instagram, and facts.
Wait, Did Taylor Swift Reveal The Name Of Blake Lively's 4th Baby?
Taylor Swift is no stranger to Easter eggs. The Grammy-winning singer has been known to drop hints about upcoming projects or other personal details that Swifties waste no time in deciphering. Fans’ latest discovery might be the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ next child. The answer...
So, Who Is Taylor Swift’s “Karma” Really About?
There are so many theories about who each song on Midnights could possibly be about. As for “Karma,” fans think Taylor Swift could have been inspired by her infamous feuds with Kanye West and Scooter Braun to pen the track. Once you look closer at the song’s lyrics, you’ll be thinking the same thing.
John Mayer's Zodiac Sign Reveals What He's Like As A Partner
Let’s talk about the man behind the song “Why You No Love Me,” aka John Mayer. The musician has been in the spotlight since the early 2000s, and his love life has gotten almost as much attention as his lyrics. The 45-year-old musician has dated celebs like Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, and Mayer’s zodiac sign reveals exactly what kind of partner he is — at least, according to the stars.
Is Taylor Swift’s “High Infidelity” About Calvin Harris?
Taylor Swift held nothing back on Midnights. Apart from appearing to reference her infamous feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, as well as her fallout with Scooter Braun throughout the album, fans think Swift’s bonus track, “High Infidelity” is about her ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris. The stars...
Taylor Adorned The “Bejeweled” MV With A “Psychotic” Amount Of Easter Eggs
On Oct. 25, Taylor Swift surprised fans by dropping her “Bejeweled” music video, which puts an interesting twist on the fairytale classic Cinderella. As always, fans dissected the video for hidden details, and what they found was, well, a cornucopia of sparkly secret messages. While on The Tonight...
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Are “Super Strong,” Source Says
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn might not talk about their relationship, like, ever, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering about their current status. (Ahem, cue the theories about secret weddings.) So, how are Swift and Alwyn really doing? Based on the lyrics in Midnights, it sounds like they’re as in love as ever, and a source told Entertainment Tonight that their relationship is “super strong.”
What Is A Moonstone Aura? Taylor Swift’s “Bejeweled” Lyric, Explained
Taylor Swift has dropped a new album, and it’s breaking all kinds of records. Just like previous Swift albums, Midnights has whipped fans into a frenzy with internet theories abound. Is “Vigilante Sh*t” about Kimye or Scooter Braun? Is “Question…?” about Harry Styles or Karlie Kloss? Are we all the anti-heroes in our own lives? Midnights swirls around themes of true love, karma, self-awareness, societal expectations, and introspection. Then there’s “Bejeweled,” a feel-good anthem for anyone who’s ever felt taken for granted.
Mountain Dew’s New Mystery Flavor Will Be Revealed SO Soon
Fall brings so many fun drink options your way that it can be hard to choose between, say, a PSL or Mountain Dew’s mystery Voo-Dew flavor. No worries: you can have both, but if you’ve got questions about the soda’s 2022 Halloween flavor, you’re in the right place. Elite Daily tasted the mystery Mountain Dew flavor, so you can prepare your taste buds before you try. Here's what you need to know about Mountain Dew's Voo-Dew 2022 flavor, from a review breaking down the taste to where to buy it — and when the mystery will be revealed.
How To Make TikTok's Sushi Bake For A Potluck-Worthy Dish
Let’s be real: there are probably countless times when you’re craving sushi, but you just don’t have the budget for ordering delivery or the skills to make your own rolls at home. You might even be hosting a dinner party with your besties and looking for something new to serve up to impress them all. Whatever the situation, you need to know how to make TikTok’s sushi bake at home. This simple TikTok recipe that’s going viral has everything you love about restaurant sushi rolls — but in one giant baking dish to serve or snack on.
Where To Watch All The Holiday Specials Halloween-Christmas - Free!
The Gilmore Girls Holiday Pop-Up Features Real Stars Hollow Sets
There’s no better place to spend the holidays than Stars Hollow. Just like Lorelai Gilmore, you may love the wintertime and can “smell snow” before the first flake even falls. To get you into the Gilmore Girls spirit, celebrate the holidays in Stars Hollow at the Gilmore Girls holiday pop-up from Warner Bros. Studio, which features real sets, costumes, and props from the series.
