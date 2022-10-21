ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Ag. Secretary invites residents to 2023 Pa. Farm Show reception

By James Wesser
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YrhL8_0ii75Ks500

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding invited residents to celebrate the state’s multi-billion dollar agriculture industry at the 107th PA Farm Show’s PA Preferred Reception.

“This year’s Farm Show theme, Rooted in Progress , invites visitors to explore the breadth of Pennsylvania agriculture, our heritage, and the innovations driving us forward,” said Secretary Redding. “We invite Pennsylvanians to celebrate all of this and more at the PA Preferred Reception, the PA Farm Show’s official first event, where they can taste the bounty of Pennsylvania agriculture.”

The PA Preferred Reception will be held on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. Tickets are $40 and include admission, parking, food and drinks, and a short program, according to the release.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

More information, including ticketing details , can be found at farmshow.pa.gov . RSVP for the event on Facebook .

Capitol rioter from Pa. gets prison for attacks on journalist, police

PA Preferred members or other organizations interested in supporting this event through in-kind product donations can offer contributions to the proposed menu. A wide range of sponsorship opportunities is also available. Supporting organizations will have names or logos displayed during the event and receive complimentary tickets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces Nearly $45 Million in New Funding to Support the Success of Communities Across Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced nearly $45 million in new Community Development Block Grant-CARES Act (CDBG-CV) funding to support community improvements that will help enhance the quality of life for residents. “This funding will allow communities to make a variety of infrastructure updates,” said Gov. Wolf. “Whether...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Farm Show Asks Pennsylvanians, ‘Oh, Say, Can You Sing?’

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding today invited singers statewide to enter “Oh, Say, Can You Sing?”, a star-spangled sing-off to win a chance to inspire 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show visitors with their voices. Each morning of the Farm Show will feature a talented Pennsylvanian, or group of Pennsylvanians, singing the national anthem […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
lebtown.com

The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County

Here are the most recent food safety violations in Lebanon County, as documented by Pennsylvania’s Department of Agriculture. Inspections are taken as a “snapshot” of the day and time, and should not necessarily be taken as overall indicators of an establishment’s cleanliness. Violations are often corrected prior to the inspector leaving the site. Restaurants were found to be in compliance unless otherwise noted.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania to auction off unclaimed property

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania will be auctioning off unclaimed property from the state's treasury vault this week. Related video above: Pa. Treasury returned more than $135 million in unclaimed property last year. Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity announced that the next online auction will happen Wednesday, Oct. 26, and Friday,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Entomologist asks PA hunters for help in deer ‘keds’ research effort

University Park, Pa. — A Penn State entomologist is asking Pennsylvania deer hunters for help with research on biting flies that are active in the fall, which may be vectors of dangerous disease. Michael Skvarla, associate professor of entomology and biology in the College of Agricultural Sciences, wants to document the locations and prevalence of these “keds” in an effort to determine whether they pose risks to human health. Research has suggested that the insects, an introduced species of biting fly originally found in Europe,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Cambria County students named to New Young Ambassador program

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful (KPB) today announced the slate of Young Ambassadors of Pennsylvania for 2022-2023. Two Cambria County seniors were among those chosen for the program. Jensen Westrick from Central Cambria High School; and Maddie Ostinowsky, from Bishop Carroll Catholic High School were […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Contaminated milk, cheese sold in Midstate should be discarded

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is warning consumers to get rid of raw whole milk or chocolate milk, as well as some cheese products, sold in Midstate stores under the BeiHollow label. Consumers should immediately discard BeiHollow raw whole milk or chocolate milk sold between Oct. 12 and 21 in […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Centre County doctors hold “Real Doctors Against Oz” event

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A press conference led by Dr. David Werner, MD who was joined by a group of doctors from across Centre County. The press conference was held on Monday, Oct. 24 to highlight inconsistencies in Oz’s career, including his stance on abortion and how he supported debunked supplements on his television […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Record fish caught in Pennsylvania

(STACKER)– Anglers all over the world gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. Record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

As Nov. 8 election approaches, Wolf and Pa. lawmakers look to push through massive tax incentives for natural gas

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and top state lawmakers are hurriedly negotiating a massive economic development package that would encourage natural gas development in Pennsylvania. The proposed credits, totaling $180 million a year, are aimed at different industries including...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

Best Time to Visit the Pennsylvania Amish in Lancaster County

- Amish Country, Pennsylvania, is a fascinating area of Pennsylvania that a lot of people visit each year. You can take a Heritage Tour and learn about the traditions of the Amish people. You can also take a traditional buggy ride. The guides use horse-drawn equipment and a traditional buggy, so you can authentically experience country life. There is also a free petting zoo and a miniature horse farm. There are also card rides and saddle rides.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy