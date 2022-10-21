Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin, Penn State face unique challenge trying to replicate CJ Stroud's abilities in Week 9 practices
James Franklin has to find out a way to get his team ready to face C.J. Stroud on Saturday. Stroud isn’t an easy guy to prepare for. Franklin has been trying to figure out how to replicate Stroud on the practice field so that his defense can get an idea of what to expect. That’s going to be easier said than done. Franklin said that players like Stroud are a rare breed.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin reaffirms support for QB Sean Clifford with telling moment during weekly press conference
James Franklin wanted to reaffirm his support for QB Sean Clifford at his weekly press conference. Clifford got booed at home during the Week 8 White Out game against Minnesota. Clifford went on to finish the game with 295 yards passing and 4 touchdowns as Penn State blew out Minnesota...
Look: James Franklin Has 5-Word Response To Jim Harbaugh
October 15th's Big Ten battle between Michigan and Penn State featured a conflict in The Big House tunnel. The conference rivals jawed at each other in a standoff as they made their way to their respective locker rooms at halftime. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh feels the conflict was caused...
The Penn State player Ohio State football fans fear most remains a year away
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Penn State emerged as a true Ohio State football nemesis over the past decade, putting a scare in the Buckeyes on more than one occasion and pushing them to their limit on others. Ohio State still won nine of the last 10. Even when the Nittany...
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For the sixth straight season, Ohio State football’s matchup with Penn State will be a game between teams ranked in the top 20 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll. The game between the second-ranked Buckeyes and the 13th-ranked Nittany Lions will kick off at noon...
Penn State recruiting mailbag: White Out visitors, Julian Fleming and how Ohio State compares to Michigan
Penn State fans, welcome to my weekly mailbag. Johnny McGonigal is here to answer your questions about all things Penn State after the White Out win and ahead of Saturday’s game against Ohio State. A reminder that you can have your voice heard in my mailbags moving forward. You...
Onward State
Beaver Stadium White Out Crowd Control Proves Unacceptable, Dangerous
There’s truly nothing like the Penn State White Out game. The feeling produced when students, families, and alumni pack into Beaver Stadium to watch the Nittany Lions under the lights is nothing short of magical. For many Penn Staters, the White Out is the highlight of their college experience....
Jim Harbaugh Fires Back At Penn State's James Franklin
Jim Harbaugh has never been afraid to stir the pot. This week, he's taking aim at Penn State head coach James Franklin with an incendiary comment. Two weeks ago, during Michigan's win over Penn State, the two teams got into a skirmish at halftime as both were waiting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. ...
Scarlet Nation
RECRUIT REACTION: Prospects react to seeing Penn State White Out
Penn State hosted a long list of big name recruits on Saturday for the program’s annual White Out game. Now with that being said, Nittany Nation caught up with a few of the top recruits that made the trip to campus today to check out the Nittany Lions and get their instant reactions to the game and more.
ESPN Computer Releases Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction
Two of the top teams in the Big Ten do battle this week as the Penn State Nittany Lions welcome the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes to Beaver Stadium. Ohio State started the season the same way they started last season: Undefeated at the midway point. They're the No. 2 team in the nation with a defense that hasn't given up more than 21 points in a game along with a high-octane offense that has dropped at least 45 points on opponents in the last six games.
College Football World Reacts To Viral Photographer Video
When stadium security couldn't get things done, a photographer stepped in. Saturday night, a fan ran onto the field during the Penn State vs. Minnesota game. The fan was running around on the field for a little while, before a photographer decided to take things into his own hands. "FAN...
A White Out at the Garden
HUNLOCK CREEK — Penn State football fans filled part of the Garden Drive-In on Saturday evening to watch their team go up against Minnes
FOX43.com
Golfers shine at PIAA State Championships
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The PIAA Golf Championships changed venues for the 2022 season to the Penn State University White and Blue Courses. Local golfers from District III adjusted nicely to the change. Cedar Crest freshman Dylan Ramsey caps an amazing state championship debut with rounds of 67 and...
Little League wants lawsuit over Utah ballplayer’s fall dismissed
WILLIAMSPORT – Little League Baseball has joined the co-defendant in seeking dismissal of the lawsuit arising from a Utah Little Leaguer being critically injured when he fell from the top bunk in one of the world series dorms in August. Like John Savoy and Son Inc. of Montoursville, the...
WOLF
Penn State student with local ties found dead Sunday morning
(WOLF) — State College Police and the Centre County coroner's office are investigating the death of a 21-year-old Junior at Penn State. According to FOX56's sister station, WJAC, authorities with Penn State University say 21-year-old Ryan O'Malley died this past weekend from what investigators described as "excessive drinking off campus."
Penn State student found dead after party
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Penn State student's death is under investigation, but police believe excessive drinking was a factor.The 21-year-old was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment on West College Avenue Sunday, police said, according to CBS affiliate WTAJ. First responders tried to perform life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene.He was reportedly at a party earlier in the night and drank a lot of alcohol during a drinking game, WTAJ said. His identity hasn't been released. A toxicology report is pending.Anyone with information is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or through their website.
State College
Longtime Arts Fest Director to Step Down, Search Underway
After decades of service, Rick Bryant, the longtime director of the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, is planning to step down next year. Bryant will officially retire from the organization at the end of January, he announced this week. He said in a statement that he’s confident the organization’s next leader will continue the festival’s legacy in central Pennsylvania.
‘Immensely rewarding and a true honor.’ Centre County’s top judge to retire after 15 years
She is the first female president judge in the county’s history.
Centre County doctors share ‘deep concern’ about Mehmet Oz as Pennsylvania Senator
More than 10 Centre County doctors participated in a “Real Doctors against Oz” press conference in State College on Monday.
Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24. “We are thrilled to expand our […]
