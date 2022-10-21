ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Franklin, Penn State face unique challenge trying to replicate CJ Stroud's abilities in Week 9 practices

James Franklin has to find out a way to get his team ready to face C.J. Stroud on Saturday. Stroud isn’t an easy guy to prepare for. Franklin has been trying to figure out how to replicate Stroud on the practice field so that his defense can get an idea of what to expect. That’s going to be easier said than done. Franklin said that players like Stroud are a rare breed.
RECRUIT REACTION: Prospects react to seeing Penn State White Out

Penn State hosted a long list of big name recruits on Saturday for the program’s annual White Out game. Now with that being said, Nittany Nation caught up with a few of the top recruits that made the trip to campus today to check out the Nittany Lions and get their instant reactions to the game and more.
ESPN Computer Releases Ohio State vs. Penn State Prediction

Two of the top teams in the Big Ten do battle this week as the Penn State Nittany Lions welcome the mighty Ohio State Buckeyes to Beaver Stadium. Ohio State started the season the same way they started last season: Undefeated at the midway point. They're the No. 2 team in the nation with a defense that hasn't given up more than 21 points in a game along with a high-octane offense that has dropped at least 45 points on opponents in the last six games.
Golfers shine at PIAA State Championships

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — The PIAA Golf Championships changed venues for the 2022 season to the Penn State University White and Blue Courses. Local golfers from District III adjusted nicely to the change. Cedar Crest freshman Dylan Ramsey caps an amazing state championship debut with rounds of 67 and...
Penn State student found dead after party

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) - A Penn State student's death is under investigation, but police believe excessive drinking was a factor.The 21-year-old was found unresponsive by his roommate at an off-campus apartment on West College Avenue Sunday, police said, according to CBS affiliate WTAJ. First responders tried to perform life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene.He was reportedly at a party earlier in the night and drank a lot of alcohol during a drinking game, WTAJ said. His identity hasn't been released. A toxicology report is pending.Anyone with information is asked to contact the State College Police Department at 814-234-7150, by email or through their website.
Longtime Arts Fest Director to Step Down, Search Underway

After decades of service, Rick Bryant, the longtime director of the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, is planning to step down next year. Bryant will officially retire from the organization at the end of January, he announced this week. He said in a statement that he’s confident the organization’s next leader will continue the festival’s legacy in central Pennsylvania.
Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24. “We are thrilled to expand our […]
