Let’s hop right into this eagerly awaited new premier single, “Jump Back,” featuring David Banner — Tell me about this particular track; how did it come to fruition?. “Jump Back” was re- released; I dropped this single in 2013, and back then streaming wasn’t as savvy as it is now and I felt it was a really good record so I am reintroducing it on all platforms. The record was basically hidden because another artist was using my name, and my team is taking care of it. How the song came about, I was in the studio and Banner came through…he liked the track and hopped on.

2 DAYS AGO