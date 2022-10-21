Read full article on original website
Intelligent Diva is more than just a music artist. She’s owning two record labels which are Intelligent Diva Music and Diva Underground Records. Initially when she started on her musical journey, Intelligent Diva also had a plan not to only release her own music. Her goal was to also help independent music artist with their musical journey. The artist thrived to study the entertainment as whole in a different way and to focus on bringing artist to the table as entrepreneurs and music artist.
